119. BTS: How can I keep my child from being spoiled?
Beyond the Sessions is answering YOUR parenting questions! In this episode, Dr. Rebecca Hershberg, Dr. Emily Upshur, and I talk about... 3:30 - The importance of mindfulness and pausing long enough to notice and express when we are grateful. 6:21 - Setting realistic expectations - you can be teaching gratitude and not have grateful kids all the time, and that's okay. 7:50 - The difference between being spoiled or entitled and having desires. 12:26 - How to handle our own triggers when we feel like our child is being spoiled. 14:00 - What the availability bias is and how it impacts our kids. 20:45 - Proactive responsibilities are opportunities to teach appreciation, value, and perspective. 25:00 - Understanding privilege. ✨We want to hear from you! Go to https://drsarahbren.com/question to send us a question or a topic you want to hear us answer on Securely Attached - Beyond the Sessions! ✨
7/27/2023
36:45
118. How nurturing shapes our child's brain and sets them up for lifelong mental health with Dr. Greer Kirshenbaum
How does the way we treat our children affect the makeup of their brains? And how can we use this knowledge to raise children in a style that optimizes their physical, emotional, and mental health? That is precisely what Dr. Greer Kirshenbaum shares in her new book, The Nurture Revolution. From exploring the neuroscience of nurturing to understanding how early caregiving experiences influence our relationships as adults, Dr. Kirshenbaum offers profound insights that can shape how we think about respectful parenting with children of any age. I want to hear from you! Send me a topic you want me to cover or a question you want answered on the show! ✨ DM me on Instagram at @securelyattachedpodcast or @drsarahbren ✨ Send an email to [email protected] ✨ And check out drsarahbren.com for more parenting resources
7/25/2023
59:08
117. BTS: Is it okay to let my daughter play with Barbies?
Beyond the Sessions is answering YOUR parenting questions! In this episode, Dr. Rebecca Hershberg, Dr. Emily Upshur, and I talk about... 2:07 - Does playing with Barbies cause children to have an unrealistic body image? 8:01 - Do millennials carry a stigma around Barbies that is not accurate to the way they are being portrayed now? 8:58 - Is it beneficial to ban any toys, or is it better to use these toys as a conversation starter? 10:45 - How can you initiate a conversation with your child that can negate some of the negative effects of playing with thin dolls, unrealistic ideas of gender norms, and stereotypes. 18:40 - What other factors regarding self-esteem and body image are more important for parents to keep in mind rather than if they should or shouldn't let their child play with Barbies. ✨We want to hear from you! Go to https://drsarahbren.com/question to send us a question or a topic you want to hear us answer on Securely Attached - Beyond the Sessions! ✨
7/20/2023
28:46
116. Transform mealtimes: Expert tips for raising healthy eaters with Amelia Sherry
When it comes to healthy eating habits, it's essential to focus on balance and trust rather than strict rules or restrictions - which for many of us, is the exact opposite of the way we were raised. Amelia Sherry, registered dietitian/nutritionist and the author of Diet-Proof Your Daughter, is joining me today to talk about ways parents can make this mindset shift in order to support and nurture their child’s healthy relationship to food. Throughout today's episode, we'll explore the role parents play in shaping a child's body image and feelings toward food, and offer you some practical tips for fostering healthy eating habits and reducing mealtime power struggles with your own children. I want to hear from you! Send me a topic you want me to cover or a question you want answered on the show! ✨ DM me on Instagram at @securelyattachedpodcast or @drsarahbren ✨ Send an email to [email protected] ✨ And check out drsarahbren.com for more parenting resources
7/18/2023
54:18
115. BTS: Can you get stuck in a state of fight-or-flight?
Beyond the Sessions is answering YOUR parenting questions! In this episode, Dr. Rebecca Hershberg, Dr. Emily Upshur, and I talk about... 1:11 - What actually is the proper scientific definition of fight-or-flight? 3:30 - What is the difference between being mad and being in fight-or-flight? 6:13 - The first step: Simple physiological interventions you can take to decrease your stress levels. 12:58 - The power of slowing down. 16:35 - Reflecting on why you are being triggered so you can zoom out and shift some of the patterns. 22:37 - Even if you do lose your temper, you can always go back and repair. (Go to drsarahbren.com/lost-my-temper for a workbook that teaches you exactly how to reconnect, repair & rebuild trust after you lose your cool.) ✨We want to hear from you! Go to https://drsarahbren.com/question to send us a question or a topic you want to hear us answer on Securely Attached - Beyond the Sessions! ✨
Securely Attached is your source for psychologically informed, research based information about parenting, child development, and the fundamentals of fostering secure attachment relationships with our kids. Through deep dives into specific topics, engaging interviews with specialists and Q&A sessions that answer real listener questions, this podcast will help caregivers to understand the building blocks of children’s social, emotional, and cognitive development. Securely Attached is for anyone who wants to peek under the hood of their child’s behaviors and gain an understanding of the brain science and psychology that drives and shapes the parent-child relationship. Parents to children of all ages, from birth to the teen years, as well as anyone who needs to reparent their own inner child, will find something useful in this podcast!
About Sarah Bren, PhD
As a licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Sarah specializes in psychodynamic and relationship-based approaches in her work with children and families. She has a particular passion for equipping parents with tools to understand the building blocks of child development and how secure relationships form and thrive. Her work is focused on helping parents find their inner confidence so they can respond to any parenting problem that comes along and raise kids who are authentic, confident, resilient, and kind.