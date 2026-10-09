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16 episodes
- This episode features Nicole Schlinger, founder and president of Campaign HQ, discussing the evolution of public affairs. She emphasizes the diminishing impact of traditional, top-down communication strategies in the current climate of declining trust and rising misinformation, especially on hyperlocal issues like data center development.
Schlinger advocates for identifying supporters and persuadable audiences earlier, leveraging human-to-human interaction through tools like telephone town halls, live calls, and texting to engage effectively, facilitate respectful dialogue, and understand authentic public opinion, proving that direct human connection remains vital amidst digital saturation and increasing polarization.
- In October's First Friday edition of Public Affairs Trends, host Neil Hughes revisits conversations with Katie Harbath, Gerry Gunster, and Megan Bloomgren. Their insights explore preparing for difficult decisions, understanding the people behind the data, and building credible coalitions. Together, they highlight why listening, trust, and sound judgment remain essential as technology changes how public affairs professionals work.
Neil also covers Zack Laven's promotion to principal at Fulcrum, new Public Affairs Council research showing widespread AI adoption but limited formal measurement, and a Virginia experiment testing text messaging alongside door-to-door canvassing. The episode examines a shared challenge across these stories: determining whether new tools and increased activity produce meaningful results.
- In this episode, host delves into the complex intersection of technology, politics, and public trust with guest Katie Harbath. Harbath, former head of Facebook's global elections work and author of "Disrupting Politics," shares insights from her front-row seat to pivotal moments like the 2016 election and Cambridge Analytica.
She discusses the 'impossible trade-offs' leaders face, the unintended incentives of the social media era, and the emerging challenges and opportunities presented by AI in political campaigns.
Harbath introduces her concept of 'panic responsibly' for navigating rapid technological change and emphasizes the critical role of individual agency and transparency in shaping the future of democracy amidst evolving digital landscapes.
- Gerry Gunster, CEO of Gunster Strategies Worldwide, breaks down the evolution of political persuasion from the era of "Harry and Louise" to modern digital warfare. He explains why data-driven targeting can never replace qualitative listening and reveals the strategic missteps that led to the Brexit referendum result.
Public Affairs in the AI Era: Megan Bloomgren on Data, Coalitions and C-Suite Strategy09/11/2026 | 20 mins.Megan Bloomgren, a partner at DCI Group, discusses the profound shifts in public affairs over her nearly 30-year career. She highlights the constant need for strategic positioning and action, emphasizing how data now accelerates these efforts. Bloomgren shares insights from her work transforming the American Petroleum Institute's narrative and advising top leaders through challenging transitions. She explains how effective public affairs requires strong judgment, data fluency, and a focus on demonstrable outcomes.
The episode delves into building authentic coalitions and the importance of integrated C-suite strategies to manage reputation and political risk. Bloomgren expresses excitement about AI's potential to revolutionize data analysis, audience segmentation, and content creation, calling herself a "data nerd" proud of the industry's dynamic evolution.
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About Public Affairs Trends
Public Affairs Trends explores the ideas, technologies, and strategies shaping communications, public affairs, polling, media, advocacy, and stakeholder engagement. Featuring conversations with industry leaders, communicators, policymakers, researchers, and innovators from the United States and around the world.Podcast website
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