The Diplomat: The Official Podcast

This week, we are turning it over to our sister podcast, Skip Intro. Hosted by Krista Smith, Skip Intro is an award-winning weekly show that brings you dynamic conversations with the exceptional people behind your favorite shows, films, specials, and documentaries on Netflix.
Keri Russell joins the show to talk about the second season of The Diplomat. Russell explores the dynamic between her character Kate and her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) by explaining why their relationship is the show's glue. She also shares why Kate was nervous to meet Allison Janney (who joins the cast as Vice President Grace Penn) and recounts the cast's reaction to learning about the season's bombshell ending during a table read.
She also reflects on how being a middle child affected her temperament, jokes about her daughter's reaction to watching Felicity for the first time, and explains why there is nothing better than riding her bike home from set during the early hours of the morning.
Episode 6: Dreadnought
Keri Russell (U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler) returns to the podcast to chat with Baroness Ayesha Hazarika about Kate's style transformation in this episode and the complexly passionate bond between Kate and Hal throughout the season.
Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams discuss why Kate Wyler is now fully embracing the Vice President role and break down the explosive season-ending.
To round out the season, get a behind-the-scenes look at the life of the current serving US ambassador for the UK, Jane Hartley. She does Kate Wyler’s job for real and she’s a fan of The Diplomat. She reveals all about the day-to-day work on the job, why she wants to make a difference in this world, and what it’s like when a President lands their helicopter on your lawn.
Spoilers Ahead! If you have not seen The Diplomat season 2, episode 6: Dreadnought, then go stream it now on Netflix and come back to us!
Thanks for listening to this podcast alongside season 2. And it's official! The Diplomat will be returning for season 3, only on Netflix. Follow along on Tudum.com for more news about the series.
Episode 5: Our Lady of Immaculate Deception
Baroness Ayesha Hazarika speaks with acting royalty Allison Janney about what it was like to join the cast this season as the strong and complex character of Vice President Grace Penn.
Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Alex Graves return to the show to discuss the formidable Vice President Penn's introduction.
Former Vice President Al Gore’s chief scriptwriter and Emmy-winning writer, Eli Attie, then navigates the intricacies of the vice president role.
Spoilers Ahead! If you have not seen The Diplomat season 2, episode 5: Our Lady of Immaculate Deception, then go stream it now on Netflix and come back to us!
Episode 4: The Other Army
Host Baroness Ayesha Hazarika speaks with Ali Ahn (CIA Chief Eidra Park) and Ato Essandoh (deputy chief of mission Stuart Hayford), who bring their electric chemistry to discuss their characters' emotional turmoils and connections in the show.
Creator and showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams discuss episode 4's magical setting in Scotland and reveal the inspiration behind that explosive final scene.
Former CIA official Kari Amelung emphasizes the need for humor whilst working in such a challenging career field and balancing personal relationships with professional responsibilities.
Spoilers Ahead! If you have not seen The Diplomat season 2, episode 4: The Ides of March, then go stream it now on Netflix and come back to us!
Episode 3: The Ides of March
Baroness Ayesha Hazarika speaks with creator and showrunner Debora Cahn and executive producer Janice Williams to learn more about the shake-ups at the Independence Party and the challenges of filming outdoors in winter.
Then, David Gyasi (British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison) and Rory Kinnear (Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge) discuss being mobbed by politicians and the different paths that led both of their characters to achieve power.
Former ambassador and former Downing Street chief of staff Jonathan Powell reveals why building trust—even with adversaries—is crucial for conflict resolution.
Spoilers Ahead! If you have not seen The Diplomat season 2, episode 3: The Ides of March, then go stream it now on Netflix and come back to us!
The Diplomat: The Official Podcast accompanies the eagerly awaited second season of the critically acclaimed series The Diplomat.
Hosted by Baroness Ayesha Hazarika, this podcast takes fans through the series episode by episode, offering a deeper look into the show's creation and the real-life inspirations that shaped the storylines.
Each episode includes insightful conversations with the filmmakers, cast, and real-world government officials and diplomats. Renowned guests include Debora Cahn, the series creator, and cast members such as Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, and Allison Janney, among many others.
Listen to The Diplomat: The Official Podcast starting October 31, coinciding with the release of The Diplomat Season 2.
