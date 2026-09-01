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Sympathy Pains

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Society & CultureTrue Crime
Sympathy Pains
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • Sympathy Pains

    Introducing: The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart

    08/25/2026 | 1 mins.
    Hosted by famed abduction survivor turned advocate Elizabeth Smart, The Survivor Files is a true crime podcast featuring firsthand accounts from ordinary people who were thrust into impossible circumstances. Targeted by serial killers, held-hostage, stalked, attacked, and controlled – their stories reveal what survival really looks like. Guided by Elizabeth’s uniquely personal perspective, each conversation explores the choices, instincts, and strength that helped survivors make it out alive and rebuild their lives.
    Listen here or on the iHeartRadio.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Sympathy Pains

    Justice

    05/04/2022 | 29 mins.
    Laura gets a call from a relative who provides insight into Sarah's past. Sarah has her day in court. Her victims have the chance to say their piece, but still struggle to make sense of what happened to them. The judge issues a surprising sentence.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Sympathy Pains

    Truth

    04/27/2022 | 38 mins.
    Across the country, people who have known Sarah see the Dr. Phil show and learn the scope of her lies. Victims call police, who say they cannot prosecute Sarah because “it’s not a crime to fake cancer.” Soon, federal prosecutors learn of crimes they can prosecute Sarah for. But should her mental state be considered in the search for justice?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Sympathy Pains

    Andrea

    04/20/2022 | 37 mins.
    Liz, Brian and Bethany confront Sarah on national television. Dr. Phil arranges psychiatric care for Sarah, after she leaves the set. Meanwhile, Andrea Smith, a stay-at-home mom in South Carolina, has been tracking Sarah across the internet for 20 years, warning non-profits not to allow her into their communities. Andrea even went to the police when Sarah was in college. Sarah’s past is about to catch up with her.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Sympathy Pains

    Liz

    04/13/2022 | 35 mins.
    Liz Hickox works in financial services and volunteers for a breast cancer charity. At a bike ride for young survivors, she meets Sarah, who says she has stage 4 metastatic disease. Liz and her husband Brian welcome Sarah into their winter home in Florida and help her train for a triathlon– her single goal before she dies. After they discover the truth, they find other victims of Sarah’s scams and together vow to get her help, turning to an unlikely person: Dr. Phil.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Sympathy Pains
Hosted by Laura Beil (Dr. Death, Bad Batch), Sympathy Pains is a six-part series from Neon Hum Media and iHeartRadio. For 20 years, Sarah Delashmit told people around her that she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and other illnesses. She used a wheelchair and posted selfies from a hospital bed. She told friends and coworkers she was trapped in abusive relationships, or that she was the mother of children who had died. It was all a con. Sympathy was both her great need and her powerful weapon. But unlike most scams, she didn’t want people’s money. She was after something far more valuable.
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Society & CultureTrue Crime

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