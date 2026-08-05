Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz

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359 episodes
- For decades, women have been taught to lose weight by eating less, doing more cardio, and watching the number on the scale.
But losing weight is not always the same as becoming healthier.
In this solo episode, Dr. Mindy breaks down a recent meta-analysis showing that adults between 60 and 75 years old were able to lose body fat, gain lean muscle, improve blood pressure, and build functional strength through resistance training.
She also challenges five of the most persistent weight-loss myths women have been taught, including the idea that cardio is the best way to burn fat, hunger is a willpower problem, and the scale is the most important measure of progress.
You’ll learn how protein, resistance training, sleep, blood-sugar tracking, and progressive challenge can help you improve body composition without sacrificing your muscle or metabolic health.
Weight loss is not a character test. It is a strategy, and most women were simply given the wrong one.
Resources Mentioned
Continuous Glucose Monitor
Ketone Monitor
Fast Like a Girl
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit the podcast episode page: drmindypelz.com/ep358
Connect with Dr. Mindy:
Join Reset Academy
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Dr. Mindy on Instagram
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Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.
- Most women know they should move their bodies, eat well, and protect their sleep. But creativity rarely makes the list.
In this conversation, Dr. Mindy sits down with Dr. Daisy Fancourt to explore the growing body of research showing that art is far more than entertainment or decoration. Music, reading, dancing, crafting, storytelling, and even spending time with a painting can affect stress, mood, cognition, connection, and the nervous system.
Daisy explains why creative activities can help the brain enter a state of flow, how music can slow the heart rate, and why reading fiction may strengthen empathy by allowing us to experience the world through another person’s perspective. She also shares why knitting, singing, dancing, and other so-called “grandmother hobbies” are finding their way back into modern life.
In this episode you'll learn:
Why creativity became separated from everyday life
How to choose music that meets your nervous system where it is
How regular creative activity may support healthier cortisol patterns
Why book clubs provide more than a reason to read
What the research suggests about art, brain fog, and cognitive reserve
Whether online creative classes offer the same benefits as meeting in person
Simple ways to bring more creativity into everyday life
Resources Mentioned
Art Cure by Daisy Fancourt
Instagram: @daisy.fancourt
More on Daisy Fancourt
Dr. Daisy Fancourt is a researcher and author whose work examines the effects of arts and cultural engagement on health and well-being.
Her research explores how activities such as music, reading, crafting, dancing, and visiting cultural spaces may influence mental health, stress, cognition, social connection, and physical health. She has published extensively in the field and works on projects examining the biological, psychological, and social effects of creative participation.
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit the podcast episode page: drmindypelz.com/ep357
Connect with Dr. Mindy:
Join Reset Academy
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Dr. Mindy on Instagram
Subscribe to Dr. Mindy’s newsletter
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.
40% of Us are Constantly Hungry & Exhausted – What Your Body is Trying to Tell You07/29/2026 | 28 mins.If you are hungry all the time, exhausted after meals, craving sugar, or suddenly gaining weight around your middle, your body may be signaling something deeper than a need to eat less.
In this solo episode, Dr. Mindy explains why nearly four in ten American adults now meet the criteria for metabolic syndrome—a collection of warning signs that can include elevated blood sugar, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, increased waist circumference, and changes in liver health.
She breaks down four common drivers that can quietly push the body toward metabolic dysfunction: unstable blood sugar, chronic stress, poor sleep, and inflammation associated with excess body fat.
You will also learn why crash dieting, excessive cardio, and relying on appetite-suppressing supplements rarely address the real problem. Instead, Dr. Mindy shares five practical ways to support your metabolism through food order, walking after meals, resistance training, better sleep, and a more flexible approach to fasting.
Your body is not working against you. It may simply need a different strategy.
In This Episode
What metabolic syndrome is and why it is better understood as a group of warning signs
The role insulin plays in deciding whether glucose is used for energy or stored
Why crash dieting and aggressive calorie restriction may make matters worse
Why cardio alone is not the best strategy for improving metabolic health
How to build a blood-sugar-stabilizing plate
Why resistance training is especially important for women
How muscle acts as a storage site for glucose
Practical ways to build strength without spending hours in the gym
What “flex fasting” means
Resources Mentioned
FREE Nervous System Questionnaire
Fast Like a Girl
Min-Chex by Standard Process
Qualia Magnesium+
Berberine Breakthrough
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit the podcast episode page: drmindypelz.com/ep356
Connect with Dr. Mindy:
Join Reset Academy
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Dr. Mindy on Instagram
Subscribe to Dr. Mindy’s newsletter
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.
