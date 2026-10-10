Thanks to Squarespace for sponsoring the video. If you want to set up your own website (and get a discount while doing it), hit this link for more info: http://www.squarespace.com/skillup.

--

Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is, much like the first Dark Arisen overhaul, a better, more complete vision for the game; one that fully showcases the potential of this unique action RPG.



#Review #DragonsDogma2 #Capcom



Visit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do.

--

You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58

--

BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en

--

Check out my curator page on steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../

--

Recent vids:

Gears of War E-Day review:

https://youtu.be/I8C2mdX7G2w



Please play Ace Combat 8:

https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg



Control Resonant review:

https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0



Marvel's Wolverine review:

https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7A



Onimusha: Way of the Sword review:

https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBho



Star Wars Zero Company review:

https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk



Halo Campaign Evolved review:

https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw



007 First Light review:

https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAY



Forza Horizon 6 review:

https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8



Pragmata review:

https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEU



Crimson Desert review:

https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6E



Resident Evil Requiem review:

https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG



Arc Raiders review:

https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXs



Dispatch review:

https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwE



The Outer Worlds 2 review:

https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0



Hades II review:

https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4



Silent Hill f review:

https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXM



Donkey Kong Bananza Review:

https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5Q



Death Stranding 2 review:

https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gY



Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiece

https://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2Q



Doom: The Dark Ages review:

https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkM



Assassin's Creed Shadows review:

https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbU



Split Fiction review:

https://youtu.be/hajChij56Xo



Kingdom Come Deliverance II review:

https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaM



Avowed review:

https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0



Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:

https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8



Silent Hill 2 review:

https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9w



Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:

https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpE



Star Wars Outlaws review:

https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcs



Concord review (RIP):

https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxU



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review:

https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wM



Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review:

https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8



The Day Before - A Scam To Remember:

https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjg



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review:

https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAag



Final Fantasy XVI review:

https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloY



The Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:

https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:

https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8E



Redfall review:

https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqA



Resident Evil 4 Remake Review:

https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSo



God of War Ragnarok review:

https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1s



Saints Row review:

https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLU



Elden Ring review:

https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc