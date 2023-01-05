Unraveling the Freeman Bigfoot Files: A Deep Dive with Michael Freeman

Join us on the Bigfoot Society Podcast as we dive deep into the fascinating world of the elusive Sasquatch with our special guest, Michael Freeman, son of the legendary Bigfoot researcher Paul Freeman. In this captivating episode, Michael shares incredible insights, stories, and revelations from his father's life and research, as documented in the book "Freeman Bigfoot Files." Listen in as we explore the extraordinary evidence, controversies, and enduring legacy of one of the most significant figures in Bigfoot research history. In this episode, you will learn:The origins of Paul Freeman's interest in Bigfoot and his first encounter.The story behind the famous Freeman footage and its significance.The role of the Blue Mountains in Bigfoot research and the collaboration between researchers in the region.The controversies surrounding Paul Freeman's research, including accusations of hoaxes and how Michael has sought to clear his father's name.The importance of the Patterson-Gimlin film and its connection to the Freeman footage.How Michael has continued his father's legacy and the process of compiling the "Freeman Bigfoot Files" book.The role of technology in enhancing and analyzing Bigfoot evidence, including the limitations of the Freeman footage and the potential of AI.The lack of tree knocking and structures in Paul Freeman's research, and the implications for modern Bigfoot research.The significance of audio recordings in Bigfoot research and Paul Freeman's attempts to capture Sasquatch sounds.Michael's thoughts on the future of Bigfoot research and the importance of educating oneself to draw informed conclusions.Don't miss this rare opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the world of Bigfoot through the eyes of Michael Freeman, who grew up surrounded by the mysteries, discoveries, and controversies of his father's research. Resources: Freeman Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZGH8J3RssIBooks: Freeman Bigfoot Files by Michael Freeman Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science Video:Sasquatch Archives: Paul Freeman on Good Morning America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gni92KbAlc Paul Freeman Home Video pt. 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPjDPCRPBeo Paul Freeman Home Video pt. 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My-ADWPOvG4 Paul Freeman presenting "Bigfoot in the Blue Mountains at the 1989 Sasquatch Evidence Symposium https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtrbAu8yEAIMike Casey Deduct Spring video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwbCBxqSbsI