Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast
Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

Tyler and Jimmy: Off-Road Enthusiasts
LeisureAutomotive
Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast
Latest episode

814 episodes

  • Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

    686: 2,200 Miles Lost In The Mojave, Chat with CORVA President

    03/02/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Mike McGarity sits down with Tyler and Jimmy this week to talk about the 2,200 miles of trails that were taken from the off-road community in Mojave, CA. The bigger issue is not that we are losing the trails its how it all happened. The simple explanation is that a Federal Judge said yes, close the trails without talking to anyone else. He didn’t follow the order of operations to make these closers.

    CORVA:
    Website: https://corva.org/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/c.o.r.v.a/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CORVAca/

    OnX Mapping Software: https://www.onxmaps.com/

    Tread Lightly: https://treadlightly.org/
    Keep Our Deserts Clean: https://www.instagram.com/keepourdesertclean/
    Sons of Smoky: https://www.sonsofsmokey.com/

    MORRFlate Giveaway at 900 Reviews on Apple Podcast. But our next giveaway is when we reach 800 reviews; we are giving away an OnX Elite Membership. We will also give away an OnX Elite membership when we get to 850. However, when we reach 900 Reviews, we are teaming up with MORRFlate for a $1000 MF Product Giveaway. Go over to Apple Podcasts to leave your review now and become eligible to win. Congratulations to A13XMONT, who won a set of tires from Yokohama Tire!

    Call us and leave us a VOICEMAIL!!!

    We want to hear from you even more!!! You can call and say whatever you like! Ask a question, leave feedback, correct some information about welding, say how much you hate your Jeep, and wish you had a Toyota! We will air them all, live, on the podcast! +01-916-345-4744. If you have any negative feedback, you can call our negative feedback hotline, 408-800-5169.

    4Wheel Underground has all the suspension parts you need to take your off-road rig from leaf springs to a performance suspension system. We just ordered our kits for Kermit and Samantha and are looking forward to getting them. The ordering process was quite simple, and after answering the questionnaire, we ensured we got the correct and best-fitting kits for our vehicles. If you want to level up your suspension game, check out 4Wheel Underground.

    SnailTrail4x4 Podcast is brought to you by all of our peeps over at irate4x4! Make sure to stop by and see all of the great perks you get for supporting SnailTrail4x4! Discount Codes, Monthly Give-Always, Gift Boxes, the SnailTrail4x4 Community, and the ST4x4 Treasure Hunt! Thank you to all of those who support us! We couldn't do it without you guys (and gals!)!

    SnailSquad Monthly Giveaway

    February's Giveaway is with our good buddies over at GlueTread. They gave us an Expedition Kit Tire Repair Kit. This kit has everything you could possibly need to repair your tire while you're in the outdoors. It comes with a plug kit, colby valves razer blade, sand paper, and of course, the famous adhesive and patches that GlueTread is known for! Sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4

    Congratulations to long-time supporter Evan Cook for winning the Gearwrench giveaway. We got some more goodies to give away to a lucky winner. If you want a chance to win this amazing giveaway, all you need to do is sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4.

    Listener Discount Codes:

    SnailTrail4x4 –SnailTrail15 for 15% off SnailTrail4x4 Merch
    MORRFlate – snailtraill4x4 to get 10% off MORRFlate Multi Tire Inflation Deflation™ Kits
    4WheelUnderground – snailtrail 10% off
    Ironman 4×4 – snailtrail20 to get 20% off all Ironman 4×4 branded equipment!
    Sidetracked Offroad – snailtrail4x4 (lowercase) to get 15% off lights and recovery gear
    Spartan Rope – snailtrail4x4 to get 10% off sitewide
    Shock Surplus – SNAILTRAIL4x4 to get $25 off any order!
    Mob Armor – SNAILTRAIL4X4 for 15% off
    SummerShine Supply – ST4x4 for 10% off
    Backpacker’s Pantry – Affiliate Link
    Laminx Protective Films – Use the Link to get 20% off all products (Affiliate Link)

    Show Music:

    Outroll Music – Meizong Kumbang

    Midroll Music – ComaStudio
  • Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

    SnailMail: Tacoma Pulls Out F350

    02/27/2026 | 43 mins.
    This Week’s Callers

    Caller 1: Richard from Atlanta calls to talk about Tires

    Caller 2: Richard from Atlanta talks about turning around

    Caller 3: Beer Craig says get rid of the Mule

    Caller 4: Richard from Atlanta is in disgust about snow wheeling… Why?

