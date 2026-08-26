This episode I talk about what inspired me to name my upcoming tour “For The Lovers” heartbreak and love was the inspiration. To experience love is a blessing but to be able to experience heartbreak and learn something is a blessing too. To walk out of heartbreak and not have allowed it to make you cold or change your heart is a blessing. So many of us have been hurt to our core yet we still decide to love. Come see me on tour tickets are almost gone !



Tickets below



https://beacons.ai/maui_w