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307 episodes
- Cameron Wurf and Trevor Foley break down the men’s race, 5 days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Gustav Iden, Kristian Blummenfelt, Marten Van Riel, Magnus Ditlev, Sam Laidlow. Who actually wins on Saturday?
Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day 5 is the Men’s Race Preview, presented by [Partner].
IN THIS EPISODE
Cameron Wurf on [his pick for the win], and whether [bike angle / course record talking point] [timestamp]
Trevor Foley on [his race-week prep / goals / key storyline]
[Third guest segment or Wurf/Foley topic]
The desk rates the field, from [Name] and [Name] to [Name] and [Name]
Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
[Partner]: [link]?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
- Daniela Ryf, Kat Matthews and Paula Findlay break down the women's race, two days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Taylor Knibb, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Solveig Løvseth, Kat. Who actually wins on Saturday?
Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day four is the Women's Race Preview, presented by TrainingPeaks.
IN THIS EPISODE
Daniela Ryf on why Taylor Knibb is her favorite, and whether her 4:26 bike record finally falls
Kat Matthews on her Achilles, the 3.5 minutes she wants out of the swim, and leaving "Cautious Carol" behind
Paula Findlay on her Kona debut at 37, after 20 years in the sport
The desk rates the field, from Laura Philipp and Julie Derron to Daisy Davies and Katrine Christensen
Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrine...
TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_so...
ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrine...
Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?u...
WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrin...
ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
- Daniela Ryf, Kat Matthews and Paula Findlay break down the women's race, two days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Taylor Knibb, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Solveig Løvseth, Kat. Who actually wins on Saturday?
Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day four is the Women's Race Preview, presented by TrainingPeaks.
IN THIS EPISODE
Daniela Ryf on why Taylor Knibb is her favorite, and whether her 4:26 bike record finally falls
Kat Matthews on her Achilles, the 3.5 minutes she wants out of the swim, and leaving "Cautious Carol" behind
Paula Findlay on her Kona debut at 37, after 20 years in the sport
The desk rates the field, from Laura Philipp and Julie Derron to Daisy Davies and Katrine Christensen
Podium Picks from every guest. Kat picks Solveig to win and puts herself third.
Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrine...
TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_so...
ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrine...
Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?u...
WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrin...
ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
- Kristian Blummenfelt, Gustav Iden and Solveig Løvseth on the Kona marathon, three days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Jan Frodeno takes a seat at the desk. Who has the legs to endure the marathon?
Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day three is Run Day, presented by Precision Fuel & Hydration.
ON THE DESK
IN THIS EPISODE
- Three-time Kona champion Jan Frodeno on the Energy Lab and who can run in the heat
- Defending champion Solveig Løvseth on the $200K Pro Series shootout with Laura Philipp
- Gustav Iden on a summer with no bad sessions
- Kristian Blummenfelt on the GOAT question, and his answer to Sam Laidlow
- Podium Picks from every guest. Gustav and Kristian both pick themselves to win.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Race Week, live from Kona
2:04 Jan Frodeno joins the desk
5:26 The fastest runs in Kona history
6:33 How the Kona marathon really feels
10:50 The Energy Lab
14:10 The women's contenders
22:29 The men's contenders
24:42 If Kristian wins, is he the GOAT?
27:40 Jan's Podium Picks
31:14 Solveig Løvseth
41:22 The $200K Pro Series shootout
46:40 Solveig's Podium Picks
48:03 Gustav Iden
1:01:21 Gustav's Podium Picks
1:02:48 Kristian Blummenfelt
1:09:11 The GOAT vote, round two
1:12:09 Kristian's Pro Series math
1:18:36 Kristian answers Sam Laidlow
1:19:06 Kristian's Podium Picks
1:20:13 Sign-off and tomorrow's Women's Race Preview
Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
Ventum: https://ventumracing.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
The Feed: https://thefeed.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
A new show every morning this week from Ali'i Drive. In Kona? Seats are free: https://protrinews.com/race-week
Clips all week: https://instagram.com/protrinews
ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
#Kona2026 #IMWC #Triathlon
- Sam Laidlow, Laura Philipp, Rudy von Berg and Imogen Simmonds break down the Kona bike, four days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Who can ride away on the Queen K, and who pays for it on the run?
Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day two is Bike Day, presented by Ventum.
ON THE DESK
Will McCloy, Belinda Granger, Mirinda Carfrae, Chris Lieto, Mark Matthews
IN THIS EPISODE
- Laura Philipp on last year's bike, and the 10 minutes she can still run down
- Rudy von Berg on the new 20-meter draft zone
- Sam Laidlow on riding for speed, not watts, and giving away his prize money
- Imogen Simmonds on the problem with Race Ranger
- Podium Picks from every guest. Two pick themselves to win.
CHAPTERS
0:00 Race Week, live from Kona
2:07 The desk on the Kona bike course
9:26 Laura Philipp
17:17 Laura's Podium Picks
19:53 Rudy von Berg
25:41 The 20-meter draft zone
29:06 Rudy's Podium Picks
33:15 Sam Laidlow
39:23 Ride for speed, not for watts
42:08 Giving away his Kona prize money
44:13 Sam's Podium Picks
47:27 Imogen Simmonds
52:02 The problem with Race Ranger
58:47 Imogen's Podium Picks
1:01:14 The history of the Kona bike
1:02:20 The desk breaks down the course
1:15:50 The desk calls the fastest bike splits
Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
Ventum: https://ventumracing.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
The Feed: https://thefeed.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
A new show every morning this week from Ali'i Drive. In Kona? Seats are free: https://protrinews.com/race-week
Clips all week: https://instagram.com/protrinews
ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
#Kona2026 #IMWC #Triathlon
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About Professional Triathlon News
Pro Tri News is the only podcast covering up-to-the-minute professional triathlon news, along with pre-race predictions and race recaps. PTN is the trusted source and insider’s line for professionals and amateurs alike. PTN has earned a reputation for compelling race reviews, punditry, humor, and inside analytics. -Kyle Glass, a racer, coach, announcer, and race director, shares extensive knowledge and research, as the sport’s biggest fan.-Talbot Cox, a photographer, videographer, and content creator to the pros, brings inside information directly from athletes.-Pat Lemiuex intimately understands companies and athletes through his work as an athlete agent. As husband to Olympic and World Champion, Gwen Jorgensen, he’s well versed in the politics of sport.-Mark Matthews, a long course and European expert, brings wit and balance.-Podcast website
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