    Caller 5/6: Alex from South Caralina give everyone his Camping vs Glamping thoughts

    CALL US AND LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL!!!! We want to hear from you even more!!! You can call and say whatever you like! Ask a question, leave feedback, correct some information about welding, say how much you hate your Jeep, and wish you had a Toyota! We will air them all, live, on the podcast! +01-916-345-4744.

    An alternative method would be sending us an email at [email protected] or at [email protected]. You can also find us on Instagram at SnailTrail4x4 or 4x4ToyotaTyler

    Listener Discount Codes:

    SnailTrail4x4 –SnailTrail15 for 15% off SnailTrail4x4 Merch
    MORRFlate – snailtraill4x4 to get 10% off MORRFlate Multi Tire Inflation Deflation™ Kits
    4WheelUnderground – snailtrail 10% off
    Ironman 4×4 – snailtrail20 to get 20% off all Ironman 4×4 branded equipment!
    Sidetracked Offroad – snailtrail4x4 (lowercase) to get 15% off lights and recovery gear
    Spartan Rope – snailtrail4x4 to get 10% off sitewide
    Shock Surplus – SNAILTRAIL4x4 to get $25 off any order!
    Mob Armor – SNAILTRAIL4X4 for 15% off
    SummerShine Supply – ST4x4 for 10% off
    Backpacker’s Pantry – Affiliate
  • Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

    685: New Member To The Family (Its A Mercedes)

    02/26/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    Tyler tells everyone about the new vehicle he acquired. It doesn’t run; it needs a bit of love, but it’s going to be an awesome addition to the MF fleet. Jimmy was supposed to go snow camping this last weekend, but with so much snow, they all decided to go to the cabin instead.

    MORRFlate Giveaway at 900 Reviews on Apple Podcast. But our next giveaway is when we reach 800 reviews; we are giving away an OnX Elite Membership. We will also give away an OnX Elite membership when we get to 850. However, when we reach 900 Reviews, we are teaming up with MORRFlate for a $1000 MF Product Giveaway. Go over to Apple Podcasts to leave your review now and become eligible to win. Congratulations to A13XMONT, who won a set of tires from Yokohama Tire!

    Call us and leave us a VOICEMAIL!!!

    We want to hear from you even more!!! You can call and say whatever you like! Ask a question, leave feedback, correct some information about welding, say how much you hate your Jeep, and wish you had a Toyota! We will air them all, live, on the podcast! +01-916-345-4744. If you have any negative feedback, you can call our negative feedback hotline, 408-800-5169.

    4Wheel Underground has all the suspension parts you need to take your off-road rig from leaf springs to a performance suspension system. We just ordered our kits for Kermit and Samantha and are looking forward to getting them. The ordering process was quite simple, and after answering the questionnaire, we ensured we got the correct and best-fitting kits for our vehicles. If you want to level up your suspension game, check out 4Wheel Underground.

    SnailTrail4x4 Podcast is brought to you by all of our peeps over at irate4x4! Make sure to stop by and see all of the great perks you get for supporting SnailTrail4x4! Discount Codes, Monthly Give-Always, Gift Boxes, the SnailTrail4x4 Community, and the ST4x4 Treasure Hunt! Thank you to all of those who support us! We couldn’t do it without you guys (and gals!)!

