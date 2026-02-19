Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

There’s an unspoken pressure happening right now: learn all the AI tools, use every automation, post more, and do more. But what if doing more isn’t the answer? What if connection is the missing piece, not content?
In this episode, I’m breaking down the real reason your content might feel off and your audience has stopped responding. I’ll show you how AI for small business can support your content strategy and save time in your small business marketing, while also explaining what it cannot do, like creating audience engagement or improving online visibility on its own.
We’ll talk honestly about what’s working and what’s creating overwhelm in business, especially when it comes to intentional automation and relying too heavily on business growth tools without a plan.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
What AI is actually useful for, plus practical service-based business tips you can apply right away
How to tell if your social media content is doing its job and supporting content that converts
Why posting more does not always lead to more organic leads
How connection marketing supports building online relationships that last
What real client conversations should look like today
The role of human-first content and ethical marketing in long-term success
How to use trust building strategies to bring more clarity in content
Simple digital marketing tips that help you stay consistent without burning out
If you’ve been relying on tools instead of trust, this episode will help you reset. And if your posts look polished but your DMs are dry, we’ll talk about how to change that in a way that feels aligned.
Let’s create content that feels like you again, supports real conversations, and helps you grow through connection without pressure.
With all my support,
Chey
If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!
FREE LEAD TRACKER
https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker
5 Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting
Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients, and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.
https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons
Follow me for more social media tips:Instagram: @kuleanaconnect | @theenergizedmompreneur
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/
Have a question or want to chat?
Contact me here: [email protected]
www.kuleanaconnect.com
Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert
