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13 episodes
The Intuition Expert: Spirit Guides, Angels, The Barking Dog, Why Karmic Relationships Exist10/01/2026 | 1h 28 mins.An intuitive guide who has spent over 50 years teaching people to trust their inner voice, the woman who reframed intuition as your "inner teacher," Sonia Choquette sits down with Kash to expose the energetic communication running underneath every choice you make, teaching you how to tell your intuition from your fear, finally quiet the "barking dog" of your ego, and reconnect to the guidance that's been with you all along.00:00 - Trailer01:15 - What is Intuition?03:04 - Red Light vs. Green Light Intuition05:35 - Recognizing Warning Signs08:00 - Green Light Guidance: Following Your True Purpose10:52 - Gaslighting vs. Listening to Your Inner Senses13:37 - How to Distinguish Intuition From Fear16:10 - Truth Serum: Uncovering Personal Motives in Relationships18:43 - Overcoming Past Traumas to Build True Partnership21:32 - Connecting to the Soul & Leaving Egoic Drama Behind24:17 - Balancing Ego and Spirit26:57 - Divine Support Systems29:30 - Naming Your Spirit & Stepping Into Authenticity32:28 - Guardian Angels, Healers, and Divine Helpers35:50 - Practicing Conscious Reception and Inner Awareness38:22 - Healing the Wounded Ego41:32 - Misconceptions in Spiritual Growth44:18 - If the Beginning is Wrong, the Ending is Wrong47:26 - Exploring the Chakras50:22 - Moving Beyond Overthinking & Conditioning53:39 - Languages of the Spirit56:47 - The Positions of the Heart01:00:00 - The Throat Chakra01:03:00 - Tuning Into Higher Octaves & The Power of Prayer01:05:44 - Applying Energy Reads to Business and Career01:08:36 - Addressing Trust Issues01:11:36 - Reframing Past Failures01:14:10 - Releasing the Intelligent "Barking Dog"01:17:15 - Dealing With Triggers, Lessons, and Karmic Relationships01:20:35 - Why Spiritual Guides Allow Uncomfortable Growth01:23:50 - The True Essence of Manifestation and Alignment01:26:06 - Reconciling Ambition with Spiritual Growth01:28:00 - Relearning Who You Are Beyond Societal ConditioningSponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kashrofficial Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashFollow Sonia Choquette: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/soniachoquette/Website - https://www.soniachoquette.net/Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/soniachoquetteSponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media
- A 60th-generation samurai who still sleeps with his sword every night, "The Samurai Master" and keeper of a warrior lineage nearly 1,000 years old, the man who turned an ancient art of war into a philosophy of peace, Zen Takai sits down with Kash to expose the forgotten wisdom of the samurai, teaching you how to control your mind through your body, release emotion without being ruled by it, and finally find the stillness hiding underneath your fear.Zen Samurai Website: https://thezensamurai.com/00:00 - Introduction & The True Image of a Samurai02:16 - 60 Generations of Lineage & Modern Samurai Mission04:37 - The Sword as a Symbol of Peace and Moving Meditation07:17 - Mind Control Through Body Movement & The Pinky Finger Grip09:23 - The Tanden: Breathing from Your Spirit Center11:08 - Connecting to Nature Within & Feeling Your Organs13:07 - Viewing the Body as an Empty Box14:29 - Releasing Emotions: Don't Grab Your Anger17:17 - Staying Grounded in Conflict & Wisdom Born from Battle19:15 - The Book of Five Rings & Business Wisdom21:50 - Balancing the Fifth Element: Fire, Wind, and Ground23:39 - Navigating Relationships Through the Elements25:39 - Beyond Yin and Yang: The Power of Three Elements27:32 - Removing Ego & Reading Your Opponent29:23 - Shinto Wisdom: Animism & Everyday Spirits32:23 - Respecting All Things & Changing Your Relationship to Space34:45 - The Feminine View: Female Shamans & Waiting for the Target36:58 - Rebalancing Energy & The Rise of Feminine Leadership39:43 - Diversity Over Competition: Plant Energy vs. Animal Energy40:30 - Ikigai: Finding the Meaning of Life in This Moment41:58 - The 18 Samurai Arts: Calligraphy as Energy Control43:45 - Respect in Battle: Writing Poetry Before Combat45:29 - True Discipline: Talking with the Body Without Ego49:40 - How Samurais Master Fear & Unlocking Muscle Tension51:13 - Preserving Samurai Wisdom for the Next Generation53:01 - The Master-Student Relationship & Embracing AmbiguitySponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kashrofficial Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashFollow Zen Takai: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thezensamurai/Website - https://thezensamurai.com/Youtube - @TheZenSamurai Sponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media