    SnailSquad Monthly Giveaway

    February’s Giveaway is with our good buddies over at GlueTread. They gave us an Expedition Kit Tire Repair Kit. This kit has everything you could possibly need to repair your tire while you’re in the outdoors. It comes with a plug kit, colby valves razer blade, sand paper, and of course, the famous adhesive and patches that GlueTread is known for! Sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4

    Congratulations to long-time supporter Evan Cook for winning the Gearwrench giveaway. We got some more goodies to give away to a lucky winner. If you want a chance to win this amazing giveaway, all you need to do is sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4.

    Listener Discount Codes:

    SnailTrail4x4 –SnailTrail15 for 15% off SnailTrail4x4 Merch
    MORRFlate – snailtraill4x4 to get 10% off MORRFlate Multi Tire Inflation Deflation™ Kits
    4WheelUnderground – snailtrail 10% off
    Ironman 4×4 – snailtrail20 to get 20% off all Ironman 4×4 branded equipment!
    Sidetracked Offroad – snailtrail4x4 (lowercase) to get 15% off lights and recovery gear
    Spartan Rope – snailtrail4x4 to get 10% off sitewide
    Shock Surplus – SNAILTRAIL4x4 to get $25 off any order!
    Mob Armor – SNAILTRAIL4X4 for 15% off
    SummerShine Supply – ST4x4 for 10% off
    Backpacker’s Pantry – Affiliate Link
    Laminx Protective Films – Use the Link to get 20% off all products (Affiliate Link)

    Show Music:

    Outroll Music – Meizong Kumbang

    Midroll Music – ComaStudio
  • Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

    684: Full Size Trucks For Overlanding (SnailMail)

    02/23/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    In a quick attempt to catch up on SnailMails, Jimmy and Tyler dedicated a Mondays episode to some voicemails.

    Caller 1: Nick from Montana talks about Camping vs Glamping

    Caller 2: Nathan from Pittsburg says congrats

    Caller 3: Jeff from OR asks about battery’s

    100 Ah Battery that Jimmy Bought: https://amzn.to/46o6aSJ

    Caller 4: BJ from North Carolina talks LTL

    Caller 5: Boat Down likes the 12v talk

    Caller 6: FU Bob talks about his full size Tundra

    Caller 7: FU Bob gives love to all vehicles

    Caller 8: Richard from Atlanta talks about Health

    Caller 9: Nick from MT talks about wearing a mask when grinding

    MORRFlate Giveaway at 900 Reviews on Apple Podcast. But our next giveaway is when we reach 800 reviews; we are giving away an OnX Elite Membership. We will also give away an OnX Elite membership when we get to 850. However, when we reach 900 Reviews, we are teaming up with MORRFlate for a $1000 MF Product Giveaway. Go over to Apple Podcasts to leave your review now and become eligible to win. Congratulations to A13XMONT, who won a set of tires from Yokohama Tire!

    Call us and leave us a VOICEMAIL!!!

    We want to hear from you even more!!! You can call and say whatever you like! Ask a question, leave feedback, correct some information about welding, say how much you hate your Jeep, and wish you had a Toyota! We will air them all, live, on the podcast! +01-916-345-4744. If you have any negative feedback, you can call our negative feedback hotline, 408-800-5169.

    4Wheel Underground has all the suspension parts you need to take your off-road rig from leaf springs to a performance suspension system. We just ordered our kits for Kermit and Samantha and are looking forward to getting them. The ordering process was quite simple, and after answering the questionnaire, we ensured we got the correct and best-fitting kits for our vehicles. If you want to level up your suspension game, check out 4Wheel Underground.

    SnailTrail4x4 Podcast is brought to you by all of our peeps over at irate4x4! Make sure to stop by and see all of the great perks you get for supporting SnailTrail4x4! Discount Codes, Monthly Give-Always, Gift Boxes, the SnailTrail4x4 Community, and the ST4x4 Treasure Hunt! Thank you to all of those who support us! We couldn’t do it without you guys (and gals!)!

