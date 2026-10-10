Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessProfessional Triathlon News
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Professional Triathlon News
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Professional Triathlon News

Professional Triathlon News
BusinessHealth & Wellness
Professional Triathlon News
Latest episode

307 episodes

  • Professional Triathlon News

    Episode 298: Race Week- Men's Race Preview

    10/10/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Cameron Wurf and Trevor Foley break down the men’s race, 5 days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Gustav Iden, Kristian Blummenfelt, Marten Van Riel, Magnus Ditlev, Sam Laidlow. Who actually wins on Saturday?
    Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day 5 is the Men’s Race Preview, presented by [Partner].
    IN THIS EPISODE
    Cameron Wurf on [his pick for the win], and whether [bike angle / course record talking point] [timestamp]
    Trevor Foley on [his race-week prep / goals / key storyline]
    [Third guest segment or Wurf/Foley topic]
    The desk rates the field, from [Name] and [Name] to [Name] and [Name]
    Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks
    DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    [Partner]: [link]?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
  • Professional Triathlon News

    Episode 297: Race Week- Women's Race Preview

    10/09/2026 | 59 mins.
    Daniela Ryf, Kat Matthews and Paula Findlay break down the women's race, two days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Taylor Knibb, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Solveig Løvseth, Kat. Who actually wins on Saturday?

    Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day four is the Women's Race Preview, presented by TrainingPeaks.

    IN THIS EPISODE
    Daniela Ryf on why Taylor Knibb is her favorite, and whether her 4:26 bike record finally falls
    Kat Matthews on her Achilles, the 3.5 minutes she wants out of the swim, and leaving "Cautious Carol" behind
    Paula Findlay on her Kona debut at 37, after 20 years in the sport
    The desk rates the field, from Laura Philipp and Julie Derron to Daisy Davies and Katrine Christensen
    Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks

    DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrine...
    TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_so...
    ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrine...
    Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?u...
    WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrin...

    ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
  • Professional Triathlon News

    Episode 297: Race Week- Women's Race Preview

    10/09/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Daniela Ryf, Kat Matthews and Paula Findlay break down the women's race, two days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Taylor Knibb, Lucy Charles-Barclay, Solveig Løvseth, Kat. Who actually wins on Saturday?

    Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day four is the Women's Race Preview, presented by TrainingPeaks.

    IN THIS EPISODE
    Daniela Ryf on why Taylor Knibb is her favorite, and whether her 4:26 bike record finally falls
    Kat Matthews on her Achilles, the 3.5 minutes she wants out of the swim, and leaving "Cautious Carol" behind
    Paula Findlay on her Kona debut at 37, after 20 years in the sport
    The desk rates the field, from Laura Philipp and Julie Derron to Daisy Davies and Katrine Christensen
    Podium Picks from every guest. Kat picks Solveig to win and puts herself third.
    Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks

    DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrine...
    TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_so...
    ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrine...
    Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?u...
    WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrin...

    ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.
  • Professional Triathlon News

    Episode 296: Race Week- Run

    10/08/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Kristian Blummenfelt, Gustav Iden and Solveig Løvseth on the Kona marathon, three days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Jan Frodeno takes a seat at the desk. Who has the legs to endure the marathon?
    Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day three is Run Day, presented by Precision Fuel & Hydration.
    ON THE DESK
    IN THIS EPISODE
    - Three-time Kona champion Jan Frodeno on the Energy Lab and who can run in the heat
    - Defending champion Solveig Løvseth on the $200K Pro Series shootout with Laura Philipp
    - Gustav Iden on a summer with no bad sessions
    - Kristian Blummenfelt on the GOAT question, and his answer to Sam Laidlow
    - Podium Picks from every guest. Gustav and Kristian both pick themselves to win.

