Podcast Red Riding Hoods
Violet Hour Media
FictionDramaTV & Film
The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS. A team of “Final Girls” – sole survivors of horrific mass murders – join forces to hunt malevolent entities while u... More

  • The Violet Hour Presents: Hollow - Episode 1
    Introducing HOLLOW, a new scripted sci-fi horror podcast from Violet Hour Media. A mercenary embarks on a corporate mission to track down a rogue leader and encounters the darkness of space, the darkness of colonization, and ultimately, the darkness within herself. Episode 01 - Leave Battle hardened corporate mercenary, Amelia Wallenrod, travels to the prestigious Luna colonies and is briefed on her mission to recover an important scientist who has been taken hostage on Mars. A Violet Hour Media production. Hollow is airing now for free wherever you listen to podcasts. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/30/2022
    26:06
  • Ep 10: The Witch Queen
    The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS Episode 10 - The Witch Queen Elisa must lead the Red Riding Hoods into their ultimate battle with Dahlia. Dahlia’s connection to the Red Riding Hoods is revealed, and a new enemy reveals itself. A Violet Hour Media Production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/20/2021
    21:09
  • Ep 09: The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing
    The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS Episode 09 - The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing Elisa leads the Red Riding Hoods to Salem, Massachusetts, where the final battle begins. A Violet Hour Media Production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/13/2021
    18:28
  • Ep 08: Grandmother’s House
    The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS Episode 08 - Grandmother’s House The Red Riding Hoods learn Mother’s true identity. The true history of the Red Riding Hoods is revealed, and their final confrontation with Reverend Ambrose and Dahlia is set. A Violet Hour Media Production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/6/2021
    27:23
  • Ep 07: The Angels of Death
    The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS Episode 07 - The Angels of Death The Red Riding Hoods head to the site referenced by Reverend Ambrose in his latest sermon. When Dahlia ambushes the team, the Red Riding Hoods must join forces with Anton to escape. A Violet Hour Media Production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    11/22/2021
    25:01

About Red Riding Hoods

The Violet Hour presents - RED RIDING HOODS. A team of “Final Girls” – sole survivors of horrific mass murders – join forces to hunt malevolent entities while uncovering the apocalyptic conspiracy uniting them. Starring Hayley Pullos (General Hospital), Sam Doumit (The Hot Chick), Gina Kim, Mikayla Bartholomew (King Richard) and Carolyn Hennesy (Terminator 3, True Blood, Cougar Town) Directed by Sarah Joy Brown (General Hospital) Original Score by MikelParis (O.A.R.) Listen weekly, on Mondays, beginning October 11th.
