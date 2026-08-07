A quiet mushroom hunt on the Oregon Coast. A terrifying scream in the forests above Discovery Bay. Four thunderous whoops outside a tent in the middle of the night near Port Townsend. In this unforgettable conversation, Austin Aretakis shares a series of firsthand encounters that changed the way he views the wilderness forever.



Austin recounts his earliest unexplained experience near Floras Lake before taking us deep into one of the closest Sasquatch encounters ever featured on Bigfoot Society. While camping alone near Fort Townsend Historical State Park, something massive approached his hidden campsite, circled his tent, responded with powerful vocalizations, and left behind physical evidence the following morning.



The conversation also explores strange vocalizations, possible mimicry, wilderness survival, natural farming, faith, and the lifelong impact these experiences have had on Austin's search for answers.



Locations featured include:

• Floras Lake, Oregon

• Port Orford, Oregon

• Rogue River, Oregon

• Discovery Bay, Washington

• Port Townsend, Washington

• Fort Townsend Historical State Park



If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear something enormous moving through the darkness just outside your tent, this is an episode you won't want to miss.



📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:

https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64



🗣️ Share Your Story



Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?

Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!



🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube



🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube

💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!

📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)

👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share

🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist

🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters



💥 Support the Show & Get Perks



✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member

✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here



📱 Let’s Connect

Instagram: @bigfootsociety

Twitter: @bigfoot_society

TikTok: @bigfoot.society

🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)

These help support the show at no extra cost to you:

Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam

Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here

Seed (Probiotics): Get Seed

Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More

LMNT (Electrolytes) Free Sample Pack with your first purchase! : Get LMNT

Organic and non-GMO groceries delivered for less

http://thrv.me/uarEhS

🎙️ Podcasting Tools:

Repurpose.io: Try It

Descript: Sign Up

Streamyard: Start Recording

Riverside.fm: Try Riverside

🎧 My Audio Interface: View on Amazon



☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here

🛍️ Grab Some Merch – Shop on Etsy



📬 Mailing Address:



Bigfoot Society

125 E 1st St. #233

Earlham, IA 50072