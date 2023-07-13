119. BTS: How can I keep my child from being spoiled?

Beyond the Sessions is answering YOUR parenting questions! In this episode, Dr. Rebecca Hershberg, Dr. Emily Upshur, and I talk about... 3:30 - The importance of mindfulness and pausing long enough to notice and express when we are grateful. 6:21 - Setting realistic expectations - you can be teaching gratitude and not have grateful kids all the time, and that's okay. 7:50 - The difference between being spoiled or entitled and having desires. 12:26 - How to handle our own triggers when we feel like our child is being spoiled. 14:00 - What the availability bias is and how it impacts our kids. 20:45 - Proactive responsibilities are opportunities to teach appreciation, value, and perspective. 25:00 - Understanding privilege.