The Diary of a CEO: The 33 Laws of Business and Life by Steven Bartlett, Book Summary, Podcast

Free (0.00$) Audiobook on Audible (with membership trial) : https://amzn.to/4nwDkWcor Buy the book on Amazon : https://amzn.to/4nwDkWcFree (0.00$) for 30 Days Amazon Prime Trial - https://amzn.to/4pkR87ZFree (0.00$) for 6 - Months Amazon Prime Trial for Young Adults Only - https://amzn.to/4pjJMBGUnlimited AMAZON MUSIC only @ 11.99$ - https://amzn.to/3I7FpZRA galvanizing playbook for success from Steven Bartlett, one of the world’s most exciting entrepreneurs and the host of the No. 1 podcast The Diary of a CEO"This is a must-read for anyone dreaming of doing something audacious." Jay Shetty"Valuable lessons about the importance of following a different and unconventional path to power.” Robert Greene