- LeAnn Rimes joins Dr. Mindy for a deeply honest conversation about what perimenopause has brought to the surface in her life.
She opens up about the unpredictability of her hormones, the exhaustion of trying to maintain the same pace she has carried for decades, and the difference between anxious thoughts and anxiety that lives in the body.
Together, LeAnn and Dr. Mindy explore why perimenopause can make old wounds feel louder, why hormone therapy can help without solving everything, and what it looks like to slow down when your identity has always been tied to performing, producing, and pushing through.
This is a conversation about hormones, but it is also about identity, capacity, anger, rest, and the question so many women begin asking in midlife: who do I want to be now?
In this episode you'll learn:
The difference between mental anxiety and physical “body anxiety”
Why LeAnn has had to change her relationship with rest
What happens when your life still demands more than your body can give
The grief women may experience around motherhood, identity, and missed choices
Why hormone replacement therapy is not always a simple fix
How perimenopause can force women to reconsider who they have always been
More on LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes is a 2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer, and actress whose career has spanned more than 30 years. She rose to fame as a teenager and has since built a career across music, television, writing, and live performance. In recent years, LeAnn has also spoken openly about mental health, trauma, psoriasis, anxiety, and the realities of growing up in the public eye. She currently stars in 9-1-1: Nashville and is touring in celebration of the 30th anniversary of her album Blue.
Website: leannrimes.com
LeAnn's Tour Dates
LeAnn's Substack: @leannrimescibrian
Instagram: @leannrimes
Soul of EverLe Candles
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit the podcast episode page: drmindypelz.com/ep355
Connect with Dr. Mindy:
Join Reset Academy
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Dr. Mindy on Instagram
Subscribe to Dr. Mindy’s newsletter
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.
- Why are so many women doing everything "right" and still struggling to lose weight?
In this solo episode, Dr. Mindy explains why the missing piece may not be your diet or workout routine, it may be your nervous system. When your body is stuck in chronic fight-or-flight, it prioritizes survival over fat burning, making weight loss feel impossible despite your best efforts.
You'll learn how chronic stress impacts cortisol, cravings, digestion, sleep, and metabolism, the five signs your nervous system may be keeping you stuck, and practical ways to help your body shift back into a state where healing and sustainable weight loss become possible. From fasting and food to movement, sleep, and simple daily habits, Dr. Mindy shares actionable strategies to help your body feel safe enough to finally let go of stubborn weight.
Resources Mentioned
Free Nervous System Guide
Fast Like a Girl
Burn Fat Like a Girl Reset
For more resources related to today’s episode, visit the podcast episode page: drmindypelz.com/ep354
Connect with Dr. Mindy:
Join Reset Academy
Watch the episodes on YouTube
Follow Dr. Mindy on Instagram
Subscribe to Dr. Mindy’s newsletter
Disclaimer: This podcast is intended for educational and informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making changes to your diet, fasting routine, or lifestyle.
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About Live Like a Girl with Dr. Mindy Pelz
We were taught that doing anything "like a girl" was a weakness. Dr. Mindy Pelz is here to prove it's your greatest strength. A renowned advocate for women's health, Dr. Mindy is passionately committed to helping women embrace and trust their body's natural healing processes. Drawing on an extensive background in women's health, she's developed groundbreaking, science-backed approaches that help women work with their hormones, not against them, through every stage of life, from cycling to perimenopause to the wisdom of the years beyond. On Live Like a Girl, Dr. Mindy helps you come home to your own body. Every Monday, she sits down with some of the brightest minds in health and wellness for honest, meaningful conversations that hand you the knowledge, tools, and science to do health your way. No more pushing through, gaslighting yourself, or shrinking to fit. Just permission to live in rhythm with the body you were designed to have and to finally feel at home in it. Press play, and let's live like a girl.Podcast website
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