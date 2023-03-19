I HAVE BEEN HURT BUT I DESERVE LOVE EP:76

On this episode I talk about how being hurt can change the way that we love and our ability to let people in to also love us properly. I talk about being comfortable expressing your standards, qualities to look for in a partner, breaks during relationships and being with someone on your emotional level. You deserve to experience a love that has no limits when it comes to you and a love that will show up for you when you need them the most. This episode was recorded in real time also on instagram live so that I could answer your questions. Check out my relationship books below https://www.mauithewriter.com/ --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maui-w/support