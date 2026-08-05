Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz

LeAnn Rimes joins Dr. Mindy for a deeply honest conversation about what perimenopause has brought to the surface in her life.



She opens up about the unpredictability of her hormones, the exhaustion of trying to maintain the same pace she has carried for decades, and the difference between anxious thoughts and anxiety that lives in the body.

Together, LeAnn and Dr. Mindy explore why perimenopause can make old wounds feel louder, why hormone therapy can help without solving everything, and what it looks like to slow down when your identity has always been tied to performing, producing, and pushing through.

This is a conversation about hormones, but it is also about identity, capacity, anger, rest, and the question so many women begin asking in midlife: who do I want to be now?



In this episode you'll learn:

The difference between mental anxiety and physical “body anxiety”

Why LeAnn has had to change her relationship with rest

What happens when your life still demands more than your body can give

The grief women may experience around motherhood, identity, and missed choices

Why hormone replacement therapy is not always a simple fix

How perimenopause can force women to reconsider who they have always been



More on LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is a 2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and actress whose career has spanned more than 30 years. She rose to fame as a teenager and has since built a career across music, television, writing, and live performance. In recent years, LeAnn has also spoken openly about mental health, trauma, psoriasis, anxiety, and the realities of growing up in the public eye. She currently stars in 9-1-1: Nashville and is touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her album Blue.

Website: leannrimes.com

LeAnn's Tour Dates

LeAnn's Substack: @leannrimescibrian

Instagram: @leannrimes

Soul of EverLe Candles

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Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.