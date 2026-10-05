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Natural Causes

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NatureNews
Natural Causes
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Natural Causes

    Cracking the Case on Egg Corruption

    10/05/2026 | 22 mins.
    James looks into the DOJ investigation into egg price fixing and what it can tell us about the way our food system treats animals and people.
    Sources:
    https://www.justice.gov/atr/media/1450281/dl?inline
    https://www.newspapers.com/article/the-boston-globe-unscrambling-the-egg-ma/204490574/
    https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cacd.978076/gov.uscourts.cacd.978076.77.0.pdf
    https://climate.law.columbia.edu/content/trump-administration-cancels-contract-bird-flu-vaccine-development
    https://www.usda.gov/about-usda/news/press-releases/2025/02/26/usda-invests-1-billion-combat-avian-flu-and-reduce-egg-prices
    https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000708111
    https://www.nass.usda.gov/Charts_and_Maps/Poultry/chickegg.php
    https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/whd/whd20231204
    https://www.dol.gov/index.php/newsroom/releases/whd/whd20240502
    https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/6248715/1/united-states-v-ramirez/
    https://www.versova.com/trillium-farms/
    https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndoh/pr/labor-trafficker-sentenced-encouraging-illegal-entry-guatemalan-nationals-including
    https://u.osu.edu/osuhtblog/2018/03/02/failed-by-the-government-guatemalan-minors-placed-into-custody-of-traffickers/
    "
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Natural Causes

    The Coming Flood

    09/28/2026 | 28 mins.
    In Part Two of our series on The Wall and the Wilderness, James talks about the cultural and ecological damage done by the border wall and continues his interview with Dr. Christina Aiello about the Peninsular Bighorn ram that was killed by razor wire in the Jacumba mountains.
    Sources:
    https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
    https://www-jstor-org.sdmesa.idm.oclc.org/stable/3636811?seq=5
    https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_employer=Atkore
    https://tucson.com/news/local/border/article_a11265b0-17c3-5bed-b50a-72e5d17e1369.html
    https://www.blm.gov/visit/jacumba-wilderness
    https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/04/08/2025-05992/determination-pursuant-to-section-102-of-the-illegal-immigration-reform-and-immigrant-responsibility
    https://www.enr.com/articles/54215-us-settles-border-wall-suit-against-contractor-fisher-sand-gravel
    https://www.atkore.com/about-us
    https://desertreport.org/a-border-wall-in-the-jacumba-wilderness-area/
    https://gizmodo.com/trumps-border-wall-torn-apart-by-arizona-monsoon-rains-1847535174
    https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_70B01C25F00001112_7014_70B01C23D00000010_7014
    https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1666138/000166613826000010/atkr-20260429.htm

    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Natural Causes

    The Wall and the Wilderness

    09/21/2026 | 28 mins.
    James talks about the ecological disaster that is the border wall and interviews Dr. Christina Aiello about the Peninsular Bighorn ram that was killed by razor wire in the Jacumba mountains.
    Sources:
    https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
    https://www-jstor-org.sdmesa.idm.oclc.org/stable/3636811?seq=5
    https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_employer=Atkore
    https://tucson.com/news/local/border/article_a11265b0-17c3-5bed-b50a-72e5d17e1369.html
    https://www.blm.gov/visit/jacumba-wilderness
    https://www.usaspending.gov/search?hash=29de9d51905bd175a701b04c24176b46
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/04/08/2025-05992/determination-pursuant-to-section-102-of-the-illegal-immigration-reform-and-immigrant-responsibility
    https://www.enr.com/articles/54215-us-settles-border-wall-suit-against-contractor-fisher-sand-gravel
    https://www.atkore.com/about-us
    https://desertreport.org/a-border-wall-in-the-jacumba-wilderness-area/
    https://gizmodo.com/trumps-border-wall-torn-apart-by-arizona-monsoon-rains-1847535174
    https://www.usaspending.gov/award/CONT_AWD_70B01C25F00001112_7014_70B01C23D00000010_7014
    https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1666138/000166613826000010/atkr-20260429.htm
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Natural Causes

    What's the Roadless Rule and Who Wants To Scrap It?

    09/14/2026 | 28 mins.
    James and journalist Jason Dove Mark explain the roadless rule, national forests, and the Trump administration's attempts to strip protections from tens of thousands of acres of public land.
    https://www.regulations.gov/document/FS-2025-0001-223869
    https://www.onxmaps.com/onx-access-initiatives/roadless-rule
    https://morethanjustparks.com/threatened-public-lands-map/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • Natural Causes

    Did Donald Trump Ban Buffalo?

    09/07/2026 | 1h
    James is joined by Molly to discuss how the Bureau of Land Management is quietly changing its approach to public land management and what it means for approximately 900 bison in Central Montana.
    (originally run on It Could Happen Here in May 2026)
    Sources:
    https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/810541893_202412_990_2025073023621659.pdf
    https://gov.mt.gov/_docs/governor/AmericanPrairieProposedDecisionJanuary162026.pdf
    https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2025-17537.pdf
    https://www.mtpr.org/montana-news/2026-01-21/blm-cancels-bison-grazing-permits-for-montana-nature-reserve
    https://news.mt.gov/Governors-Office/Governor_Gianforte_Appeals_Judges_APR_Bison_Grazing_Decision#:~:text=Following%20the%20judge's%20order%2C%20DNRC,appeal%20may%20be%20found%20here.
    https://t.co/HUAyMUnOVi
    https://www.greatfallstribune.com/story/news/local/2015/06/18/business-leaders-provide-green-behind-conservation-effort/28960843/
    https://www.blm.gov/press-release/blm-revokes-american-prairie-bison-grazing-permit
    https://www.citizen.org/wp-content/uploads/estatetaxfinal.pdf
    https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/05/12/2026-09386/rescission-of-conservation-and-landscape-health-rule
    https://www.blm.gov/about/laws-and-regulations/conservation-and-landscape-health-rule
    https://largetribes.org/2026/02/affirmative-action-for-cattle-tribes-challenge-feds-plan-to-revoke-bison-grazing-leases-on-public-land-media-share/
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Natural Causes
Natural Causes is a podcast about the politics and practicalities of going outside in a world on fire, hosted by Dr. James Stout. It approaches the outdoors, conservation, agriculture, food sovereignty, and Indigenous land rights as interconnected issues. We want to combine unflinching journalism with unabashed advocacy for the land we all share, and welcome everyone into the outdoors and the fight for our public lands. Our shared wild spaces are under threat like never before, from climate change, the Trump administration, and extractive capitalism. Now, more than ever, we need serious journalism and serious solidarity that engages people with the struggle to protect these spaces for generations to come. New episodes weekly.
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