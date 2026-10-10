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Skill Up

Skill Up
LeisureVideo Games
Skill Up
Latest episode

505 episodes

  • Skill Up

    I strongly recommend: 'Star Wars: Galactic Racer' (Review)

    10/10/2026 | 26 mins.
    Go to https://surfshark.com/skillup or use code SKILLUP at checkout to get 4 extra months of Surfshark!--Star Wars Galactic Racer is a generational arcade racing experience, shoving the genre forward after years of spinning its wheels. #Review #StarWars #GalacticRacerVisit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do. --You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58--BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en--Check out my curator page on steam: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../--Recent vids:Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen review: https://youtu.be/RbMJGb85pBYGears of War E-Day review: https://youtu.be/I8C2mdX7G2wPlease play Ace Combat 8:https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdgControl Resonant review: https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0Marvel's Wolverine review: https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7AOnimusha: Way of the Sword review:https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBhoStar Wars Zero Company review: https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUkHalo Campaign Evolved review: https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw007 First Light review:https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAYForza Horizon 6 review: https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8Pragmata review:https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEUCrimson Desert review: https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6EResident Evil Requiem review: https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG Arc Raiders review: https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXsDispatch review: https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwEThe Outer Worlds 2 review: https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0Hades II review:https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4 Silent Hill f review: https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXMDonkey Kong Bananza Review: https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5QDeath Stranding 2 review: https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gYClair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiecehttps://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2QDoom: The Dark Ages review: https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkMAssassin's Creed Shadows review: https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbUSplit Fiction review:https://youtu.be/hajChij56XoKingdom Come Deliverance II review: https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaMAvowed review:https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8Silent Hill 2 review: https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9wWarhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpEStar Wars Outlaws review: https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcsConcord review (RIP): https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxUFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth review: https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wMSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review: https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8The Day Before - A Scam To Remember: https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjgCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review: https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAagFinal Fantasy XVI review: https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloYThe Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review: https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8ERedfall review: https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqAResident Evil 4 Remake Review: https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSoGod of War Ragnarok review: https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1sSaints Row review: https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLUElden Ring review: https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
  • Skill Up

    Xbox talks next gen consoles, GTA 6 streaming and the fate of Ninja Theory | This Week in Videogames

    10/09/2026 | 34 mins.
    Upgrade your setup with the Norwood Standing Desk from Eureka Ergonomic: http://eurekaergonomic.com/skillup. Use code SKILLUP at checkout for 12% off. Thanks to Eureka Ergonomic for sponsoring the video.
    --
    Xbox is getting into the movie (and merch) business.

    My Ace Combat 8 video: https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg
    My Star Wars Zero Company review: https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk
    Austin's Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen review: https://youtu.be/RbMJGb85pBY

    #thisweekinvideogames #Xbox #gta6

    Support independent games coverage by signing up to https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com. It's 100% ad-free and you can sign up for free to get access to our news, reviews and previews, as well as a weekly newsletter. Become a Supporter to get access to our op-ed features, expert columns, a bonus newsletter and an ad-free version of this very show.
    --
    Get TWIV shorts on your platform of choice:
    https://www.youtube.com/@twiv.shorts
    https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinvideogames.com
    https://www.instagram.com/twiv.shorts?hl=en

    If you want to check out any of our Put This On Your Radar shout outs, you can find them on our Steam curator page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128/
    --
    If you want to check out the Friends Per Second Podcast, you can find all the links to it here:
    https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
    --
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
  • Skill Up

    Austin strongly recommends: 'Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen' (Review)

    10/08/2026 | 20 mins.
    Thanks to Squarespace for sponsoring the video. If you want to set up your own website (and get a discount while doing it), hit this link for more info: http://www.squarespace.com/skillup.
    --
    Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is, much like the first Dark Arisen overhaul, a better, more complete vision for the game; one that fully showcases the potential of this unique action RPG.

    #Review #DragonsDogma2 #Capcom

    Visit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do.
    --
    You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58
    --
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
    --
    Check out my curator page on steam:
    https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../
    --
    Recent vids:
    Gears of War E-Day review:
    https://youtu.be/I8C2mdX7G2w

    Please play Ace Combat 8:
    https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg

    Control Resonant review:
    https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0

    Marvel's Wolverine review:
    https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7A

    Onimusha: Way of the Sword review:
    https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBho

    Star Wars Zero Company review:
    https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk

    Halo Campaign Evolved review:
    https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw

    007 First Light review:
    https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAY

    Forza Horizon 6 review:
    https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8

    Pragmata review:
    https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEU

    Crimson Desert review:
    https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6E

    Resident Evil Requiem review:
    https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG

    Arc Raiders review:
    https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXs

