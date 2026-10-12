Discovery is happening all around Seattle… if you know where to look. On Pocket Science, we dig into the fascinating, weird, and groundbreaking research happening right here in our backyard—and meet the scientists in the thick of it.From lab benches to tidal mudflats, it all starts with one simple question: what are you working on?

The answers might surprise you. Take your curiosity with you on Pocket Science. Pocket Science launches July 6 with new episodes available every other Monday.