    SnailSquad Monthly Giveaway

    February’s Giveaway is with our good buddies over at GlueTread. They gave us an Expedition Kit Tire Repair Kit. This kit has everything you could possibly need to repair your tire while you’re in the outdoors. It comes with a plug kit, colby valves razer blade, sand paper, and of course, the famous adhesive and patches that GlueTread is known for! Sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4

    Congratulations to long-time supporter Evan Cook for winning the Gearwrench giveaway. We got some more goodies to give away to a lucky winner. If you want a chance to win this amazing giveaway, all you need to do is sign up for the Giveaway Tier on Irate4x4.

    Listener Discount Codes:

    SnailTrail4x4 –SnailTrail15 for 15% off SnailTrail4x4 Merch
    MORRFlate – snailtraill4x4 to get 10% off MORRFlate Multi Tire Inflation Deflation™ Kits
    4WheelUnderground – snailtrail 10% off
    Ironman 4×4 – snailtrail20 to get 20% off all Ironman 4×4 branded equipment!
    Sidetracked Offroad – snailtrail4x4 (lowercase) to get 15% off lights and recovery gear
    Spartan Rope – snailtrail4x4 to get 10% off sitewide
    Shock Surplus – SNAILTRAIL4x4 to get $25 off any order!
    Mob Armor – SNAILTRAIL4X4 for 15% off
    SummerShine Supply – ST4x4 for 10% off
    Backpacker’s Pantry – Affiliate Link
    Laminx Protective Films – Use the Link to get 20% off all products (Affiliate Link)

    Show Music:

    Outroll Music – Meizong Kumbang

    Midroll Music – ComaStudio
  • Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

    SnailMail: A Sewing Needle Can Do That!

    02/20/2026 | 36 mins.
    This Week’s Callers

    Caller 1 and 2: Alex from Southern Carolina tells us more about the U2 Spy Plane.

    YouTube – Not What You Think: https://www.youtube.com/@NotWhatYouThink/

    Caller 3: Zac from OKC talks about his new years resolution of reading more books

    Caller 4: Captain Morgan from Indiana give us a story about his luggage problems

    Caller 5: Spam Call from Vee

    Caller 6: Jeff Morgan says get a label maker

    Caller 7: Fortune Off-road Kyle talks about humility

    Caller 8: Rover Don says Zac likes Rovers

    Caller 9 Zac from OKC says how he broke his Mt Bike

    All American Sender: https://www.youtube.com/@allamericansender

    CALL US AND LEAVE US A VOICEMAIL!!!! We want to hear from you even more!!! You can call and say whatever you like! Ask a question, leave feedback, correct some information about welding, say how much you hate your Jeep, and wish you had a Toyota! We will air them all, live, on the podcast! +01-916-345-4744.

    An alternative method would be sending us an email at [email protected] or at [email protected]. You can also find us on Instagram at SnailTrail4x4 or 4x4ToyotaTyler

    Listener Discount Codes:

    SnailTrail4x4 –SnailTrail15 for 15% off SnailTrail4x4 Merch
    MORRFlate – snailtraill4x4 to get 10% off MORRFlate Multi Tire Inflation Deflation™ Kits
    4WheelUnderground – snailtrail 10% off
    Ironman 4×4 – snailtrail20 to get 20% off all Ironman 4×4 branded equipment!
    Sidetracked Offroad – snailtrail4x4 (lowercase) to get 15% off lights and recovery gear
    Spartan Rope – snailtrail4x4 to get 10% off sitewide
    Shock Surplus – SNAILTRAIL4x4 to get $25 off any order!
    Mob Armor – SNAILTRAIL4X4

About Snail Trail 4x4 Offroad Podcast

Wheel, 4×4, offroad, fabricate, camp, rock crawl, and overland along with Tyler and Jimmy as they discuss wheeling, Toyotas, fabricating, camping, survival tips, and the occasional Jeep and Bronco. You can also join us on youtube.com/snailtrail4x4
LeisureAutomotiveHobbies

