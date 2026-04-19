Matt and Andy look back at six matches featuring Chihiro Hashimoto & Yuu, better known as Team 200kg! Matches in Stardom and Sendai Girls against Saori-poi, Lena Kross & Veny, Red Energy and more! It's my life, it's now or never. Ahhhhhh!! (Double biceps pose)
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