    Dispatch review:
    https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwE

    The Outer Worlds 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0

    Hades II review:
    https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4

    Silent Hill f review:
    https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXM

    Donkey Kong Bananza Review:
    https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5Q

    Death Stranding 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gY

    Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiece
    https://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2Q

    Doom: The Dark Ages review:
    https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkM

    Assassin's Creed Shadows review:
    https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbU

    Split Fiction review:
    https://youtu.be/hajChij56Xo

    Kingdom Come Deliverance II review:
    https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaM

    Avowed review:
    https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0

    Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:
    https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8

    Silent Hill 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9w

    Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpE

    Star Wars Outlaws review:
    https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcs

    Concord review (RIP):
    https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxU

    Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review:
    https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wM

    Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review:
    https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8

    The Day Before - A Scam To Remember:
    https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjg

    Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review:
    https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAag

    Final Fantasy XVI review:
    https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloY

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:
    https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:
    https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8E

    Redfall review:
    https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqA

    Resident Evil 4 Remake Review:
    https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSo

    God of War Ragnarok review:
    https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1s

    Saints Row review:
    https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLU

    Elden Ring review:
    https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
  • Skill Up

    I recommend: 'Gears of War: E-Day' (Review)

    10/03/2026 | 25 mins.
    Thanks to Nvidia for sponsoring the video. Learn more about Nvidia's cutting edge tech including DLSS 4.5, Nvidia Reflex and more here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/gears-of-war-e-day-dlss-4-5-ray-tracing-rtx-mega-geometry/
    --
    Gears of War E-Day is The Coalition betting on the enduring appeal of good, old-fashioned Gears of War gameplay and top tier presentation, and its a bet that pays off.

    #Review #GearsofWarEDay #RTXON

    Visit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do.
    --
    You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58
    --
    BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
    --
    Check out my curator page on steam:
    https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../
    --
    Recent vids:
    Please play Ace Combat 8:
    https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg

    Control Resonant review:
    https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0

    Marvel's Wolverine review:
    https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7A

    Onimusha: Way of the Sword review:
    https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBho

    Star Wars Zero Company review:
    https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk

    Halo Campaign Evolved review:
    https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw

    007 First Light review:
    https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAY

    Forza Horizon 6 review:
    https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8

    Pragmata review:
    https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEU

    Crimson Desert review:
    https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6E

    Resident Evil Requiem review:
    https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG

    Arc Raiders review:
    https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXs

    Dispatch review:
    https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwE

    The Outer Worlds 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0

    Hades II review:
    https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4

    Silent Hill f review:
    https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXM

    Donkey Kong Bananza Review:
    https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5Q

    Death Stranding 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gY

    Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiece
    https://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2Q

    Doom: The Dark Ages review:
    https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkM

    Assassin's Creed Shadows review:
    https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbU

    Split Fiction review:
    https://youtu.be/hajChij56Xo

    Kingdom Come Deliverance II review:
    https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaM

    Avowed review:
    https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0

    Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:
    https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8

    Silent Hill 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9w

    Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:
    https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpE

    Star Wars Outlaws review:
    https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcs

    Concord review (RIP):
    https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxU

    Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review:
    https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wM

    Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review:
    https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8

    The Day Before - A Scam To Remember:
    https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjg

    Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review:
    https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAag

    Final Fantasy XVI review:
    https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloY

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:
    https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88

    The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:
    https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8E

    Redfall review:
    https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqA

    Resident Evil 4 Remake Review:
    https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSo

    God of War Ragnarok review:
    https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1s

    Saints Row review:
    https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLU

    Elden Ring review:
    https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
  • Skill Up

    Naughty Dog's new Last of Us projects + Gears of War E-Day reviews | This Week in VIdeogames

    10/02/2026 | 31 mins.
    Go to https://buyraycon.com/skillupCLIP to get 25% off! Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring!
    --
    Naughty Dog ain't done with...Uncharted?

    My Ace Combat 8 video: https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg

    #thisweekinvideogames #Gearsofwareday #TheLastofUs
    --
    Support independent games coverage by signing up to https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com. It's 100% ad-free and you can sign up for free to get access to our news, reviews and previews, as well as a weekly newsletter. Become a Supporter to get access to our op-ed features, expert columns, a bonus newsletter and an ad-free version of this very show.
    --
    Get TWIV shorts on your platform of choice:
    https://www.youtube.com/@twiv.shorts
    https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinvideogames.com
    https://www.instagram.com/twiv.shorts?hl=en

    If you want to check out any of our Put This On Your Radar shout outs, you can find them on our Steam curator page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128/
    --
    If you want to check out the Friends Per Second Podcast, you can find all the links to it here:
    https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
    --
    Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social

    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
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