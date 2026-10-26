Shayden Bertagnolli has sat across from more grieving families than he ever expected when he became a therapist. That's what pushed him into men's mental health, and it's what shaped the idea at the center of this episode. Pornography addiction was never really about pornography. It's about pain nobody ever taught these men to name.

In this conversation, Shayden and Will Humphreys break down why men suppress pain instead of naming it, why so many chase approval and call it love, and what the temple initiatory ordinance actually represents (a wound being washed, anointed, and covered). If you've ever felt stuck, or you love someone who is, this episode gives you a new way to see it.

What you'll learn:

Why pornography is a solution to pain, not the problem itself, and why treating the symptom keeps men stuck

What "attunement" means and why so many boys stop being truly seen around age six or seven

Why men chase approval through achievement when they've internalized the false idea that love has to be earned

How the temple initiatory ordinance mirrors what every parent does for a child's wound: wash it, anoint it, cover it

Why asking God to "help me overcome this" keeps men in a cycle of shame, and what changes when they ask to be healed instead

Three practical questions parents can ask their kids to open up conversations that usually stay hidden

Why the average age of first exposure to pornography is now 10 to 11 years old, and what to do about it

Guest: Shayden Bertagnolli, licensed therapist and founder of Motyv, creator of the Liberate program for men working through pornography addiction and pain. Learn more at motyv.com.



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