Vishen Lakhiani: Finding Your Soulmate, Dharma's True Meaning, Your Guardian Angels08/06/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Founder of Mindvalley, the company he scaled to $140 million a year without a dollar of VC funding, host of the world's largest manifesting summit featuring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joe Dispenza, and the man who worked directly alongside the teachers from The Secret to uncover why the Law of Attraction never actually worked the way you were told, Vishen Lakhiani sits down with Kash to reveal the real science of manifesting anything you want, teaching you why your subconscious might be sabotaging your soulmate, how to reset your relationship with money using a simple five-bucket method, and why the universe doesn't give you what you want, it reflects back who you are.Be part of the world’s most powerful life transformation platform here: https://www.mindvalley.com/00:00 Intro02:54 How to practically apply the "Law of Resonance"05:05 Manifesting a partner: the first inner identity block07:42 Why affirmations can't override your subconscious identity10:17 Your emotions & environment12:42 The "bullshit rules" running your life15:14 "The ring is the most unspiritual thing you can do"17:33 Mature vs. immature desire20:14 The intuition technique22:44 How intuition made him VP of Sales at 2625:01 What Dharma actually means27:36 Committing to end loneliness30:17 The Rumi quote on chasing vs. receiving32:34 Applying the 4 blocks to manifesting money35:05 Why budgeting and saving slows down your wealth37:39 The money "rules" the wealthiest people actually follow40:12 The revenue plateau and the charity that broke it42:46 Why affirmations don't work45:07 The exact questions he asks every morning47:40 His instant healing during a moment of prayer50:06 The mushroom trip that healed a 3-year shoulder injury52:40 Why he practices every religion at once55:09 The research on reincarnation and life between lives57:42 Why guardian angels "can only help when you ask"1:00:22 Redefining loneliness, love & unity1:02:35 Why souls choose to be human1:05:00 "The Buddha and the Badass"1:07:41 Why modern dating is broken1:10:09 How to "show intent" to manifest a soulmate1:12:44 Self-love and the power of forgiving yourselfSponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kashrofficial Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashFollow Vishen: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/vishenWebsite - https://www.mindvalley.comYoutube - @vishen Sponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media
The Narcissist Expert: Red Flags, Love Bombing, The 3-Second Rule For Spotting Cheating, How To Heal07/31/2026 | 1h 22 mins.Serial entrepreneur, keynote speaker, and record-breaking author with over 140 awards, "The Spiritual Gangster" and author of Dear Narcissist, the woman who survived four narcissistic relationships, two toxic marriages, and bankruptcy to become one of the world's leading voices on narcissistic abuse, Dr. Sara Al Madani sits down with Kash to expose the hidden patterns of narcissistic abuse most people miss, teaching you how to spot a narcissist before they break you, forgive yourself instead of the ones who hurt you, and finally attract the love you actually deserve.Purchase Dr. Sara Al Madani's Book Here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F54NB6LP?ref=cm_sw_r_ffobk_mwn_dp_REVSDDC8XCS3DEW19AV8_1&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_mwn_dp_REVSDDC8XCS3DEW19AV8_1&social_share=cm_sw_r_ffobk_mwn_dp_REVSDDC8XCS3DEW19AV8_1&bestFormat=true&language=en-US&previewDoh=100:00 Intro01:01 - Recognizing Internal Healing & Overcoming Victim Mentality03:00 - Transitioning from Victimhood to Self-Responsibility04:39 - Giving From Love vs. Giving For Love05:31 - What Practical Self-Love Really Looks Like06:43 - The True Nature of Self-Forgiveness08:35 - Balancing Self-Forgiveness and Emotional Processing10:04 - Cheating on Yourself & Redefining Modern Cheating11:40 - The Hidden Dynamics of Emotional Cheating & Secrets13:22 - The "Three-Second Rule" and Insecurity Behind Cheating15:12 - Tracking Red Flags & Navigating Early Dating17:00 - Brutally Honest Early Conversations in Relationships19:06 - The Core Pillars of a Good Relationship21:00 - Friendship, Transparency, and Respect Over Chemistry22:54 - Masculine & Feminine Dynamics Explained25:21 - Reclaiming Femininity & Regulating the Nervous System28:16 - Root-Cause Healing & Quantum Hypnotherapy31:00 - Inner Child Work and Addressing Childhood Trauma33:58 - Shadow Work and Tools for Men vs. Women36:52 - Identifying Narcissists