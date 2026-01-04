Open app
Self Help
Self Help

Scottee
Health & WellnessMental Health
Self Help
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • Self Help

    The Birds and The Beds

    1/04/2026 | 8 mins.

    Having listened carefully its now time for you to catch up with all the questions posed. What now? What next? What does this mean for you? Self Help is a cult listen, shared between friends, therapists and avid walkers. @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk

  • Self Help

    5. The End

    1/01/2026 | 22 mins.

    A stream of consciousness from Scottee on why Self Help was made, questions listeners would like to pose and what will happen next. Having spent a long time running away from his problems he is once again walking alongside them. Self Help is his annual ramble across the wilderness - ruminating on how our brains work ...and how they don’t.  @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk

  • Self Help

    4. The Path

    1/01/2026 | 35 mins.

    What does the future of global mental health look like? What does AI think the next few years looks like in terms of our happiness? Will your mental health condition be the cause of your death? Self Help is entirely self funded, edited, made and written by Scottee. Support this project by sharing it with those you think might get something from it. @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk

  • Self Help

    3. The Doctors

    1/01/2026 | 30 mins.

    In this episode Scottee looks at the feel of mental health institutions and the rooms we’ve cried in whilst being watched by therapists. We talk about meds and those who choose not to take them. Self Help is a cult listen, shared between friends, therapists and avid walkers. Why not share it with someone you think would enjoy it?! @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk

  • Self Help

    2. The Gym

    1/01/2026 | 32 mins.

    This time Scottee is exploring claims that exercise makes you happy, why moving our bodies is complex and asks men find it easier to lift heavy instead of being soft. Having spent a long time running away from his problems he is once again walking alongside them. Self Help is his annual ramble across the wilderness - ruminating on how our brains work ...and how they don’t.  Season three offers six new episodes of rumination - recorded on the bleak, blustery bogs of Dartmoor. 100km of walking, 8 hours of audio and 5 days in the wild @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk

About Self Help

Scottee is mental. Having spent a life running away from madness he is now walking alongside it. Self Help is his annual ramble across the wilderness - ruminating on how our brains work ...and how they don’t. 
Health & WellnessMental Health

