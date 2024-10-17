Episode 6: Dreadnought

Keri Russell (U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler) returns to the podcast to chat with Baroness Ayesha Hazarika about Kate's style transformation in this episode and the complexly passionate bond between Kate and Hal throughout the season. Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams discuss why Kate Wyler is now fully embracing the Vice President role and break down the explosive season-ending. To round out the season, get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the current serving US ambassador for the UK, Jane Hartley. She does Kate Wyler’s job for real and she’s a fan of The Diplomat. She reveals all about the day-to-day work on the job, why she wants to make a difference in this world, and what it’s like when a President lands their helicopter on your lawn. Spoilers Ahead! If you have not seen The Diplomat season 2, episode 6: Dreadnought, then go stream it now on Netflix and come back to us! Thanks for listening to this podcast alongside season 2. And it's official! The Diplomat will be returning for season 3, only on Netflix. Follow along on Tudum.com for more news about the series. The Diplomat: The Official Podcast is produced by Netflix in association with Novel. Credits: Host: Baroness Ayesha Hazarika Netflix Executive Producers: Erica Brady, Rae Votta, David Markowitz and Kathryn Huyghue Novel Credits Producer: Ashley Clivery Editor: Amber Bateman Researcher: Zeyana Yussuf Production Management: Cheree Houston, Sarah Tobin, and Charlotte Wolf Creative Director: Willard Foxton Director of Development: Selina Mater Chief Content Officer: Max O'Brien Episode Mixer: Nicholas Alexander Additional video production: Mark Blackman, Nicholas Chandler, and Roxanne Holman Special thanks to Debora Cahn, the creator and showrunner of The Diplomat, Executive Producers Janice Williams and Alex Graves, Writer Anna Hagan, Associate Producer Elaine Ivy Harris, the team at Winfield House, and the U.S. State Department.