This time Scottee is exploring claims that exercise makes you happy, why moving our bodies is complex and asks men find it easier to lift heavy instead of being soft. Having spent a long time running away from his problems he is once again walking alongside them. Self Help is his annual ramble across the wilderness - ruminating on how our brains work ...and how they don’t. Season three offers six new episodes of rumination - recorded on the bleak, blustery bogs of Dartmoor. 100km of walking, 8 hours of audio and 5 days in the wild @scotteeisfat | scottee.co.uk