    CHAPTERS
    0:00 Race Week, live from Kona
    2:04 Jan Frodeno joins the desk
    5:26 The fastest runs in Kona history
    6:33 How the Kona marathon really feels
    10:50 The Energy Lab
    14:10 The women's contenders
    22:29 The men's contenders
    24:42 If Kristian wins, is he the GOAT?
    27:40 Jan's Podium Picks
    31:14 Solveig Løvseth
    41:22 The $200K Pro Series shootout
    46:40 Solveig's Podium Picks
    48:03 Gustav Iden
    1:01:21 Gustav's Podium Picks
    1:02:48 Kristian Blummenfelt
    1:09:11 The GOAT vote, round two
    1:12:09 Kristian's Pro Series math
    1:18:36 Kristian answers Sam Laidlow
    1:19:06 Kristian's Podium Picks
    1:20:13 Sign-off and tomorrow's Women's Race Preview

    Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks

    DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    Ventum: https://ventumracing.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    The Feed: https://thefeed.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    A new show every morning this week from Ali'i Drive. In Kona? Seats are free: https://protrinews.com/race-week
    Clips all week: https://instagram.com/protrinews

    ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.

    #Kona2026 #IMWC #Triathlon
  • Professional Triathlon News

    Episode 295: Race Week- Bike

    10/07/2026 | 1h 22 mins.
    Sam Laidlow, Laura Philipp, Rudy von Berg and Imogen Simmonds break down the Kona bike, four days before the 2026 IRONMAN World Championship. Who can ride away on the Queen K, and who pays for it on the run?

    Race Week is presented by DUVA. Day two is Bike Day, presented by Ventum.

    ON THE DESK
    Will McCloy, Belinda Granger, Mirinda Carfrae, Chris Lieto, Mark Matthews

    IN THIS EPISODE
    - Laura Philipp on last year's bike, and the 10 minutes she can still run down
    - Rudy von Berg on the new 20-meter draft zone
    - Sam Laidlow on riding for speed, not watts, and giving away his prize money
    - Imogen Simmonds on the problem with Race Ranger
    - Podium Picks from every guest. Two pick themselves to win.

    CHAPTERS
    0:00 Race Week, live from Kona
    2:07 The desk on the Kona bike course
    9:26 Laura Philipp
    17:17 Laura's Podium Picks
    19:53 Rudy von Berg
    25:41 The 20-meter draft zone
    29:06 Rudy's Podium Picks
    33:15 Sam Laidlow
    39:23 Ride for speed, not for watts
    42:08 Giving away his Kona prize money
    44:13 Sam's Podium Picks
    47:27 Imogen Simmonds
    52:02 The problem with Race Ranger
    58:47 Imogen's Podium Picks
    1:01:14 The history of the Kona bike
    1:02:20 The desk breaks down the course
    1:15:50 The desk calls the fastest bike splits

    Make your Podium Picks, presented by ROKA: https://protrinews.com/podium-picks

    DUVA: https://duva.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    Ventum: https://ventumracing.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    ROKA: https://roka.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    Precision Fuel & Hydration (15% off, code PTN15): https://www.precisionhydration.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    TrainingPeaks: https://www.trainingpeaks.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    WYN Republic: https://wynrepublic.com/pages/protrinews?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week
    The Feed: https://thefeed.com/?utm_source=protrinews&utm_medium=youtube&utm_campaign=race-week

    A new show every morning this week from Ali'i Drive. In Kona? Seats are free: https://protrinews.com/race-week
    Clips all week: https://instagram.com/protrinews

    ProTriNews is independent media, not affiliated with or endorsed by IRONMAN.

    #Kona2026 #IMWC #Triathlon
More Business podcasts
Trending Business podcasts
About Professional Triathlon News
Pro Tri News is the only podcast covering up-to-the-minute professional triathlon news, along with pre-race predictions and race recaps. PTN is the trusted source and insider’s line for professionals and amateurs alike. PTN has earned a reputation for compelling race reviews, punditry, humor, and inside analytics. -Kyle Glass, a racer, coach, announcer, and race director, shares extensive knowledge and research, as the sport’s biggest fan.-Talbot Cox, a photographer, videographer, and content creator to the pros, brings inside information directly from athletes.-Pat Lemiuex intimately understands companies and athletes through his work as an athlete agent. As husband to Olympic and World Champion, Gwen Jorgensen, he’s well versed in the politics of sport.-Mark Matthews, a long course and European expert, brings wit and balance.-
Podcast website
BusinessHealth & WellnessRunningSports

Listen to Professional Triathlon News, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/10/2026 - 8:14:19 PM
A company fromMADSACK