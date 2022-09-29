In the season finale of Syntax, Silas ponders the latest events from Pandemonium. The Third Breach is opened and briefly explored. The scientists convene to discuss their theories and findings so far.Links to our social media and transcripts below.Currently Crowdfunding for Season 2!Directed & Produced by Stella OdomWritten by Ty VonEdited by Stella OdomTy Von as Silas CaldwellBeth Sage Phung as Cassius ThatcherMorgie Bee as Elizabeth BellangerJules Christine as Alyx YardCody Burke as Greg WashburnElgin Smith as Jeremiah WoodsRenee' Helsel as June DawsonKaila Crockett as Miss VauxSyntax Logo by Anthony CrockettTranscripts are available on our website. Direct link: Google DocWebsite: syntaxpodcast.comContact Us: [email protected]
Content Warnings:Mentions of: cryptids, isolation, burials, religion, cult practices, being eaten alive, dismemberment, blood, grave robbing, maggots, kidnappings, war of rebellion, clowns, ghosts, paranormal entities, beings of higher powerExplicit languageLoud noises (SOUND WARNING, PLEASE HEED)ShrieksHeavy staticBurning, falling buildingViolenceFire alarmOpen flamesVery loud explosionsGaseous leakDeathSounds of pain/struggle/screamingSlight emetophobia (coughing/choking)Buried alive/crushedGore soundsSFX Provided by Soundsnap.orgSyntax © 2022 by Twin Strangers Productions is licensed under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International.