What happens when two former chefs — now leading voices in the drinks world — turn the mic on their favorite topic: cooking with booze and drinking with food?Introducing Sauced, a brand new weekly podcast from Tim McKirdy and Sother Teague.Each week, Tim and Sother unpack a single dish: its history, the techniques that make it sing, and the drinks that belong alongside it. From Beef Bourguignon to Crêpes Suzette, we're exploring the classics — and the booze that makes them better.Tim is a drinks writer, editor, and podcaster who's spent years covering cocktails, wine, and spirits. Sother is one of New York's most respected bartenders and the author of I'm Just Here for the Drinks. Together, they bring chef instincts, drinks expertise, and the kind of meaty conversation you'd want to partake in over a great meal.New episodes every Thursday. Premium subscribers get bonus content, recipe cards, and early access to live events.

The ultimate marriage of beef and red wine — the very dish that inspired this show. For the debut of Sauced, Tim McKirdy and Sother Teague — two former chefs turned cocktail nerds — break down Beef Bourguignon and explore everything beyond the recipe that you need to consider to perfect this dish.In this episode, we tackle the big questions: Why you should skip the Burgundy for cooking. Why you brown first, then marinate. How to cut your chuck so it braises properly. And whether carrots have any business being in this dish.Plus, we mix up a Harvard Cocktail — the perfect Cognac-forward sipper to enjoy during prep.To sign up for a premium subscription, head to: https://sauced.supercast.com/Follow us on Instagram: @sauced.pod/Thanks to all of this week’s partners:G4 Tequila: https://pkgdgroup.com/g4-tequila/Atheras Spirits: https://atherasspirits.com/El Buho Mezcal: https://elbuhomezcal.com/Underberg: https://underbergamerica.com/

