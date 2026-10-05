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10 episodes
- James looks into the DOJ investigation into egg price fixing and what it can tell us about the way our food system treats animals and people.
Sources:
https://www.justice.gov/atr/media/1450281/dl?inline
https://www.newspapers.com/article/the-boston-globe-unscrambling-the-egg-ma/204490574/
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cacd.978076/gov.uscourts.cacd.978076.77.0.pdf
https://climate.law.columbia.edu/content/trump-administration-cancels-contract-bird-flu-vaccine-development
https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2025/02/26/usda-invests-1-billion-combat-avian-flu-and-reduce-egg-prices
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000708111
https://www.nass.usda.gov/Charts_and_Maps/Poultry/chickegg.php
https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/whd/whd20231204
https://www.dol.gov/index.php/newsroom/releases/whd/whd20240502
https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/6248715/1/united-states-v-ramirez/
https://www.versova.com/trillium-farms/
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndoh/pr/labor-trafficker-sentenced-encouraging-illegal-entry-guatemalan-nationals-including
https://u.osu.edu/osuhtblog/2018/03/02/failed-by-the-government-guatemalan-minors-placed-into-custody-of-traffickers/
"
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- In Part Two of our series on The Wall and the Wilderness, James talks about the cultural and ecological damage done by the border wall and continues his interview with Dr. Christina Aiello about the Peninsular Bighorn ram that was killed by razor wire in the Jacumba mountains.
Sources:
https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
https://www-jstor-org.sdmesa.idm.oclc.org/stable/3636811?seq=5
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_employer=Atkore
https://tucson.com/news/local/border/article_a11265b0-17c3-5bed-b50a-72e5d17e1369.html
https://www.blm.gov/visit/jacumba-wilderness
https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/04/08/2025-05992/determination-pursuant-to-section-102-of-the-illegal-immigration-reform-and-immigrant-responsibility
https://www.enr.com/articles/54215-us-settles-border-wall-suit-against-contractor-fisher-sand-gravel
https://www.atkore.com/about-us
https://desertreport.org/a-border-wall-in-the-jacumba-wilderness-area/
https://gizmodo.com/trumps-border-wall-torn-apart-by-arizona-monsoon-rains-1847535174
https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_70B01C25F00001112_7014_70B01C23D00000010_7014
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1666138/000166613826000010/atkr-20260429.htm
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- James talks about the ecological disaster that is the border wall and interviews Dr. Christina Aiello about the Peninsular Bighorn ram that was killed by razor wire in the Jacumba mountains.
Sources:
https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
https://www-jstor-org.sdmesa.idm.oclc.org/stable/3636811?seq=5
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_employer=Atkore
https://tucson.com/news/local/border/article_a11265b0-17c3-5bed-b50a-72e5d17e1369.html
https://www.blm.gov/visit/jacumba-wilderness
https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/04/08/2025-05992/determination-pursuant-to-section-102-of-the-illegal-immigration-reform-and-immigrant-responsibility
https://www.enr.com/articles/54215-us-settles-border-wall-suit-against-contractor-fisher-sand-gravel
https://www.atkore.com/about-us
https://desertreport.org/a-border-wall-in-the-jacumba-wilderness-area/
https://gizmodo.com/trumps-border-wall-torn-apart-by-arizona-monsoon-rains-1847535174
https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_70B01C25F00001112_7014_70B01C23D00000010_7014
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1666138/000166613826000010/atkr-20260429.htm
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- James and journalist Jason Dove Mark explain the roadless rule, national forests, and the Trump administration's attempts to strip protections from tens of thousands of acres of public land.
https://www.regulations.gov/document/FS-2025-0001-223869
https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/roadless-rule
https://morethanjustparks.com/threatened-public-lands-map/
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- James is joined by Molly to discuss how the Bureau of Land Management is quietly changing its approach to public land management and what it means for approximately 900 bison in Central Montana.
(originally run on It Could Happen Here in May 2026)
Sources:
https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/810541893_202412_990_2025073023621659.pdf
https://gov.mt.gov/_docs/governor/AmericanPrairieProposedDecisionJanuary162026.pdf
https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-17537.pdf
https://www.mtpr.org/montana-news/2026-01-21/blm-cancels-bison-grazing-permits-for-montana-nature-reserve
https://news.mt.gov/Governors-Office/Governor_Gianforte_Appeals_Judges_APR_Bison_Grazing_Decision#:~:text=Following%20the%20judge's%20order%2C%20DNRC,appeal%20may%20be%20found%20here.
https://t.co/HUAyMUnOVi
https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/local/2015/06/18/business-leaders-provide-green-behind-conservation-effort/28960843/
https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-revokes-american-prairie-bison-grazing-permit
https://www.citizen.org/wp-content/uploads/estatetaxfinal.pdf
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/05/12/2026-09386/rescission-of-conservation-and-landscape-health-rule
https://www.blm.gov/about/laws-and-regulations/conservation-and-landscape-health-rule
https://largetribes.org/2026/02/affirmative-action-for-cattle-tribes-challenge-feds-plan-to-revoke-bison-grazing-leases-on-public-land-media-share/
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About Natural Causes
Natural Causes is a podcast about the politics and practicalities of going outside in a world on fire, hosted by Dr. James Stout. It approaches the outdoors, conservation, agriculture, food sovereignty, and Indigenous land rights as interconnected issues. We want to combine unflinching journalism with unabashed advocacy for the land we all share, and welcome everyone into the outdoors and the fight for our public lands. Our shared wild spaces are under threat like never before, from climate change, the Trump administration, and extractive capitalism. Now, more than ever, we need serious journalism and serious solidarity that engages people with the struggle to protect these spaces for generations to come. New episodes weekly.Podcast website
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