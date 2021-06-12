The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS.
A team of “Final Girls” – sole survivors of horrific mass murders – join forces to hunt malevolent entities while u... More
Available Episodes
5 of 12
The Violet Hour Presents: Hollow - Episode 1
Introducing HOLLOW, a new scripted sci-fi horror podcast from Violet Hour Media.
A mercenary embarks on a corporate mission to track down a rogue leader and encounters the darkness of space, the darkness of colonization, and ultimately, the darkness within herself.
Episode 01 - Leave
Battle hardened corporate mercenary, Amelia Wallenrod, travels to the prestigious Luna colonies and is briefed on her mission to recover an important scientist who has been taken hostage on Mars.
A Violet Hour Media production.
Hollow is airing now for free wherever you listen to podcasts.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
6/30/2022
26:06
Ep 10: The Witch Queen
The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS
Episode 10 - The Witch Queen
Elisa must lead the Red Riding Hoods into their ultimate battle with Dahlia. Dahlia’s connection to the Red Riding Hoods is revealed, and a new enemy reveals itself.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
12/20/2021
21:09
Ep 09: The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS
Episode 09 - The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
Elisa leads the Red Riding Hoods to Salem, Massachusetts, where the final battle begins.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
12/13/2021
18:28
Ep 08: Grandmother’s House
The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS
Episode 08 - Grandmother’s House
The Red Riding Hoods learn Mother’s true identity. The true history of the Red Riding Hoods is revealed, and their final confrontation with Reverend Ambrose and Dahlia is set.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
12/6/2021
27:23
Ep 07: The Angels of Death
The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS
Episode 07 - The Angels of Death
The Red Riding Hoods head to the site referenced by Reverend Ambrose in his latest sermon. When Dahlia ambushes the team, the Red Riding Hoods must join forces with Anton to escape.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
Starring Hayley Pullos (General Hospital), Sam Doumit (The Hot Chick), Gina Kim, Mikayla Bartholomew (King Richard) and Carolyn Hennesy (Terminator 3, True Blood, Cougar Town)
Directed by Sarah Joy Brown (General Hospital)
Original Score by MikelParis (O.A.R.)
Listen weekly, on Mondays, beginning October 11th.