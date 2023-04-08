Cheap Bourbon DESTROYS Expensive Allocated Bottles in Shocking Blind Taste Test!

You've heard us say many times on this channel that there are a lot of great shelf available and even cheap bourbons out there that taste just as good if not better than allocated whiskeys. But you will be SHOCKED when you see the results of this blind taste test!Randy sets up Wes and Jake with a DOUBLE BLIND. Meaning they do not know what the options are nor do they know whats in each glass. Randy of course knows the options, but doesn't know which option is in which glass. ﻿#bourbonrealtalk #bourbonrealtalkcommunity #bourbon #whiskey #blindtastetest #blindtasting #allocatedwhiskey #allocatedbourbon #bestwhiskey #whiskeydrinks #whiskeytasting #bourbonhunting #whiskeyhunting #whiskeycollection #whiskeytips #whiskeycommunity #whiskeylife #bourbonlife #bourbontrail #whiskeytubeAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy