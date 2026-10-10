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- Go to https://surfshark.com/skillup or use code SKILLUP at checkout to get 4 extra months of Surfshark!--Star Wars Galactic Racer is a generational arcade racing experience, shoving the genre forward after years of spinning its wheels. #Review #StarWars #GalacticRacerVisit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do. --You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58--BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en--Check out my curator page on steam: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../--Recent vids:Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen review: https://youtu.be/RbMJGb85pBYGears of War E-Day review: https://youtu.be/I8C2mdX7G2wPlease play Ace Combat 8:https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdgControl Resonant review: https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0Marvel's Wolverine review: https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7AOnimusha: Way of the Sword review:https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBhoStar Wars Zero Company review: https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUkHalo Campaign Evolved review: https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw007 First Light review:https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAYForza Horizon 6 review: https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8Pragmata review:https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEUCrimson Desert review: https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6EResident Evil Requiem review: https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG Arc Raiders review: https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXsDispatch review: https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwEThe Outer Worlds 2 review: https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0Hades II review:https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4 Silent Hill f review: https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXMDonkey Kong Bananza Review: https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5QDeath Stranding 2 review: https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gYClair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiecehttps://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2QDoom: The Dark Ages review: https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkMAssassin's Creed Shadows review: https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbUSplit Fiction review:https://youtu.be/hajChij56XoKingdom Come Deliverance II review: https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaMAvowed review:https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8Silent Hill 2 review: https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9wWarhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpEStar Wars Outlaws review: https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcsConcord review (RIP): https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxUFinal Fantasy VII Rebirth review: https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wMSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review: https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8The Day Before - A Scam To Remember: https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjgCyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review: https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAagFinal Fantasy XVI review: https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloYThe Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review: https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8ERedfall review: https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqAResident Evil 4 Remake Review: https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSoGod of War Ragnarok review: https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1sSaints Row review: https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLUElden Ring review: https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
Xbox talks next gen consoles, GTA 6 streaming and the fate of Ninja Theory | This Week in Videogames10/09/2026 | 34 mins.Upgrade your setup with the Norwood Standing Desk from Eureka Ergonomic: http://eurekaergonomic.com/skillup. Use code SKILLUP at checkout for 12% off. Thanks to Eureka Ergonomic for sponsoring the video.
--
Xbox is getting into the movie (and merch) business.
My Ace Combat 8 video: https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg
My Star Wars Zero Company review: https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk
Austin's Dragon's Dogma 2 Dark Arisen review: https://youtu.be/RbMJGb85pBY
#thisweekinvideogames #Xbox #gta6
Support independent games coverage by signing up to https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com. It's 100% ad-free and you can sign up for free to get access to our news, reviews and previews, as well as a weekly newsletter. Become a Supporter to get access to our op-ed features, expert columns, a bonus newsletter and an ad-free version of this very show.
--
Get TWIV shorts on your platform of choice:
https://www.youtube.com/@twiv.shorts
https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinvideogames.com
https://www.instagram.com/twiv.shorts?hl=en
If you want to check out any of our Put This On Your Radar shout outs, you can find them on our Steam curator page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128/
--
If you want to check out the Friends Per Second Podcast, you can find all the links to it here:
https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
--
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
- Thanks to Squarespace for sponsoring the video. If you want to set up your own website (and get a discount while doing it), hit this link for more info: http://www.squarespace.com/skillup.
--
Dragon's Dogma 2: Dark Arisen is, much like the first Dark Arisen overhaul, a better, more complete vision for the game; one that fully showcases the potential of this unique action RPG.
#Review #DragonsDogma2 #Capcom
Visit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do.
--
You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58
--
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
--
Check out my curator page on steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../
--
Recent vids:
Gears of War E-Day review:
https://youtu.be/I8C2mdX7G2w
Please play Ace Combat 8:
https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg
Control Resonant review:
https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0
Marvel's Wolverine review:
https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7A
Onimusha: Way of the Sword review:
https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBho
Star Wars Zero Company review:
https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk
Halo Campaign Evolved review:
https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw
007 First Light review:
https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAY
Forza Horizon 6 review:
https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8
Pragmata review:
https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEU
Crimson Desert review:
https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6E
Resident Evil Requiem review:
https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG
Arc Raiders review:
https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXs
Dispatch review:
https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwE
The Outer Worlds 2 review:
https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0
Hades II review:
https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4
Silent Hill f review:
https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXM
Donkey Kong Bananza Review:
https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5Q
Death Stranding 2 review:
https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gY
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiece
https://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2Q
Doom: The Dark Ages review:
https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkM
Assassin's Creed Shadows review:
https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbU
Split Fiction review:
https://youtu.be/hajChij56Xo
Kingdom Come Deliverance II review:
https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaM
Avowed review:
https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0
Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:
https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8
Silent Hill 2 review:
https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9w
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:
https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpE
Star Wars Outlaws review:
https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcs
Concord review (RIP):
https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxU
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review:
https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wM
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review:
https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8
The Day Before - A Scam To Remember:
https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjg
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review:
https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAag
Final Fantasy XVI review:
https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloY
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:
https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:
https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8E
Redfall review:
https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqA
Resident Evil 4 Remake Review:
https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSo
God of War Ragnarok review:
https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1s
Saints Row review:
https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLU
Elden Ring review:
https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
- Thanks to Nvidia for sponsoring the video. Learn more about Nvidia's cutting edge tech including DLSS 4.5, Nvidia Reflex and more here: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/gears-of-war-e-day-dlss-4-5-ray-tracing-rtx-mega-geometry/
--
Gears of War E-Day is The Coalition betting on the enduring appeal of good, old-fashioned Gears of War gameplay and top tier presentation, and its a bet that pays off.
