How Magnets Are Changing Your Brains! (NO JOKE)

There is a new technology called TMS or Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. There is another one with the acronym SAINT which is also used to magnetically change your brain and treat things such as depression. It sounds a bit like sci-fi but it is real, and being used right now. They science is awesome so today we explain what is going on and how this could be the future of depression therapy.STUDYTIME: How magnets are curing depressionWDWLTW:why white sand beaches are made of poophow ADHD on tiktok is taking over (in a bad way)