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Talk Joshi
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Talk Joshi

Joshimatt82
SportsWrestling
Talk Joshi
Latest episode

33 episodes

  • Talk Joshi

    Spark Rush vs. Arisu Endo & Miyu Yamashita Alternate Commentary (29/03/2026)

    04/19/2026 | 32 mins.
    Matt goes back to just a few weeks ago, to watch a match from TJPW's Grand Princess 2026. It's an absolutely excellent tag match between Spark Rush (Sareee & Takumi Iroha) VS Miyu Yamashita & Arisu Endo!

    Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi

    Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Our Socials:

    The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast

    The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi

    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social

    Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwc
  • Talk Joshi

    Talk Joshi #48: Sendai Girls in Korakuen Hall 12/4 Review

    04/16/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Matt and Andy only review one show, but it's a good one. Sendai Girls from Korakuen Hall (12/4/2026). With a can't miss match between Syuri and Chihiro Hashimoto as well as a great main even with the Tag Titles on the line as Bob Bob Momo Banana (Yurika Oka & Mio Momono) Defend against Ryo Mizunami & Manami!

     

    Let's Talk Joshi!

    Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi

    Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Our Socials:

    The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast

    The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi

    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social

    Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwcA
  • Talk Joshi

    | Exclusive Jordan Castle Interview

    04/14/2026 | 1h 35 mins.
    Matt is joined by independent commentator Jordan Castle, as they discuss all the great shows and matches coming up in Las Vegas for Wrestlemania week.
    They chat Stardom, TJPW, Marvelous and so much more!

     

    Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi

    Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Our Socials:

    The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast

    The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi

    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social

    Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwc
  • Talk Joshi

    Talk Joshi #47: Spotlight on Team 200kg

    04/11/2026 | 33 mins.
    Matt and Andy look back at six matches featuring Chihiro Hashimoto & Yuu, better known as Team 200kg! Matches in Stardom and Sendai Girls against Saori-poi, Lena Kross & Veny, Red Energy and more! It's my life, it's now or never. Ahhhhhh!! (Double biceps pose)

    Let's Talk Joshi!

    Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi

    Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Our Socials:

    The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast

    The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi

    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social

    Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwcA
  • Talk Joshi

    Talk Joshi #46: Marvelous in Shinkiba 1/28 and WOH: Global Wars

    04/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    Matt and Andy review the Marvelous show from January 28th 2026, with the main event of Magenta (Riko & Maria) VS Ai Houzan & Senka Akatsuki. Then Matt talks about Women of Honor: Global Wars, what was originally only one match he wanted to watch, turned into 3!

    Let’s Talk Joshi!

    Subscribe to the podcast: https://linktr.ee/talkjoshi

    Check out our merch store: https://talkjoshi-shop.fourthwall.com/

    Our Socials:

    The Stardom Cast Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/thestardomcast

    The Marigold Standard Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/MarigoldPodcast

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talkjoshi

    Threads: https://www.threads.net/talkjoshi

    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/talkjoshi.bsky.social

    Discord: https://discord.gg/bbDcAwcA

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About Talk Joshi

Join Matt Turner and Andy Header every week as they talk all the exciting wrestling going on in the world of Joshi  From Stardom to Marigold , TJPW and Sendai Girls.  Matt and Andy cover it all.  ( Well most of it )
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SportsWrestling

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