Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsLocked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs
Listen to Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs in the App
Listen to Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs

Podcast Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs
Chris Clark, Locked On Podcast Network, Ryan Tracy
Locked On Chiefs podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the defending Supe...
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 2268
  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: The Key to Securing #1 Seed
    All on the line! Kansas City Chiefs vs Steelers Postgame LIVEFollow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOChiefs?sid=YouTubeLocked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLTEXT US: 816-357-8781MORE NFL:🚀 NFL Teams News - https://NFL33.com🎞️ Chiefs Breakdowns at RGR Football - http://bit.ly/RGRF-Chiefs🔥 ChiefsKingdom Gear 👉🏼 https://teespring.com/stores/rgr-store📝 Chiefs Corner Site - https://chiefscorner.substack.com/🧧 Connect: @RyanTracyNFL | @LockedOnChiefs | @ChiefsCornerSupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!eBay MotorsFor parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit at eBayMotors.com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply.FanDuelFanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    27:13
  • Chiefs' defensive strategy: Will it hold against Pittsburgh Steelers?
    Can the Pittsburgh Steelers outmaneuver the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming NFL showdown? With star players like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes at the helm, this game promises to be a thrilling clash of titans.Explore the critical matchups and strategies as Chris Carter and Chris Clark dissect the injury reports, including the potential absence of Chris Jones and DJ Humphreys for the Chiefs. They analyze the Steelers' potent pass rush led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith against the Chiefs' offensive line. The discussion also highlights the importance of turnovers and how they could tip the scales in favor of the Steelers.Don't miss this insightful breakdown of what could be a pivotal game in the NFL season. Tune in for expert analysis and insider perspectives!Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOChiefs?sid=YouTubeLocked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLTEXT US: 816-357-8781MORE NFL:🚀 NFL Teams News - https://NFL33.com🎞️ Chiefs Breakdowns at RGR Football - http://bit.ly/RGRF-Chiefs🔥 ChiefsKingdom Gear 👉🏼 https://teespring.com/stores/rgr-store📝 Chiefs Corner Site - https://chiefscorner.substack.com/🧧 Connect: @RyanTracyNFL | @LockedOnChiefs | @ChrisClarkNFL | @ChiefsCornerFor your next listen, check out the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast. Get daily insight to the best Fantasy draft strategies so you can win your league this season. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Make your brain your friend, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON today to get 10% off your first month.Hillsdale CollegeAll of Hillsdale’s courses are self-paced so that you can start whenever, and tune in wherever. Plus, you can go deeper with readings, quizzes, discussions - or just enjoy the lectures. Go right now to hillsdale.edu/lockedon to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started.PrizePicksDownload the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFLGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    34:12
  • Chiefs' key matchups + playoff implications
    Can the Kansas City Chiefs secure the top seed in the AFC with a Christmas Day victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers? This high-stakes NFL matchup could shape the Chiefs' playoff path, with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the charge.Explore the critical elements that could decide the game, from the Chiefs' offensive strategies against the Steelers' formidable pass rush, led by T.J. Watt, to the impact of key injuries like Chris Jones. Hosts Ryan Tracy and Chris Clark dissect the importance of quick passes and strategic blocking to counter Pittsburgh's defense. They also highlight potential game-changers, including the physicality of the Steelers and the Chiefs' need to match their intensity.Will the Chiefs' offensive line hold strong, or will the Steelers' defense disrupt their rhythm? Tune in for expert analysis and predictions that could redefine the playoff landscape.Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOChiefs?sid=YouTubeLocked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLTEXT US: 816-357-8781MORE NFL:🚀 NFL Teams News - https://NFL33.com🎞️ Chiefs Breakdowns at RGR Football - http://bit.ly/RGRF-Chiefs🔥 ChiefsKingdom Gear 👉🏼 https://teespring.com/stores/rgr-store📝 Chiefs Corner Site - https://chiefscorner.substack.com/🧧 Connect: @RyanTracyNFL | @LockedOnChiefs | @ChrisClarkNFL | @ChiefsCornerFor your next listen, check out the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast. Get daily insight to the best Fantasy draft strategies so you can win your league this season. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Make your brain your friend, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON today to get 10% off your first month.Hillsdale CollegeAll of Hillsdale’s courses are self-paced so that you can start whenever, and tune in wherever. Plus, you can go deeper with readings, quizzes, discussions - or just enjoy the lectures. Go right now to hillsdale.edu/lockedon to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started.PrizePicksDownload the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFLGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    30:00
