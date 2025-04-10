Powered by RND
Sports
Going In Raw: A Pro Wrestling Podcast
Going In Raw: A Pro Wrestling Podcast

Studio71
Going In Raw: A Pro Wrestling Podcast
  WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 2 REVIEW
    This episode of Going In Raw is sponsored by Mint Mobile, NordVPN and BetterHelp Get 3 months of Mint Mobile for $15 a month at http://www.mintmobile.com/raw EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/raw Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee Give online therapy a try at http://www.betterhelp.com/raw and get on your way to being your best self. Consider joining Friendo Club by clicking JOIN ($5/month) OR becoming a $5+ Patron at http://www.patreon.com/steveandlarson! John Cena won his record 17th world title in a highly controversial match at Wrestlemania 41, and Steve & Larson are here to talk about it! 🚨 Friendo Club Members Get: -Special Bonus Episode LIVE or ON DEMAND -Ad Free Audio RSS Feed + Bonus Episode (Patreon Exclusve) -Emotes for Live Chat (Channel Member Exclusive) -Ask questions for our recap shows! -Participate in MONTHLY PREDICTIONS CHALLENGES! Going In Raw Merch: http://www.friendoshop.com Send us Friendo Mail! PO Box 1814 Orangevale, CA 95662 Subscribe and leave us a rating, review or comment! Going in Raw on ITunes http://apple.co/1LpIsZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:06:57
  WWE WRESTLEMANIA 41 NIGHT 1 REVIEW
    This episode of Going In Raw is sponsored by NordVPN EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/raw Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee Consider joining Friendo Club by clicking JOIN ($5/month) OR becoming a $5+ Patron at http://www.patreon.com/steveandlarson! 🚨 Friendo Club Members Get: -Special Bonus Episode LIVE or ON DEMAND -Ad Free Audio RSS Feed + Bonus Episode (Patreon Exclusve) -Emotes for Live Chat (Channel Member Exclusive) -Ask questions for our recap shows! -Participate in MONTHLY PREDICTIONS CHALLENGES! Going In Raw Merch: http://www.friendoshop.com Source https://www.f4wonline.com/news/aew/mariah-may-leaving-for-wwe-contract/ Send us Friendo Mail! PO Box 1814 Orangevale, CA 95662 Subscribe and leave us a rating, review or comment! Going in Raw on ITunes http://apple.co/1LpIsZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:01:40
  WWE Wrestlemania Smackdown 2025 Review
    This episode of Going In Raw is sponsored by NordVPN EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/raw Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee Consider joining Friendo Club by clicking JOIN ($5/month) OR becoming a $5+ Patron at http://www.patreon.com/steveandlarson! 🚨 Friendo Club Members Get: -Special Bonus Episode LIVE or ON DEMAND -Ad Free Audio RSS Feed + Bonus Episode (Patreon Exclusve) -Emotes for Live Chat (Channel Member Exclusive) -Ask questions for our recap shows! -Participate in MONTHLY PREDICTIONS CHALLENGES! Going In Raw Merch: http://www.friendoshop.com Send us Friendo Mail! PO Box 1814 Orangevale, CA 95662 Subscribe and leave us a rating, review or comment! Going in Raw on ITunes http://apple.co/1LpIsZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:23:45
  Triple H Wants Critics to "F*** OFF" | Roman Reigns' Vanity Fair Interview | AEW & NXT Review
    This episode of Going In Raw is sponsored by NordVPN EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/raw Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee Consider joining Friendo Club by clicking JOIN ($5/month) OR becoming a $5+ Patron at http://www.patreon.com/steveandlarson! 🚨 Friendo Club Members Get: -Special Bonus Episode LIVE or ON DEMAND -Ad Free Audio RSS Feed + Bonus Episode (Patreon Exclusve) -Emotes for Live Chat (Channel Member Exclusive) -Ask questions for our recap shows! -Participate in MONTHLY PREDICTIONS CHALLENGES! Going In Raw Merch: http://www.friendoshop.com Source https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/roman-reignss-quest-to-be-wwes-next-great-crossover-star https://www.sportingnews.com/us/wwe/news/wwe-paul-levesque-interview-internet-community-bash/49d965f24a8cad21cca09ac0 https://wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/triple-h-i-wish-i-could-tell-people-fk-off-being-a-critic-be-a-fan/ https://awfulannouncing.com/wwe/triple-h-wants-booking-critics-f-off.html https://www.wrestlezone.com/news/1554696-nick-khan-were-always-the-underdog-at-wwe-we-dont-sign-and-bench-talent https://www.njpw1972.com/567258 http://www.fightfulselect.com Send us Friendo Mail! PO Box 1814 Orangevale, CA 95662 Subscribe and leave us a rating, review or comment! Going in Raw on ITunes http://apple.co/1LpIsZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:56:26
  Seth Is The ONLY Logical Winner Of Mania Triple Threat? Reacting to Pro Wrestling 🔥HOT TAKES🔥
    This episode of Going In Raw is sponsored by NordVPN EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/raw Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee Consider joining Friendo Club by clicking JOIN ($5/month) OR becoming a $5+ Patron at http://www.patreon.com/steveandlarson! 🚨 Friendo Club Members Get: -Special Bonus Episode LIVE or ON DEMAND -Ad Free Audio RSS Feed + Bonus Episode (Patreon Exclusve) -Emotes for Live Chat (Channel Member Exclusive) -Ask questions for our recap shows! -Participate in MONTHLY PREDICTIONS CHALLENGES! Going In Raw Merch: http://www.friendoshop.com Send us Friendo Mail! PO Box 1814 Orangevale, CA 95662 Subscribe and leave us a rating, review or comment! Going in Raw on ITunes http://apple.co/1LpIsZa Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    59:39

About Going In Raw: A Pro Wrestling Podcast

Going In Raw with Steve and Larson takes a look at the week that was in pro wrestling. Steve and Larson bring both their brand of humor and insights to every episode and is occasionally joined by good friends who share their passion for professional wrestling.