vs. Avoidants39:30 - Behavioral Patterns and Boundary Testing42:37 - Boundary Testing, Gaslighting, and Leaving Toxic Situations45:30 - Choosing Self-Respect Over the Fear of Loneliness48:40 - Cleansing Relationship Karma & Toxic Masculinity/Femininity50:30 - The Karmic Weight of Misleading Others in Relationships52:16 - Spirituality, Karma, and a Relationship with God55:00 - Free Will, Karma, and Personal Connection to the Divine57:20 - Reaching Rock Bottom, Bankruptcy, and the Power of Detachment01:00:00 - Finding Purpose and Faith at Rock Bottom01:03:00 - Mastering Non-Attachment in Life and Parenting01:05:57 - Trusting Your Inner Intuitive Compass01:09:07 - Deep Spiritual Insights from the Quran and Other Philosophies01:12:00 - Bridging Islam, Vedic Philosophy, and Meditation01:15:00 - Looking at Ancient Texts Through Curiosity and Wisdom01:18:03 - Viral Moments and Final Lighthearted RemarksSponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kashrofficial Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashFollow Dr. Sara Al Madani: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/sara/Website - https://saraalmadani.com/home/Sponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media
Vedic Laws Of Masculine & Feminine: Cursed Money, Argument Law & Feminine Wealth Law!07/16/2026 | 31 mins.Kash shares the ancient Vedic laws that quietly govern a man's wealth, peace, and power, the same forgotten wisdom that toppled kings and empires the moment they disrespected the women beside them. In this episode, you'll learn why arguing with a woman only creates more chaos, how disrespecting the feminine silently blocks your abundance, and what it truly means to align with your dharma as a man.00:00 Intro00:53 "Treat Them Mean, Keep Them Clean" Is a Lie02:15 How Discovering the Ancient Vedas Changed My Life04:15 Real "Life Success" vs. Material Success06:15 Why Masculine Men Never Argue with Women08:30 The Ancient Wisdom of Self-Control and Restraint11:00 Understanding Dharma: Aligning with the Universe13:15 The Biological Difference in How We Handle Stress15:15 Step 1: The Power of Shutting Up and Listening17:15 Step 2 & 3: Asking Deep Questions and the Power of Touch19:30 Step 4: Leading with Safety and Speaking to Her Inner Child21:45 Law 2: Why Disrespecting the Feminine Blocks Your Wealth24:00 Lessons from the Mahabharata: When Giants Fall26:15 The Downfall of Ravana and the Collapse of King David's Kingdom28:45 Lakshmi & Shakti: The Spiritual Connection to Abundance31:00 Boundaries vs. Weakness: Respect is Not Submission33:15 The Real-World Scientific Impact of Relational Stress35:30 Micro-Actions: How to Build Genuine Emotional Safety38:00 Making Your Woman Feel Chosen, Not Tolerated40:30 Venus Energy & Attracting Wealth Through Alignment Sponsorship/Speaking Enquiries for Relearn & Kash:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/brandshttps://www.kashrupareliaa.me/speakingApply to be a guest on Relearn:https://www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnFollow Kash:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/kashroffical Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@kashrofficial Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashrofficial/Website - https://www.kashrupareliaa.meFollow Relearn:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/relearnwithkash Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@RelearnwithkashSponsors:This episode is sponsored by MINDVALLEYA platform redefining education for the mind, body, and spirit, trusted by millions across 195 countries. One quest could change the entire trajectory of your life. If you would like access to the Mindvalley platform, please submit a request via www.kashrupareliaa.me/relearnThis podcast is being produced, managed and scaled by RISEVOICE. A media agency turning brands into industry-leading voices through content, culture, media, and performance-driven distribution.www.risevoice.media
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About Relearn with Kash
Relearn: unlearn, question, and relearn how to do life, but better. Kash has lived many lives. First venture at 14, to academic success, to college dropout, then becoming a monk and today a British, Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, founder of RISEVOICE - a media company, speaker, and your Host of Relearn. "I grew up learning what society put in front of me when it came to success, relationships and happiness. I became an academic success, pursued empty flings, partied hard, until one day I said enough. I questioned, unlearned, and began to relearn life, but this time better." @kashrofficialPodcast website
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