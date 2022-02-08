The Internet Book of Critical Care Podcast

Brought to you by a partnership that transcends the 49th parallel. Join Adam Thomas and Josh Farkas in the podcast that accompanies The Internet Book of Critica... More
Welcome to the origin story of PULMCRIT! In this episode, we cover how best to practically monitor the balance between oxygenation, oxygen delivery and oxygen consumption. Controversial to say the least. Come take a listen, and learn about the pulsatility index, a space we should all be watching for in the future.
We are back! Come dust off our shows spot in your favourite podcast app, and listen to why its important to hunt for SBP like it's the Red October (forgive the Sean Connery reference, I had too). We cover diagnosis (aka tap-y-tap) and treatment.
Annnnnnnnd We are back. Sorry, but after Andor has finally finished we have now got time to discuss the old type 1 MI, aka STEMI aka Occlusive Myocardial Infarction. Come listen for all those basics and some nuances around myocardial infarction in critically unwell patients. We talk when to DAPT, who gets full anticoagulation, hemodynamic support, and when to wake our Cardiology friends up in the night.
Being Dynamic is usally a great thing... but not when youre crushing the only good way out of the left ventrile. In this episode we cover dynamic obstruction of the LVOT (specifically sub-valvular): what is it? who gets it? What to do about it. We missed ya'll, so come have alisten and brush up on a rare but important phenomena in our critically ill patients.
In this beast of a 53 minute podcast, we tackle the approach to prognosticating neurologic function of our patients after cardiac arrest. This is hard! As Dick Cheney taught us, there are lots of known and unknown-unknowns. Read through the chapter, then come listen to all things: nuances around confounders, using structural and functional tests. How imaging can lead us astray. Is there a troponin of the brain? Josh even admits to what he'd take to the proverbial desert island.
Brought to you by a partnership that transcends the 49th parallel. Join Adam Thomas and Josh Farkas in the podcast that accompanies The Internet Book of Critical Care.
The IBCC podcast will explore key points in each chapter. Initially the release of podcasts may lag a bit behind the chapters for logistic reasons. However, our goal is to eventually have a podcast for each chapter. Subsequently, the podcast will discuss updates to the IBCC based on new evidence.