Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

Cheyanne Cleyman
BusinessMarketing
Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy
Latest episode

65 episodes

  • Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

    3 Surprising Sales Strategies Every Online Business Owner Needs for Client Acquisition and Higher Conversion Rates

    02/18/2026 | 14 mins.
    Your brand is becoming just another face in the digital crowd while you starve for a connection that feels substantial. You lean into your sales funnel only to find that closing deals feels more difficult. 

    You do not have to sacrifice your soul for efficiency. It is entirely possible to use tools as a support system while keeping human connection at the very heart of your brand. Your online business should feel like a mission, not a cold machine.

    In this episode, we are shifting the way you look at your sales strategies so you can stop feeling drowned by the noise and start seeing steady, grounded business growth. We look at how relationship marketing builds a bridge between your content and community that algorithms cannot replicate. 

    Here is what we will cover:

    How to boost your conversion rates by prioritizing safety and trust in your brand presence.

    The reason conversations that convert are more valuable than any viral post or automated script.

    Practical ways to refine your sales process so it feels like a natural extension of your values.

    How to master client acquisition by focusing on the person behind the screen instead of the data.

    The shift in marketing trends that is making human-first marketing the most profitable way to grow a digital brand.

    When lead generation feels slow, it can shake your confidence, but the real opportunity lies in choosing authentic connection over noise. When you focus on building trust and connection, it will improve your conversion rates in a way that feels natural.

    With all my support,
    Chey

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]
  • Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

    64 \\ Why Your Small Business Marketing Fails Without a Lead Generation Tracker and Follow-Up Strategy

    02/11/2026 | 15 mins.
    Have you ever scrolled through your DMs and felt that sting of realizing you forgot to reply to a warm lead? 

    This heavy mental load happens when your small business marketing lacks a reliable system, causing your social media sales to stall while potential clients feel forgotten.

    It looks like a lack of discipline is stopping your progress, but underneath, it is actually the absence of a reliable sales system that supports your memory. This is why your sales mindset needs to move toward serving people through steady lead nurturing that keeps you top of mind without being pushy.

    Here is what you will learn in this episode:

    How to use AI for business to stay organized when keeping track of leads takes up too much brain space.

    Why business consistency is the secret link between building trust and showing up for your community.

    The best way to build a human client connection by unlearning the idea that authentic marketing is pushy.

    Effective ways to organize your work using a follow-up strategy, a lead generation tracker, and relationship marketing to help your daily life feel more grounded.

    This conversation will help you turn messy DMs into a professional workflow. By using a clear conversion strategy alongside business automation, you create the space for real organic growth. These specific productivity for entrepreneurs allow you to show up with a unique voice that truly connects with your community.

    With all my support,
    Chey

     

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]
  • Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

    63 \\ 3 Content Creation Secrets to Improve Your Brand Awareness and Business Growth Using Human-Centric AI Prompts

    02/04/2026 | 12 mins.
    Are you pouring your heart into a content cycle that only rewards your hustle with total silence? You are likely noticing that posting more often does not lead to more conversations when your message feels generic.

    So many people in the service industry let tools take the driver's seat, instead of using them for support. When your content creation feels cold, your community will secretly notice the lack of personality and you might feel like you have to choose between speed and soul (but that is a false choice).

    In this episode, we will explore how to refine your online presence so it actually feels like you. We talk about using an AI content assistant to help with your workload while you stay in control of the big picture. I share how focusing on audience engagement is the best way to ensure long-term business growth.

    Here’s what you’ll learn:

    How to maintain powerful brand awareness using AI prompts without making your social media marketing feel dry.

    The reason authentic interaction remains the primary way to attract a loyal target audience and increase sales.

    How to transition basic responses into deeper talks that improve content conversion and your messaging strategy.

    Effective ways to organize your marketing tips into a content strategy that supports a clear conversion strategy.

    This conversation is the exact shift you need to turn your brand into a magnet for the right people. When you lead with your heart, you will see how a clear conversion strategy leads to tangible sales. I hope this helps every small business owner feel more confident in their unique voice.

    With all my support,
    Chey

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]
  • Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

    62 \\ The Ultimate Guide to Maintaining Your Human Voice in your Content Strategy While Leveraging AI

    01/28/2026 | 13 mins.
    I see so many service-based businesses making the mistake of letting technology lead their brand instead of using it as a support tool. When you do this, your social media content loses that human edge that makes people want to connect with you in the first place.

    You don't have to choose between being efficient and being yourself when it comes to your content strategy. It is entirely possible to use modern tools to help your business growth while keeping your heart at the center of everything you do.

    In this episode, I share my experience as an online relationship expert, former actress, and fitness trainer who has spent a decade building brands through the power of connection. We dive into how you can use AI content creation as a helpful assistant while ensuring your human voice remains the star of the show.

