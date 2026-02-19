About Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses - Small business marketing, Social media marketing, Social media strategy

Are you posting every day but hearing crickets? Wondering how your competitors are booking clients while you’re stuck refreshing your likes? Feeling like social media is a giant, time-sucking black hole? Hi, I’m Cheyanne Cleyman, and NO! You’re not crazy—social media can feel like a full-time job. But what if you could actually get clients without being glued to your phone 24/7? Welcome to Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses! The podcast for entrepreneurs, service providers, and small business owners who want real results from social media—without wasting time on strategies that don’t work. As co-founder of Cleyman Social Media, trust me—I get it. Once upon a time, I thought social media success meant posting daily, throwing out hashtags like confetti, and waiting for magic to happen. Spoiler alert: it didn’t. Instead, I discovered that engagement—not just content—is what actually moves the needle. Now, my agency helps business owners like you turn their social media into a lead-generating, client-attracting, money-making machine—without you having to lift a finger. In each bite-sized episode (under 10 minutes!), you’ll get no-fluff, straight-to-the-point strategies to actually grow your business online, the secret to turning followers into paying clients (hint: it’s NOT just posting) simple, repeatable engagement tactics that take minutes, not hours and the latest social media trends, decoded for small businesses. I won’t promise you viral posts or overnight success (because ew—we don’t do gimmicks here). But if you want to finally see real ROI from social media, this podcast is for you. More engagement. More clients. More sales. Less stress. So grab your coffee (or wine—no judgment), hit subscribe, and let’s turn your social media into a client-magnet—without the stress, the guesswork, or the burnout. Let’s do this! Xo, Cheyanne IG: @CleymanSocial.Media @CheyanneCleyman