Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz

How to Do Life Around Your Hormones - With Kate Northrup

This episode with guest Kate Northrup is all about how to do life around your hormones. To view full show notes, more information on our guests, resources mentioned in the episode, discount codes, transcripts, and more, visit https://www.drmindypelz.com/ep170/. My guest, Kate Northrup, is an entrepreneur, bestselling author, and mother. She has built a multimedia digital platform that reaches hundreds of thousands globally. Kate is committed to supporting ambitious women to light up the world without burning themselves out. Kate teaches data and soul-driven time and energy management practices that result in saving time, making more money, and experiencing less stress. She's the author of Money: A Love Story and Do Less and the creator of the Do Less Planner System. Kate's work has been featured by Oprah Daily, The Today Show, The NY Times, Harvard Business Review, and more. She lives with her husband and their daughters in Miami.