#Review #GearsofWarEDay #RTXON
Visit our website https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com for ad-free, ai-free, clickbait-free games coverage. Sign up for free, or become a supporter for access to exclusive content like features, expert columns, newsletters and an ad-free version of the weekly news show. Thanks for supporting the work we do.
--
You can find all the Skill Up content (reviews, previews, This Week in Videogames & The Friends Per Second Podcast over on Spotify, where you can listen ad-free if you're a Spotify premium subscriber: https://open.spotify.com/show/2w3Injyqj2VoxOxQg6ESbl?si=b651261f52c24e58
--
BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
--
Check out my curator page on steam:
https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128-Skill-Up-Curates.../
--
Recent vids:
Please play Ace Combat 8:
https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg
Control Resonant review:
https://youtu.be/Spde2L1Xve0
Marvel's Wolverine review:
https://youtu.be/YhUiptupV7A
Onimusha: Way of the Sword review:
https://youtu.be/VK4FwpKMBho
Star Wars Zero Company review:
https://youtu.be/Zgh3clLpBUk
Halo Campaign Evolved review:
https://youtu.be/BimFTtjezsw
007 First Light review:
https://youtu.be/v_jXOcIwZAY
Forza Horizon 6 review:
https://youtu.be/QSKy5VqhBK8
Pragmata review:
https://youtu.be/6n84HC57zEU
Crimson Desert review:
https://youtu.be/SHyO4W76b6E
Resident Evil Requiem review:
https://youtu.be/klmkwsoC46I?si=AE532L0G_N4aXneG
Arc Raiders review:
https://youtu.be/wXB9flDrIXs
Dispatch review:
https://youtu.be/TyWU33qspwE
The Outer Worlds 2 review:
https://youtu.be/PzcPyEYlyA0
Hades II review:
https://youtu.be/L2BGd3x5gP4
Silent Hill f review:
https://youtu.be/PBW3NH7OaXM
Donkey Kong Bananza Review:
https://youtu.be/0E2T-Ne9N5Q
Death Stranding 2 review:
https://youtu.be/UxMJ5WAp1gY
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 - The Making of a Masterpiece
https://youtu.be/mXLOLgC2V2Q
Doom: The Dark Ages review:
https://youtu.be/6CNivLBwLkM
Assassin's Creed Shadows review:
https://youtu.be/gdWyGurnSbU
Split Fiction review:
https://youtu.be/hajChij56Xo
Kingdom Come Deliverance II review:
https://youtu.be/_wFHtqKYMaM
Avowed review:
https://youtu.be/yxnyOmJzg_0
Dragon Age: The Veilguard review:
https://youtu.be/QF-Kd2BBpx8
Silent Hill 2 review:
https://youtu.be/dBoU9SNFw9w
Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 review:
https://youtu.be/OZ6ur9NOkpE
Star Wars Outlaws review:
https://youtu.be/sKo1owZzYcs
Concord review (RIP):
https://youtu.be/vRrWp_MVAxU
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth review:
https://youtu.be/_LaI5Knv4wM
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review:
https://youtu.be/reQKHNg0jh8
The Day Before - A Scam To Remember:
https://youtu.be/tdQXfXm8rjg
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty review:
https://youtu.be/QNKS3vkGAag
Final Fantasy XVI review:
https://youtu.be/PzfUardkloY
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum review:
https://youtu.be/E21qSEyRa88
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review:
https://youtu.be/BQFImTqvW8E
Redfall review:
https://youtu.be/YTpFvYbDuqA
Resident Evil 4 Remake Review:
https://youtu.be/iIXQ3sospSo
God of War Ragnarok review:
https://youtu.be/QdqMpAV1A1s
Saints Row review:
https://youtu.be/T-hsMkWHMLU
Elden Ring review:
https://youtu.be/gfcJv3oZNcc
Naughty Dog's new Last of Us projects + Gears of War E-Day reviews | This Week in VIdeogames10/02/2026 | 31 mins.Go to https://buyraycon.com/skillupCLIP to get 25% off! Thanks to Raycon for sponsoring!
--
Naughty Dog ain't done with...Uncharted?
My Ace Combat 8 video: https://youtu.be/h4nbrRTCNdg
#thisweekinvideogames #Gearsofwareday #TheLastofUs
--
Support independent games coverage by signing up to https://www.thisweekinvideogames.com. It's 100% ad-free and you can sign up for free to get access to our news, reviews and previews, as well as a weekly newsletter. Become a Supporter to get access to our op-ed features, expert columns, a bonus newsletter and an ad-free version of this very show.
--
Get TWIV shorts on your platform of choice:
https://www.youtube.com/@twiv.shorts
https://www.tiktok.com/@thisweekinvideogames.com
https://www.instagram.com/twiv.shorts?hl=en
If you want to check out any of our Put This On Your Radar shout outs, you can find them on our Steam curator page: https://store.steampowered.com/curator/28625128/
--
If you want to check out the Friends Per Second Podcast, you can find all the links to it here:
https://linktr.ee/friendspersecond
--
Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/skillup.bsky.social
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skillupyt/?hl=en
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