AI is everywhere, but how much water is it consuming? IT IS WORTH IT:?! How much energy is it consuming? THEY'RE TURNING BACK ON THREE MILE ISLAND?! IS THAT A GOOD THING? Today we have an AI freak out. We are going to explain the new research and stats around how much AI data centres are consuming - and whether we think AI is a good idea.
Are we doomed? ... processing the election lol
SOOO, lol, the election happened and we have been spiraling in our own ways. We are going to essentially just have a casual conversation about everything we have learned. It is an intense time - so I am curious if this will be informative or cathartic for you all.But yep - here we go, and LET US KNOW WHAT YOU THINK!
How Magnets Are Changing Your Brains! (NO JOKE)
There is a new technology called TMS or Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. There is another one with the acronym SAINT which is also used to magnetically change your brain and treat things such as depression. It sounds a bit like sci-fi but it is real, and being used right now. They science is awesome so today we explain what is going on and how this could be the future of depression therapy.STUDYTIME: How magnets are curing depressionWDWLTW:why white sand beaches are made of poophow ADHD on tiktok is taking over (in a bad way)
Couples Therapy: does it even work? ft. Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman
Couples therapy is all the rage, so much so that comedians Naomi Ekperigin and Andy Beckerman have a whole podcast about it. Today we are interviewing them about when they started couples therapy, we all dish on our personal relationships with therapy and with each other and we even mix in some research about MDMA and therapy.
Who is ready for SEASONAL DEPRESSION? ( The science of seasons )
Autumn is HITTING! So today we are talking about how seasons affect the human body. Why do we get depressed in winter? Why do leaves change colour? Why do people have more sex in the summer? How is the climate crisis affecting seasons? Today we are explaining the science of seasons - and letting you know what the changing weather can do to your life.STUDYTIME: how do seasons affect humans?WDWLTW:the science of conversion therapyrat experiments that explain human life
Each week Greg and Mitch of AsapSCIENCE explain the science behind a controversial subject. They use studies, recent research and anecdotes to keep you entertained while *BAM* simultaneously LEARNING!