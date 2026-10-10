Sam Laidlow, Laura Philipp, Rudy von Berg and Imogen Simmonds break down the Kona bike, four days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Who can ride away on the Queen K, and who pays for it on the run?



Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day two is Bike Day, presented by Ventum.



ON THE DESK

Will McCloy, Belinda Granger, Mirinda Carfrae, Chris Lieto, Mark Matthews



IN THIS EPISODE

- Laura Philipp on last year's bike, and the 10 minutes she can still run down

- Rudy von Berg on the new 20-meter draft zone

- Sam Laidlow on riding for speed, not watts, and giving away his prize money

- Imogen Simmonds on the problem with Race Ranger

- Podium Picks from every guest. Two pick themselves to win.



CHAPTERS

0:00 Race Week, live from Kona

2:07 The desk on the Kona bike course

9:26 Laura Philipp

17:17 Laura's Podium Picks

19:53 Rudy von Berg

25:41 The 20-meter draft zone

29:06 Rudy's Podium Picks

33:15 Sam Laidlow

39:23 Ride for speed, not for watts

42:08 Giving away his Kona prize money

44:13 Sam's Podium Picks

47:27 Imogen Simmonds

52:02 The problem with Race Ranger

58:47 Imogen's Podium Picks

1:01:14 The history of the Kona bike

1:02:20 The desk breaks down the course

1:15:50 The desk calls the fastest bike splits



Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks



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The Feed: https://thefeed.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week



A new show every morning this week from Ali'i Drive. In Kona? Seats are free: https://protrinews.com/race-week

Clips all week: https://instagram.com/protrinews



ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.



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