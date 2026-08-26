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Self Care and Chill With Maui

Amirah Morris
RelationshipsSociety & Culture
Self Care and Chill With Maui
Latest episode

131 episodes

  • Self Care and Chill With Maui

    Green Flags and Self Love EP:116

    08/26/2026 | 24 mins.
    Today’s episode we talk about some green flags and how important it is to decenter relationships and center yourself. So many people are so focused on maintaining all types of relationships that they aren’t even paying attention to the fact that they are neglecting the personal relationship they have with themselves in order to maintain everything else. Below you can find tickets to some upcoming shows.

    https://www.mauithewriter.com
  • Self Care and Chill With Maui

    Love and Heartbreak EP:115

    06/21/2026 | 32 mins.
    This episode I talk about what inspired me to name my upcoming tour “For The Lovers” heartbreak and love was the inspiration. To experience love is a blessing but to be able to experience heartbreak and learn something is a blessing too. To walk out of heartbreak and not have allowed it to make you cold or change your heart is a blessing. So many of us have been hurt to our core yet we still decide to love. Come see me on tour tickets are almost gone !

    Tickets below

    https://beacons.ai/maui_w
  • Self Care and Chill With Maui

    Life Be Lifing EP:114

    03/22/2026 | 34 mins.
    Can you believe this podcast is almost 6 years old? I’m grateful. On this episode I talk about exactly what the title says, how life be lifing! Trying to balance motherhood and show up for myself. Not always getting it right but staying committed to taking things one day at a time. It takes a real desire and commitment to make sure that you’re intentional about showing up for yourself and giving yourself grace when you don’t get it right. Happy self care Sunday !

    www.mauithewriter.com
  • Self Care and Chill With Maui

    New Year New You EP:113

    12/31/2025 | 24 mins.
    Happy New Year everyone. On this episode I touch on a few things that would be beneficial to work on in the new year. Locking in with yourself and tapping into discipline. Giving yourself grace and sticking with you boundaries. Being honest about how you really feel and not waiting until you can no longer take something to finally explode with your true emotions.
    I have also included a free ebook for you to download for the new year.

    FREE EBOOK
  • Self Care and Chill With Maui

    Growing Apart EP:112

    11/18/2025 | 28 mins.
    This episode is about growing apart and needing space. Not allowing your ego to get in the way of maintaining relationships or friendships that are meaningful to you. It’s really hard when you love someone or you want to make it work with them but it’s just not happening. If you can relate this episode is for you.

    Tickets to my upcoming shows

    Philly

    https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/93060025/maui-the-writer-friends-philadelphia-music-hall-at-world-cafe-live

    Brooklyn

    https://www.mauithewriter.com/products/poetry-night-in-new-orleans

    Baltimore

    https://www.mauithewriter.com/products/baltimore-poetry-night

    Substack Blog

    https://substack.com/@mauithewriter/note/p-178263400?r=28g5tr&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
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About Self Care and Chill With Maui
A bunch of laughing and finger snapping while we talk about relationships, sex and self love.
Podcast website
RelationshipsSociety & Culture

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