❓Have you ever thought about what its like to be a live in, head gardener?Welcome to Tales From The Potting Bench, your go-to podcast for all things green and growing! This is where, you'll hear fascinating stories from plant lovers, experts, and passionate growers who are just as obsessed with plants as you and I.In this week’s episode I’ve got someone who you’re going to love! I’ve spoken to a few head gardeners in the past but theres always room for one more, and my guest this week isn’t actually a head gardener any more… Andy Wain is a former head gardener on a private estate and in this episode we open up that world and discuss exactly what its like, especially as a gardener that also lives on the estate too! Enjoy!If you’d like to see more from Andy then you can follow him on Instagram where you’ll find him as @_andy__w If you’d like to see Andy’s YouTube channel then you can find him on there as The Fully Charged GardenerAs the season goes on, you’ll be thinking more and more about feeding your plants. But make sure not to leave out Until next week, do have a look at my blog and website, below!✍️ Read My Blog and More: Click Here📱 My Instagram: Here!💻 My Website: Visit Here 📩 Email Me: Here!
37:04
Lydia Mantella - Your Organic Lydia!
❓Would you like to understand the world of medical herbalism?This week's episode features another first as we explore the world of medicinal herbalism! Lydia Mantella, otherwise known on Instagram as @yourorganiclydia, is a medicinal herbalist, smallholder and trained personal trainer – growing her own food, herbs and more. In this conversation we delve into how Lydia lived a city life and eventually knew that it wasn't the life for her before settling down to a country lifestyle instead. Join us as we explore medicinal herbalism, what that actually means, and so much more! Enjoy!If this has got you thinking about your plants then why not give them a good feed with Westland's Organic Seaweed Plant Growth stimulant? This feed is designed and formulated to be the perfect mix to use around your whole garden, specifically giving your plants what they need to growth strong and healthy roots! Not only that but your plants will also benefit from increased strength against disease too! Using Organic Seaweed Plant Growth Stimulant ensures an abundance of stronger, healthier, veg, fruit and flowers!Make sure to check out gardenhealth.com now, for more.
38:51
Georgina and Tori - Gardening For Wellbeing!
❓Does your garden help you with your wellbeing?Now, this week's episode is a real first for the podcast as I'm joined by not one, but two special guests! Gardening helps to bond us with other likeminded people and form friendships and connections too. Two people that I love talking to on Instagram are Georgina, otherwise known as @plot_bae and Tori who you'll find as @torisallotment. Both are avid food growers and both add ideas for how growing can help your mental health too. In this feature length episode we discuss why we love growing and how it helps us navigate daily life. Enjoy!If you'd like to give your plants the very best chance of blooming and growing to the best of their ability then give them some oomph with Boost All Purpose Multi-Action Granules, new for 2025! These granules support your plants at every single stage of their growth and provide up to 6 months of slow release feed, resulting in even stronger roots, greener foliage, healthier plants and you guessed it, more blooms! Simply mix them into your Boost All Purpose Compost when planting up, and continue with regular feeding using Boost All Purpose Liquid Plant feed to give your plants the ultimate boost all round!Make sure to check out gardenhealth.com now, for more.
44:46
Jordan Weston - The Bearded Botanist
❓Does your garden have interest all year round?This week's guest is a real plantsman and someone who I know you're going to thoroughly enjoy listening to! Jordan Weston, otherwise known as The Bearded Botanist on Instagram is a florist, plant fanatic and now, nursery owner who is completely obsessed with plants. At the recent BBC Gardener's World Spring Fair, we had the pleasure of sharing a stage and after the show, I knew we had to record a podcast episode for you all, so here it is! We discuss the nursery, plants to keep interest in your garden all year round, and so much more. Enjoy!If you'd like to see more from Jordan then you can find him over on Instagram as @the_bearded_botanist. You can also find Jordan's nursery on Instagram too @westonsnurseryIf all this talk of evergreen plants has got you thinking about your own then why not give them a good feed with Westland's Organic Seaweed Plant Growth stimulant? This feed is designed and formulated to be the perfect mix to use around your whole garden, specifically giving your plants what they need to growth strong and healthy roots! Not only that but your plants will also benefit from increased strength against disease too! Using Organic Seaweed Plant Growth Stimulant ensures an abundance of stronger, healthier, veg, fruit and flowers!Make sure to check out gardenhealth.com now, for more.
46:24
Rob Smith - Grow To Eat!
❓Do you grow what you love or what you *think* you should grow...?This week's guest is one of the most passionate vegetable growers that I have the pleasure of knowing and luckily he's happy to share that passion with us all. Rob Smith, otherwise known online as @robsallotment is a veg grower and garden writer, who takes real pleasure with sharing tips and advice on how to grow not only the best veg, but also unique varieties too! Enjoy!If you'd like to see more from Rob then you can find him over on Instagram as @robsallotment. Rob's book 'Grow To Eat' is available in all good book shops now and via this linkIf listening to Rob talking about growing your own fruit and veg and has got you think about growing your own, then be sure to use Westland's Big Tom Super Tomato Food on your tomatoes.2Big Tom simply gives you 3 x more tomatoes vs unfed plants! As well as this you'll get tastier tomatoes, all season long. Their Big Tom Tomato Food has the unique PlantSense™ Technology. This means there is just the right amount of nutrients, and a water management system perfected to work with peat free growbags and planters. Including iron and magnesium to give you greener plants, it is also rich in seaweed for healthy root growth giving you great tasting tomatoes. Try it now, available in all good garden centres across the UK.Make sure to check out gardenhealth.com now, for more.
A weekly ramble with the most diverse folk from our world of green fingers, green thumbs and dirty knees.
Flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs, herbs and more - it’s bound to be covered. On your commute, or in the garden of your choosing - we’ll be here to keep your ears busy.