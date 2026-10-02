Founder of Mindvalley, the company he scaled to $140 million a year without a dollar of VC funding, host of the world's largest manifesting summit featuring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joe Dispenza, and the man who worked directly alongside the teachers from The Secret to uncover why the Law of Attraction never actually worked the way you were told, Vishen Lakhiani sits down with Kash to reveal the real science of manifesting anything you want, teaching you why your subconscious might be sabotaging your soulmate, how to reset your relationship with money using a simple five-bucket method, and why the universe doesn't give you what you want, it reflects back who you are.Be part of the world’s most powerful life transformation platform here: https://www.mindvalley.com/00:00 Intro02:54 How to practically apply the "Law of Resonance"05:05 Manifesting a partner: the first inner identity block07:42 Why affirmations can't override your subconscious identity10:17 Your emotions & environment12:42 The "bullshit rules" running your life15:14 "The ring is the most unspiritual thing you can do"17:33 Mature vs. immature desire20:14 The intuition technique22:44 How intuition made him VP of Sales at 2625:01 What Dharma actually means27:36 Committing to end loneliness30:17 The Rumi quote on chasing vs. receiving32:34 Applying the 4 blocks to manifesting money35:05 Why budgeting and saving slows down your wealth37:39 The money "rules" the wealthiest people actually follow40:12 The revenue plateau and the charity that broke it42:46 Why affirmations don't work45:07 The exact questions he asks every morning47:40 His instant healing during a moment of prayer50:06 The mushroom trip that healed a 3-year shoulder injury52:40 Why he practices every religion at once55:09 The research on reincarnation and life between lives57:42 Why guardian angels "can only help when you ask"1:00:22 Redefining loneliness, love & unity1:02:35 Why souls choose to be human1:05:00 "The Buddha and the Badass"1:07:41 Why modern dating is broken1:10:09 How to "show intent" to manifest a soulmate1:12:44 Self-love and the power of forgiving yourselfSponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/⁨@kashrofficial⁩ Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashFollow Vishen: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/vishenWebsite - https://www.mindvalley.comYoutube - @vishen Sponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media