Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationSerendipity With Inky Johnson
Listen to Serendipity With Inky Johnson in the App
Listen to Serendipity With Inky Johnson in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Serendipity With Inky Johnson

Podcast Serendipity With Inky Johnson
INKY JOHNSON NETWORK -
Join Inky Johnson for an insightful dialogue about the occurrence and development of events in one's life that happen by chance in a happy or beneficial way.
EducationSelf-ImprovementSportsBusinessEntrepreneurship

Available Episodes

5 of 80
  • Season 3 Episode 50- COURAGE
    SERENDIPITY - https://www.inkyjohnson.comSerendipity is a captivating show that explores the magic of unexpected moments and connections in our lives. Hosted by Inky and Oak , each episode delves into serendipitous encounters, chance events, and the surprising twists of fate that shape our journeys. With a mix of personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives, Serendipity invites listeners to reflect on the role of chance in their own lives and appreciate the beauty of the unplanned. INKY JOHNSONHusband, father, collegiate, athlete, entrepreneur, and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world. For over a decade, executives, professional, sports teams, business owners, and people all over, have benefited from the rock, energy office, thought-provoking, and inspirational presentations. Whether the topic is leadership, teamwork, excel in the miss of adversity, embrace and change, mental agility, or perseverance, Inky’s message is effective and efficient. Inky’s gift of being an effective communicator has allowed him to cross over into different industries. He is a leader called upon by leaders. A partial list of his clients include Chick-fil-A, Dell Technologies, AFLAC insurance, Bank of America, Stryker, Pinnacle Financial, Comcast. DeMarco “Oak” MitchellDeMarco Mitchell is an experience, educational, professional and transformational leader,  who invest in the development and success of students and faculty through professional development and academic rigor to achieve school excellence.THE PROCESS: TRUST IT. RESPECT IT. EMBRACE IT.
    --------  
    1:00:51
  • Season 3 Episode 49- Capacity
    SERENDIPITY - https://www.inkyjohnson.comSerendipity is a captivating show that explores the magic of unexpected moments and connections in our lives. Hosted by Inky and Oak , each episode delves into serendipitous encounters, chance events, and the surprising twists of fate that shape our journeys. With a mix of personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives, Serendipity invites listeners to reflect on the role of chance in their own lives and appreciate the beauty of the unplanned. INKY JOHNSONHusband, father, collegiate, athlete, entrepreneur, and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world. For over a decade, executives, professional, sports teams, business owners, and people all over, have benefited from the rock, energy office, thought-provoking, and inspirational presentations. Whether the topic is leadership, teamwork, excel in the miss of adversity, embrace and change, mental agility, or perseverance, Inky’s message is effective and efficient. Inky’s gift of being an effective communicator has allowed him to cross over into different industries. He is a leader called upon by leaders. A partial list of his clients include Chick-fil-A, Dell Technologies, AFLAC insurance, Bank of America, Stryker, Pinnacle Financial, Comcast. DeMarco “Oak” MitchellDeMarco Mitchell is an experience, educational, professional and transformational leader,  who invest in the development and success of students and faculty through professional development and academic rigor to achieve school excellence.THE PROCESS: TRUST IT. RESPECT IT. EMBRACE IT.
    --------  
    54:51
  • Season 3 Episode 48- TRANSITION
    SERENDIPITY - https://www.inkyjohnson.comSerendipity is a captivating show that explores the magic of unexpected moments and connections in our lives. Hosted by Inky and Oak , each episode delves into serendipitous encounters, chance events, and the surprising twists of fate that shape our journeys. With a mix of personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives, Serendipity invites listeners to reflect on the role of chance in their own lives and appreciate the beauty of the unplanned. INKY JOHNSONHusband, father, collegiate, athlete, entrepreneur, and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world. For over a decade, executives, professional, sports teams, business owners, and people all over, have benefited from the rock, energy office, thought-provoking, and inspirational presentations. Whether the topic is leadership, teamwork, excel in the miss of adversity, embrace and change, mental agility, or perseverance, Inky’s message is effective and efficient. Inky’s gift of being an effective communicator has allowed him to cross over into different industries. He is a leader called upon by leaders. A partial list of his clients include Chick-fil-A, Dell Technologies, AFLAC insurance, Bank of America, Stryker, Pinnacle Financial, Comcast. DeMarco “Oak” MitchellDeMarco Mitchell is an experience, educational, professional and transformational leader,  who invest in the development and success of students and faculty through professional development and academic rigor to achieve school excellence.THE PROCESS: TRUST IT. RESPECT IT. EMBRACE IT.
    --------  
    49:46
  • Season 3 Episode 47- CHOICES
    SERENDIPITY - https://www.inkyjohnson.comSerendipity is a captivating show that explores the magic of unexpected moments and connections in our lives. Hosted by Inky and Oak , each episode delves into serendipitous encounters, chance events, and the surprising twists of fate that shape our journeys. With a mix of personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives, Serendipity invites listeners to reflect on the role of chance in their own lives and appreciate the beauty of the unplanned. INKY JOHNSONHusband, father, collegiate, athlete, entrepreneur, and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world. For over a decade, executives, professional, sports teams, business owners, and people all over, have benefited from the rock, energy office, thought-provoking, and inspirational presentations. Whether the topic is leadership, teamwork, excel in the miss of adversity, embrace and change, mental agility, or perseverance, Inky’s message is effective and efficient. Inky’s gift of being an effective communicator has allowed him to cross over into different industries. He is a leader called upon by leaders. A partial list of his clients include Chick-fil-A, Dell Technologies, AFLAC insurance, Bank of America, Stryker, Pinnacle Financial, Comcast. DeMarco “Oak” MitchellDeMarco Mitchell is an experience, educational, professional and transformational leader,  who invest in the development and success of students and faculty through professional development and academic rigor to achieve school excellence.THE PROCESS: TRUST IT. RESPECT IT. EMBRACE IT.
    --------  
    36:02
  • Season 3 Episode 46- UPDATE THE SOFTWARE
    SERENDIPITY - https://www.inkyjohnson.comSerendipity is a captivating show that explores the magic of unexpected moments and connections in our lives. Hosted by Inky and Oak , each episode delves into serendipitous encounters, chance events, and the surprising twists of fate that shape our journeys. With a mix of personal anecdotes, and thought-provoking narratives, Serendipity invites listeners to reflect on the role of chance in their own lives and appreciate the beauty of the unplanned. INKY JOHNSONHusband, father, collegiate, athlete, entrepreneur, and author, Inky Johnson is one of the most highly sought after speakers in the world. For over a decade, executives, professional, sports teams, business owners, and people all over, have benefited from the rock, energy office, thought-provoking, and inspirational presentations. Whether the topic is leadership, teamwork, excel in the miss of adversity, embrace and change, mental agility, or perseverance, Inky’s message is effective and efficient. Inky’s gift of being an effective communicator has allowed him to cross over into different industries. He is a leader called upon by leaders. A partial list of his clients include Chick-fil-A, Dell Technologies, AFLAC insurance, Bank of America, Stryker, Pinnacle Financial, Comcast. DeMarco “Oak” MitchellDeMarco Mitchell is an experience, educational, professional and transformational leader,  who invest in the development and success of students and faculty through professional development and academic rigor to achieve school excellence.THE PROCESS: TRUST IT. RESPECT IT. EMBRACE IT.
    --------  
    56:36

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About Serendipity With Inky Johnson

Join Inky Johnson for an insightful dialogue about the occurrence and development of events in one's life that happen by chance in a happy or beneficial way.
Podcast website

Listen to Serendipity With Inky Johnson, The Mel Robbins Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:15:04 AM