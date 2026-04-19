Matt and Andy only review one show, but it's a good one. Sendai Girls from Korakuen Hall (12/4/2026). With a can't miss match between Syuri and Chihiro Hashimoto as well as a great main even with the Tag Titles on the line as Bob Bob Momo Banana (Yurika Oka & Mio Momono) Defend against Ryo Mizunami & Manami!







Let's Talk Joshi!



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