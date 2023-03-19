A bunch of laughing and finger snapping while we talk about relationships, sex and self love. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/maui... More
I HAVE BEEN HURT BUT I DESERVE LOVE EP:76
On this episode I talk about how being hurt can change the way that we love and our ability to let people in to also love us properly. I talk about being comfortable expressing your standards, qualities to look for in a partner, breaks during relationships and being with someone on your emotional level. You deserve to experience a love that has no limits when it comes to you and a love that will show up for you when you need them the most. This episode was recorded in real time also on instagram live so that I could answer your questions.
Check out my relationship books below
https://www.mauithewriter.com/
5/28/2023
55:31
He Is Not Your Man EP:75
This episode is for the people who are pouring into and building connections with people who have no desire to be with them or take them seriously. Set boundaries and expectations when it comes to dating so that you do not keep wasting your time on dead end situationships
5/7/2023
28:24
Lets Talk Sex, Positions and Relationships Ft: Ler and Lionel EP:74
On this episode of Self Care and Chill we talk about everything sex related. From being a late bloomer, trying new sex positions and even relationships. I had a great time recording this episode because it was super funny yet informative. If you were a tom boy like me growing up I know you will really be able to relate to some of my experiences. I loved how open Ler and Lionel were on their perspectives, so make sure you also check out their podcasts Late Night With Ler & Lionel. Also subscribe on youtube so you can watch the visual when it drops this week!
https://www.youtube.com/@MauiTheWriter
4/23/2023
1:06:56
I Have A Surprise And Some Advice EP:73
Hey y’all ! I wanted to give y’all some updates on what’s been going on in my life! From my baby turning 1 being in the middle of a sold out poetry tour! Let’s do a little recap and all the things I learned walking into 2023! You can watch this whole recap on youtube too so that you can see some behind the scenes from the poetry shows that we have been having.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qqhZ1h0kZJI
4/16/2023
43:32
Health, Healing And Relationships Ft: Adjua Styles EP:72
Check this episode out NOW ON YOUTUBE!
This episode with Adjua Styles was so great! Adjua a mother, an author, a business woman, health advocate and the wife to Styles P. We talked about health, relationships, healing and dealing with grief. On this never ending journey of healing and discovering different layers of yourself, her strength is so admirable. I hope this episode allows people to see different amazing sides of her and for you to have confirmation or something that you needed to hear on your own journey of healing. Make sure you follow their business @farmacyforlife where you can order their health and wellness products.
