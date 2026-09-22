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330 episodes
- 😈 PrizePicks 👉 play your first $5 & get $150 in lineups if you WIN. Just (use code TFU) when you sign up. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/TFU"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!
Blaq Ron Talks Jay-Z, NFL, Shaq Beef, Deion Sanders, Nolan Wells, Race War & More!09/21/2026 | 2h 45 mins.Comedian Blaq Ron joins the TFU Podcast for a wide-ranging conversation about comedy, sports, culture, and some of today’s most controversial topics. He shares his thoughts on Jay-Z and the NFL, his beef with Shaq, Deion Sanders, and the Nolan Wells case, while also diving into race relations and his perspective on tensions between Black and white Americans. Blaq Ron brings the provocative social commentary that has been a recurring part of his stand-up and podcast appearances.
"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!
Comedian Trixx Talks Drake, Performing at a Swingers Convention, Dave Chappelle, Tom Segura & More!09/18/2026 | 2h 30 mins.😈 PrizePicks 👉 play your first $5 & get $150 in lineups if you WIN. Just (use code TFU) when you sign up. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/TFU
Comedian Trixx joins the TFU Podcast for a hilarious conversation about his journey through stand-up comedy. He shares his thoughts on Drake, tells the wild story of performing at a swingers convention, reflects on Dave Chappelle, and opens up about bombing on stage. Trixx also discusses Tom Segura, the realities of being a touring comedian, and some of the craziest experiences of his career. Trixx is a past winner of both the Boston Comedy Festival and World Series of Comedy.
"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!
- 😈 PrizePicks 👉 play your first $5 & get $150 in lineups if you WIN. Just (use code TFU) when you sign up. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/TFU"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!
Lance Woods Talks Fat Joe N-Word, Aries Spears, Bernie Mac, NBA Problems, Stephen A. Smith & More!09/15/2026 | 2h 29 mins.😈 PrizePicks 👉 play your first $5 & get $150 in lineups if you WIN. Just (use code TFU) when you sign up. https://link.prizepicks.com/LME0/TFU
Comedian Lance Woods joins the TFU Podcast for an unfiltered conversation about comedy, sports, and culture. He weighs in on the controversy surrounding Fat Joe’s use of the N-word, reacts to Aries Spears’ criticism of Bernie Mac and Martin Lawrence, and breaks down the art of crowd work. Lance also shares his perspective on problems facing today’s NBA and discusses Stephen A. Smith’s headline-making interview with Cari Champion and Jemele Hill. Woods is known for mixing stand-up with sports and cultural commentary.
"TFU Podcast" with AD Dolphin, and Alejandro G.https://www.instagram.com/addolphin/https://www.instagram.com/alejandrogcharlesClick here to Subscribe to TFU Podcast / youtube.com/@UCRFub98J9ZQuNfuYIkx0ergFollow TFU Podcast:IG: https://www.instagram.com/tfu.podcast/Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tfupodcast Twitter: https://twitter.com/tfupodcast_xxSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/47JHRidx2BLHizQDU0mCHI?si=ad23e48771df4fd9Subscribe to the TFU Podcast for a wild ride of bold takes, riveting stories, captivating guests, and a treasure trove of entertainment!
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About TFU Podcast
Unfiltered talk. Wild takes. Famous guests. 🎙 LA-based | Sports • Culture • Comedy 👇 New episodes every weekPodcast website
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TFU Podcast: Podcasts in Family