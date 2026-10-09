In this episode, host delves into the complex intersection of technology, politics, and public trust with guest Katie Harbath. Harbath, former head of Facebook's global elections work and author of "Disrupting Politics," shares insights from her front-row seat to pivotal moments like the 2016 election and Cambridge Analytica.

She discusses the 'impossible trade-offs' leaders face, the unintended incentives of the social media era, and the emerging challenges and opportunities presented by AI in political campaigns.

Harbath introduces her concept of 'panic responsibly' for navigating rapid technological change and emphasizes the critical role of individual agency and transparency in shaping the future of democracy amidst evolving digital landscapes.