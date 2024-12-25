Locked On Chiefs - Daily Podcast On The Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs' defensive strategy: Will it hold against Pittsburgh Steelers?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers outmaneuver the Kansas City Chiefs in their upcoming NFL showdown? With star players like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes at the helm, this game promises to be a thrilling clash of titans.Explore the critical matchups and strategies as Chris Carter and Chris Clark dissect the injury reports, including the potential absence of Chris Jones and DJ Humphreys for the Chiefs. They analyze the Steelers' potent pass rush led by T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith against the Chiefs' offensive line. The discussion also highlights the importance of turnovers and how they could tip the scales in favor of the Steelers.Don't miss this insightful breakdown of what could be a pivotal game in the NFL season. Tune in for expert analysis and insider perspectives!