Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Resetter Podcast in the App
Listen to The Resetter Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsScience
The Resetter Podcast

The Resetter Podcast

Podcast The Resetter Podcast
Podcast The Resetter Podcast

The Resetter Podcast

Dr. Mindy Pelz
add
Dr. Mindy is a women's hormones and fasting expert, best-selling author, keynote speaker, and a mission-fueled woman here to teach you just how powerful your bo... More
ScienceHealth & Fitness
Dr. Mindy is a women's hormones and fasting expert, best-selling author, keynote speaker, and a mission-fueled woman here to teach you just how powerful your bo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 173
  • Lifestyle Steps to Heal Your Menopausal Brain - with Dr. Annette Bosworth
    This episode with guest Dr. Annette Bosworth goes deep into the surprisingly simple lifestyle steps that you can take to help heal your brain.  To view full show notes, more information on our guests, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep173. Dr. Bosworth has worked as an Assistant Professor and Medical Doctor in Internal Medicine helping students and patients combat chronic diseases such as obesity, depression, autoimmune problems, and addiction. Check out our fasting membership at resetacademy.drmindypelz.com. Please note our medical disclaimer.
    5/1/2023
    1:02:32
  • What You Need to Know About Water - with Mario Brainovic
    This episode is about a revolutionary new device/tool that radically changes the state of drinking water and has the potential to do the same for your health. To view full show notes, more information on the guest, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep172 Mario Brainovic is an entrepreneur, researcher and a visionary in the field of health and wellness. He has focused his energy on enhancing the properties of water by rearranging the H2O molecules into a liquid crystalline structure. That structure, and its stability, have a remarkable influence on all living things. Checkout our fasting membership at resetacademy.drmindypelz.com This is a sponsored episode. Please note our medical disclaimer.
    4/28/2023
    1:05:50
  • Reclaim Your Journey as a Woman with Kelly Brogan
    This episode with guest Kelly Borgan, M.D., is all about how you can reclaim your journey as a woman.  To view full show notes, more information on our guests, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep171/. My guest, Kelly Brogan, M.D., is a holistic psychiatrist, author of the NY Times Bestselling book, A Mind of Your Own, Own Your Self, the children’s book, A Time For Rain, and co-editor of the landmark textbook, Integrative Therapies for Depression. She is the founder of the online healing program Vital Mind Reset, and the membership community, Vital Life Project. She completed her psychiatric training and fellowship at NYU Medical Center after graduating from Cornell University Medical College, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Systems Neuroscience. She is specialized in a root-cause resolution approach to psychiatric syndromes and symptoms. Check out our fasting membership at resetacademy.drmindypelz.com. Please note our medical disclaimer.
    4/24/2023
    1:06:57
  • How to Do Life Around Your Hormones - With Kate Northrup
    This episode with guest Kate Northrup is all about how to do life around your hormones. To view full show notes, more information on our guests, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep170/. My guest, Kate Northrup, is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, and mother. She has built a multimedia digital platform that reaches hundreds of thousands globally. Kate is committed to supporting ambitious women to light up the world without burning themselves out.  Kate teaches data and soul-driven time and energy management practices that result in saving time, making more money, and experiencing less stress. She’s the author of Money: A Love Story and Do Less and the creator of the Do Less Planner System. Kate’s work has been featured by Oprah Daily, The Today Show, The NY Times, Harvard Business Review, and more. She lives with her husband and their daughters in Miami. Check out our fasting membership at resetacademy.drmindypelz.com. Please note our medical disclaimer.
    4/17/2023
    1:07:42
  • The Hormonal Lifestyle You Need After 35
    This episode is all about the hormonal lifestyle you need after 35. To view full show notes, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep169/. Check out our fasting membership at resetacademy.drmindypelz.com. Please note our medical disclaimer.
    4/10/2023
    44:10

More Science podcasts

About The Resetter Podcast

Dr. Mindy is a women's hormones and fasting expert, best-selling author, keynote speaker, and a mission-fueled woman here to teach you just how powerful your body was made to be. The Resetter Podcast explores to empower you with knowledge, tools, and science on all aspects of health and wellness through meaningful conversations with some of the most brilliant minds that walk this earth. New episodes are released every Monday.
Podcast website

Listen to The Resetter Podcast, PCE and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Resetter Podcast

The Resetter Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Resetter Podcast: Podcasts in Family