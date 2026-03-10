Open app
SPILLED.
SPILLED.

Delaney & Kendyl Florence
ComedyHistory
SPILLED.
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • SPILLED.

    The Watergate Scandal was MESSY - Do You Really Know What Happened?

    03/10/2026 | 59 mins.
    Watergate is one of the biggest political scandals in U.S. history, but do you actually know what happened? This week we spill the story behind the Watergate break-in, the cover-up, and how it all led to the resignation of Richard Nixon. We also get into the wild side of the scandal, including the outspoken Martha Mitchell and the mysterious source known as Deep Throat. Lies, secret tapes, political drama, you're in for a wild ride.

  • SPILLED.

    The Peaky Blinders Were Real? Everything You Need To Know

    02/28/2026 | 56 mins.
    Even if you haven't seen the show (Kendyl hasn't), you're going to want to tune in to this one. This week we’re getting into the real history behind Peaky Blinders. Inspired by the hit series Peaky Blinders, we break down who the Peaky Blinders actually were, the true gang wars of early 1900s Birmingham, and the core figures who built the gang’s reputation long before TV dramatized it.

    We talk bad accents (ours included), the iconic outfits, what the show gets right (and wrong), and how much of the Shelby story is rooted in fact. If you’ve ever wondered about the real Peaky Blinders, their history, and the crime culture that inspired the series — this one’s for you.

  • SPILLED.

    F*ck, Marry, Kill: Aqua Tofana, The Original Husband Poison

    02/11/2026 | 48 mins.
    This week, we’re talking Giulia Tofana and the infamous Aqua Tofana — the legendary 17th-century poison rumored to be colorless, tasteless, and almost impossible to detect. We break down the history, the myths, and why this story still fascinates people today, especially its ties to women secretly poisoning abusive husbands in a time when divorce wasn’t an option.

    Plus, because it’s us, we’re playing Fuck, Marry, Kill inspired by the episode.

    If you love dark history, true crime legends, and chaotic commentary, this one’s for you.

  • SPILLED.

    The Salem Witch Trials Debunked

    01/27/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    We're back with our MOST requested episode yet -- the Salem Witch Trials! Join us to hear us unpack the biggest misconceptions, implications, and causes of the witch hunts and trials that plagued Salem, Massachusetts between February 1692 – May 1693. We cover famous trials, shocking facts, and as always, one too many dirty jokes.

  • SPILLED.

    We Thought the World Was Ending? Y2K Explained

    01/13/2026 | 51 mins.
    Everyone jokes that Y2K was fake. It wasn’t. It was stopped.
    In this episode, we break down how a tiny design choice made decades earlier put banks, power grids, hospitals, air traffic control, and even nuclear systems on edge as the clock approached January 1, 2000. We explore why the Y2K bug was a real, systemic risk, how hundreds of billions of dollars and years of invisible labor quietly defused it, and why the absence of disaster became proof of success. Drawing on first-hand accounts (from Reddit, obviously) from the programmers who fixed the code and waited on call, we chat aboutY2K as a case study in technological dependence, mass anxiety, and what it actually looks like when prevention works.

About SPILLED.

Kendyl and Delaney Florence are bringing you history’s hottest gossip, every other Tuesday. SPILLED. brings you the tea you didn’t know you needed through a light-hearted and (somewhat) educational podcast on historic scandals, betrayals, rumors, and more. Each episode will focus on a new - well, old - story that will leave you with the coolest fun facts at your next dinner party. Join us to make history a bit more fun, and a lot juicier.Business Inquiries: [email protected] Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
ComedyHistorySociety & Culture