    In this episode, you will learn:

    Why relying solely on algorithms can make your social media strategy feel flat and logical.

    The "You Lead, AI Supports" framework to keep your brand authority intact.

    How to use your lived experience and personal stories to build trust that a machine cannot replicate.

    The reason why conversations, not just content, are the key to lead generation and sales.

    How to master relationship marketing by turning followers into long-term connections.

    Practical ways to organize and expand your ideas using a marketing workflow that feels grounded.

    How to move a follower from a post into a direct message to improve your content conversion.

    This conversation is the breakthrough you need to turn your online presence into a magnet for the right clients. By focusing on human-first marketing, you will finally see how true connection is what leads to real results.

    With all my support,
    Chey

     

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]
  • Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

    61 \\ The Human-First Content Formula: How to use AI for Small Business Without Losing Connection

    01/21/2026 | 11 mins.
    There’s an unspoken pressure happening right now: learn all the AI tools, use every automation, post more, and do more. But what if doing more isn’t the answer? What if connection is the missing piece, not content?

    In this episode, I’m breaking down the real reason your content might feel off and your audience has stopped responding. I’ll show you how AI for small business can support your content strategy and save time in your small business marketing, while also explaining what it cannot do, like creating audience engagement or improving online visibility on its own.

    We’ll talk honestly about what’s working and what’s creating overwhelm in business, especially when it comes to intentional automation and relying too heavily on business growth tools without a plan.

    Here’s what you’ll learn:

    What AI is actually useful for, plus practical service-based business tips you can apply right away

    How to tell if your social media content is doing its job and supporting content that converts

    Why posting more does not always lead to more organic leads

    How connection marketing supports building online relationships that last

    What real client conversations should look like today

    The role of human-first content and ethical marketing in long-term success

    How to use trust building strategies to bring more clarity in content

    Simple digital marketing tips that help you stay consistent without burning out

    If you’ve been relying on tools instead of trust, this episode will help you reset. And if your posts look polished but your DMs are dry, we’ll talk about how to change that in a way that feels aligned.

    Let’s create content that feels like you again, supports real conversations, and helps you grow through connection without pressure.

    With all my support,
    Chey

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients, and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.
    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons 

    Follow me for more social media tips:Instagram: @kuleanaconnect | @theenergizedmompreneur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/
    Have a question or want to chat?
    Contact me here: [email protected]
    www.kuleanaconnect.com

     

    Build Real Relationships. Have Better Conversations. Turn Social Media Into Clients — Without Burnout, Cold Pitching, or Feeling Salesy. Check out “Conversations that Convert” here: https://thecleymans.thrivecart.com/conversations-that-convert

    If you want to start a podcast or grow your existing one, visit https://julianabarbati.com/ and let them know I sent you!

    FREE LEAD TRACKER

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/leadgentracker

    5 Quiet Reasons Your Content Isn’t Converting

    Discover why your content isn’t leading to clients—and what to do instead to build trust, start real conversations, and generate qualified leads.

    https://kuleanaconnect.myflodesk.com/5reasons

    Follow me for more social media tips:

    Instagram: @theenergizedmompreneur

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cheyannecleyman/

    Have a question or want to chat?

    Contact me here: [email protected]

About Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

Are you posting every day but hearing crickets? Wondering how your competitors are booking clients while you’re stuck refreshing your likes? Feeling like social media is a giant, time-sucking black hole? Hi, I’m Cheyanne Cleyman, and NO! You’re not crazy—social media can feel like a full-time job. But what if you could actually get clients without being glued to your phone 24/7? Welcome to Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses! The podcast for entrepreneurs, service providers, and small business owners who want real results from social media—without wasting time on strategies that don’t work. As co-founder of Cleyman Social Media, trust me—I get it. Once upon a time, I thought social media success meant posting daily, throwing out hashtags like confetti, and waiting for magic to happen. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. Instead, I discovered that engagement—not just content—is what actually moves the needle. Now, my agency helps business owners like you turn their social media into a lead-generating, client-attracting, money-making machine—without you having to lift a finger. In each bite-sized episode (under 10 minutes!), you’ll get no-fluff, straight-to-the-point strategies to actually grow your business online, the secret to turning followers into paying clients (hint: it’s NOT just posting) simple, repeatable engagement tactics that take minutes, not hours and the latest social media trends, decoded for small businesses. I won’t promise you viral posts or overnight success (because ew—we don’t do gimmicks here). But if you want to finally see real ROI from social media, this podcast is for you. More engagement. More clients. More sales. Less stress. So grab your coffee (or wine—no judgment), hit subscribe, and let’s turn your social media into a client-magnet—without the stress, the guesswork, or the burnout. Let’s do this! Xo, Cheyanne IG: @CleymanSocial.Media @CheyanneCleyman
Podcast website
BusinessMarketing

