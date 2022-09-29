Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Syntax
Twin Strangers Productions
A biweekly horror fiction podcast that follows Silas Caldwell, a linguist, who finds himself employed by VINCULA, a biotech company with an unearthly set of artifacts in their possession.
A biweekly horror fiction podcast that follows Silas Caldwell, a linguist, who finds himself employed by VINCULA, a biotech company with an unearthly set of art... More

Available Episodes

  Syntax: S1 Q&A
    Join creator Stella "Rowan" Odom and writer Ty Von as they answer questions submitted by listeners regarding the first season of Syntax!Syntax Logo by Anthony CrockettCurrently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Website: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]: ko-fi.com/twinstrangersproductionsPatreon: patreon.com/twinstrangersproductionsTwitter: twitter.com/twinstrangerspReddit: reddit.com/r/syntaxpodTumblr: twinstrangersp.tumblr.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    1/12/2023
    3:28:17
  Syntax ?: The Brinkers (SPC/Syntax Collab)
    In this bonus episode of Syntax, the Breachers (or is it Brinkers?) call into The Supernatural Protection Company in hopes of replacing their broken recording device (and possibly gaining additional intel on VINCULA).This episode is a canon crossover, and occurs shortly after the events of Episode 4. This episode does not contain spoilers past that point. It was created in collaboration with The Supernatural Protection Company, a comedy-focused supernatural audio drama created and produced by Saph the Something.Links to our social media and transcripts below.Currently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Directed & Produced by Stella "Rowan" OdomWritten by Ty Von and Saph the SomethingProduced by Saph the Something and Stella "Rowan" OdomSaph the Something as the AgentTy Von as Silas CaldwellBeth Sage Phung as Cassius ThatcherMorgie Bee as Elizabeth BellangerJules Christine as Alyx YardKaila Crockett as Miss VauxThe Supernatural Protection Company Art by Ash LeddyTranscripts are available on our website. Direct link: Google DocThe Supernatural Protection Company:Tumblr: @TheSPCpodcastMastodon:  @[email protected]: /saphthesomethingKo-Fi: /saphthesomethingYoutube with Video Versions: The Supernatural Protection CompanyWebsite: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]: ko-fi.com/twinstrangersproductionsPatreon: patreon.com/twinstrangersproductionsTwitter: twitter.com/twinstrangerspReddit: reddit.com/r/syntaxpodTumblr: twinstrangersp.tumblr.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/30/2022
    16:00
  Syntax 18: Fear in a Handful of Ashes
    In the season finale of Syntax, Silas ponders the latest events from Pandemonium. The Third Breach is opened and briefly explored. The scientists convene to discuss their theories and findings so far.Links to our social media and transcripts below.Currently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Directed & Produced by Stella OdomWritten by Ty VonEdited by Stella OdomTy Von as Silas CaldwellBeth Sage Phung as Cassius ThatcherMorgie Bee as Elizabeth BellangerJules Christine as Alyx YardCody Burke as Greg WashburnElgin Smith as Jeremiah WoodsRenee' Helsel as June DawsonKaila Crockett as Miss VauxSyntax Logo by Anthony CrockettTranscripts are available on our website. Direct link: Google DocWebsite: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]: ko-fi.com/twinstrangersproductionsPatreon: patreon.com/twinstrangersproductionsTwitter: twitter.com/twinstrangerspReddit: reddit.com/r/syntaxpodTumblr: twinstrangersp.tumblr.comContent Warnings:Mentions of: cryptids, isolation, burials, religion, cult practices, being eaten alive, dismemberment, blood, grave robbing, maggots, kidnappings, war of rebellion, clowns, ghosts, paranormal entities, beings of higher powerExplicit languageLoud noises (SOUND WARNING, PLEASE HEED)ShrieksHeavy staticBurning, falling buildingViolenceFire alarmOpen flamesVery loud explosionsGaseous leakDeathSounds of pain/struggle/screamingSlight emetophobia (coughing/choking)Buried alive/crushedGore soundsSFX Provided by Soundsnap.orgSyntax © 2022 by Twin Strangers Productions is licensed under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/27/2022
    1:05:13
  Syntax 17: When Heaven Falls
    The Breachers convene at VINCULA and discuss their theories and findings so far. Cassius reveals more about their background to Silas. Not to be dissuaded from their mission, the Breachers return to Pandemonium and resume their journey.Links to our social media and transcripts below.Currently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Directed & Produced by Stella OdomWritten by Ty VonEdited by Stella OdomTy Von as Silas CaldwellBeth Sage Phung as Cassius ThatcherMorgie Bee as Elizabeth BellangerJules Christine as Alyx YardCody Burke as Greg WashburnElgin Smith as Jeremiah WoodsRenee' Helsel as June DawsonKaila Crockett as Miss VauxSyntax Logo by Anthony CrockettTranscripts are available on our website. Direct link: Google DocWebsite: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]: ko-fi.com/twinstrangersproductionsPatreon: patreon.com/twinstrangersproductionsTwitter: twitter.com/twinstrangerspReddit: reddit.com/r/syntaxpodTumblr: twinstrangersp.tumblr.comContent Warnings:Mentions of: familial abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, gender dysmorphia, gender conformity, illness, jellyfish, near-death experiences, manipulation, species extinction, cult-like practices, religious tones, death, cancer, terminal illness, uncanny valleyLoud noises (sound warning)Explicit languageSounds of distressLoud staticAuditory hallucinationsSounds of being crushedSFX Provided by Soundsnap.orgSyntax © 2022 by Twin Strangers Productions is licensed under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/20/2022
    46:37
  Syntax 16: Reaching Out
    The Breachers await news of Cassius' condition following their disastrous last journey. Elizabeth receives a special task from Vaux. Later, the Pandemonium expedition resumes, and so too does the perilous hunt for the third Breach.Links to our social media and transcripts below.Currently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Directed & Produced by Stella OdomWritten by Ty VonEdited by Stella OdomTy Von as Silas CaldwellBeth Sage Phung as Cassius ThatcherMorgie Bee as Elizabeth BellangerJules Christine as Alyx YardCody Burke as Greg WashburnElgin Smith as Jeremiah WoodsKaila Crockett as Miss VauxSyntax Logo by Anthony CrockettTranscripts are available on our website. Direct link: Google DocWebsite: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]: ko-fi.com/twinstrangersproductionsPatreon: patreon.com/twinstrangersproductionsTwitter: twitter.com/twinstrangerspReddit: reddit.com/r/syntaxpodTumblr: twinstrangersp.tumblr.comContent Warnings:Mentions of: Uncanny valley, derealization, threats, familial abuse, hypnotism, near-death experiences, explosions, surgery, attempted homicide, spying, doppelgangers, blackmail, extortion, illness.Loud NoisesExplicit LanguageHospital environmentHeated argumentsSounds of pain/distress/screamingCryptid creaturesScyphophobiaHeavy static/interferenceSFX Provided by Soundsnap.orgSyntax © 2022 by Twin Strangers Productions is licensed under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    9/29/2022
    31:14

About Syntax

A biweekly horror fiction podcast that follows Silas Caldwell, a linguist, who finds himself employed by VINCULA, a biotech company with an unearthly set of artifacts in their possession. Alongside a team of scientists and explorers, Silas plunges into the world beyond the Breach, and is touched by terrors beyond his wildest dreams.

Episodes released every other Thursday.

Website: syntaxpodcast.com


Episodes released every other Thursday.


Website: syntaxpodcast.com



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

