Bourbon Real Talk® is a whiskey education podcast.
Available Episodes
Starting a Bourbon Collection: What to Buy and Avoid
The Bourbon industry has blown up in that past few years. While it's great to see so many people finding their love and passion for Bourbon, that new found love can lead to some regret. So we thought it may be helpful to share some tips on what to buy and what you should avoid.
You've heard us say many times on this channel that there are a lot of great shelf available and even cheap bourbons out there that taste just as good if not better than allocated whiskeys. But you will be SHOCKED when you see the results of this blind taste test!Randy sets up Wes and Jake with a DOUBLE BLIND. Meaning they do not know what the options are nor do they know whats in each glass. Randy of course knows the options, but doesn't know which option is in which glass.
7/21/2023
17:29
Overpriced Bourbon - Capitalism or Greed?
With so many stores marking up their allocated and rare whiskeys it begs the question. Is this just good ol fashioned capitalism? Or is it greed?
7/14/2023
24:05
The NEW KING of Jack Daniel's
There's a new king in Lynchburg Tennessee! Old No. 7 might be the most well known label of the Jack Daniel's lineup, but it is not the king. We love the Jack Daniel's single barrels, but...they aren't the king. There is a new product at Jack Daniel's that takes the crown, at least according their Head Distiller. And we couldn't agree more.
7/7/2023
20:42
Ordering Whiskey in Public Like a Boss
For some of our newer whiskey drinkers, ordering a drink at a bar or restaurant could be a little intimidating. Especially if you are around experienced whiskey lovers. So we are here to help boost your confidence and give you a few tips on how to order your whiskey in public like a boss!