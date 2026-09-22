😈 PrizePicks 👉 play your first $5 & get $150 in lineups if you WIN. Just (use code TFU) when you sign up. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/TFU

Comedian Trixx joins the TFU Podcast for a hilarious conversation about his journey through stand-up comedy. He shares his thoughts on Drake, tells the wild story of performing at a swingers convention, reflects on Dave Chappelle, and opens up about bombing on stage. Trixx also discusses Tom Segura, the realities of being a touring comedian, and some of the craziest experiences of his career. Trixx is a past winner of both the Boston Comedy Festival and World Series of Comedy.



"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!