  • Chiefs' scheduling dilemma: Three games in 10 days?
    Can the Kansas City Chiefs maintain their momentum with a grueling schedule? As the Chiefs face the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tight game against the Houston Texans, the NFL's scheduling demands are under scrutiny. Key players like Chris Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster are in the spotlight, with injury reports and strategic shifts shaping the conversation.Hosts Ryan Tracy and Chris Clark dissect the Chiefs' offensive and defensive performances, highlighting standout contributions from players like Hollywood Brown and Justin Reed. They explore the impact of recent games on the Chiefs' playoff prospects and discuss the challenges posed by the Steelers' formidable lineup, including T.J. Watt and Cam Hayward.Will the Chiefs' strategy hold up against the Steelers' defense? Tune in for an in-depth analysis and discover how the Chiefs plan to tackle their upcoming challenges.Follow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOChiefs?sid=YouTubeLocked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLTEXT US: 816-357-8781MORE NFL:🚀 NFL Teams News - https://NFL33.com🎞️ Chiefs Breakdowns at RGR Football - http://bit.ly/RGRF-Chiefs🔥 ChiefsKingdom Gear 👉🏼 https://teespring.com/stores/rgr-store📝 Chiefs Corner Site - https://chiefscorner.substack.com/🧧 Connect: @RyanTracyNFL | @LockedOnChiefs | @ChrisClarkNFL | @ChiefsCornerFor your next listen, check out the Locked On Fantasy Football podcast. Get daily insight to the best Fantasy draft strategies so you can win your league this season. Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!BetterHelpThis episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Make your brain your friend, with BetterHelp. Visit BetterHelp.com/LOCKEDON today to get 10% off your first month.Hillsdale CollegeAll of Hillsdale’s courses are self-paced so that you can start whenever, and tune in wherever. Plus, you can go deeper with readings, quizzes, discussions - or just enjoy the lectures. Go right now to hillsdale.edu/lockedon to enroll. There’s no cost, and it’s easy to get started.PrizePicksDownload the app and use code lockedonnfl to win $50 instantly when you play $5. You don't even need to win to receive your $50 bonus, it's guaranteed! Prizepicks. Run Your Game.Click Here: https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/LOCKEDONNFLGametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime.FanDuelYou can start the season with a big return on FanDuel. New customers can place a FIVE DOLLAR bet and you’ll get started with ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS - if you win your first FIVE DOLLAR BET ! Visit FANDUEL.COM to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    28:18
  • Chiefs Beat Texans with eye on #1 Seed
    Kansas City Chiefs Battle Texans with eye on #1 Seed - Live PostgameFollow & Subscribe on all Podcast platforms…🎧 https://link.chtbl.com/LOChiefs?sid=YouTubeLocked On NFL League-Wide: Every Team, Fantasy, Draft & More🎧 https://linktr.ee/LockedOnNFLTEXT US: 816-357-8781MORE NFL:🚀 NFL Teams News - https://NFL33.com🎞️ Chiefs Breakdowns at RGR Football - http://bit.ly/RGRF-Chiefs🔥 ChiefsKingdom Gear 👉🏼 https://teespring.com/stores/rgr-store📝 Chiefs Corner Site - https://chiefscorner.substack.com/🧧 Connect: @RyanTracyNFL | @LockedOnChiefs | @ChiefsCornerSupport Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!eBay MotorsFor parts that fit, head to eBay Motors and look for the green check. Stay in the game with eBay Guaranteed Fit at eBayMotors.com. Let’s ride. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply.GametimeDownload the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONNFL for $20 off your first purchase. Terms Apply.FanDuelFanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning GUARANTEED That’s A HUNDRED AND FIFTY BUCKS – with any winning FIVE DOLLAR BET! Visit FanDuel.com/LOCKEDON to get started.FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
    --------  
    30:32

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs

Locked On Chiefs podcast is your daily ticket to stay ahead of the game and the first to know the latest news, analysis, and insider info for the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the National Football League. Hosted by NFL analysts Ryan Tracy and Chris Clark, the Locked On Chiefs podcast provides your daily Chiefs fix with expert, local analysis, and coverage of all aspects of the venerable Kansas City franchise. The Locked On Chiefs podcast takes you beyond the scoreboard for the inside scoops on the biggest stories from within the Chiefs locker room and all over the NFL. The Locked On Chiefs podcast is part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Podcast website

Listen to Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs, Fantasy Footballers - Fantasy Football Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:48:50 AM