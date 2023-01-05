Welcome to Bigfoot Society, where we delve into the unknown and unravel the mysteries of the world. From creatures that have yet to be fully understood, to hidd... More
Available Episodes
5 of 251
Shofar Sasquatch: Summoning Bigfoot from the Woods with Mary Fabian
In this episode we talk about Mary Fabian's 50 plus years researching Bigfoot in Pennsylvania and her adventures in some areas of Oklahoma known for their violent Sasquatch encounters. Resources:BooksWhat I've Learned about Bigfoot: 50 Years and Counting by Mary Fabian - https://amzn.to/3HrnQ39 (affiliate link)Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project - https://www.facebook.com/groups/PennsylvaniaBigfootProjecthttps://www.pennsylvaniabigfoot.org
5/1/2023
1:20:45
Unraveling the Freeman Bigfoot Files: A Deep Dive with Michael Freeman
Join us on the Bigfoot Society Podcast as we dive deep into the fascinating world of the elusive Sasquatch with our special guest, Michael Freeman, son of the legendary Bigfoot researcher Paul Freeman. In this captivating episode, Michael shares incredible insights, stories, and revelations from his father's life and research, as documented in the book "Freeman Bigfoot Files." Listen in as we explore the extraordinary evidence, controversies, and enduring legacy of one of the most significant figures in Bigfoot research history. In this episode, you will learn:The origins of Paul Freeman's interest in Bigfoot and his first encounter.The story behind the famous Freeman footage and its significance.The role of the Blue Mountains in Bigfoot research and the collaboration between researchers in the region.The controversies surrounding Paul Freeman's research, including accusations of hoaxes and how Michael has sought to clear his father's name.The importance of the Patterson-Gimlin film and its connection to the Freeman footage.How Michael has continued his father's legacy and the process of compiling the "Freeman Bigfoot Files" book.The role of technology in enhancing and analyzing Bigfoot evidence, including the limitations of the Freeman footage and the potential of AI.The lack of tree knocking and structures in Paul Freeman's research, and the implications for modern Bigfoot research.The significance of audio recordings in Bigfoot research and Paul Freeman's attempts to capture Sasquatch sounds.Michael's thoughts on the future of Bigfoot research and the importance of educating oneself to draw informed conclusions.Don't miss this rare opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the world of Bigfoot through the eyes of Michael Freeman, who grew up surrounded by the mysteries, discoveries, and controversies of his father's research. Subscribe to the Bigfoot Society Podcast and immerse yourself in the captivating stories and evidence that continue to shape our understanding of the enigmatic Sasquatch.Resources: Freeman Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZGH8J3RssIBooks: Freeman Bigfoot Files by Michael Freeman (affiliate link) https://amzn.to/3UWmOln Sasquatch: Legend Meets Science (affiliate link) https://amzn.to/3LkxY06Video:Sasquatch Archives: Paul Freeman on Good Morning America https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gni92KbAlc Paul Freeman Home Video pt. 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pPjDPCRPBeo Paul Freeman Home Video pt. 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My-ADWPOvG4 Paul Freeman presenting "Bigfoot in the Blue Mountains at the 1989 Sasquatch Evidence Symposium https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mtrbAu8yEAIMike Casey Deduct Spring video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwbCBxqSbsI
4/28/2023
1:14:04
Bigfoot Encounter: "I'll Stay, Even If Torn Apart"
Join us on this captivating episode of the Bigfoot Society Podcast as we delve deep into the mysterious world of Bigfoot encounters in Oregon. Our special guest, Ronald "Ronnie" Roseman, shares his fascinating experiences and encounters with these elusive creatures in a remote small town Oregon. From hair-raising vocalizations to intricate interactions, Ronnie's firsthand accounts will leave you questioning what truly exists in the hidden corners of our wilderness. In this episode, you'll learn:How Ronnie became interested in Bigfoot and his first encounters with the elusive creatures.The uncanny ability of Bigfoot to sense human presence and their mysterious ways of communicating with one another during encounters.The variety of sounds that Bigfoot creatures produce, from grunts to air raid-like vocalizations.How Ronnie observed the Bigfoot creatures' reactions to gifts of food and other offerings.The ways in which these creatures appear to be curious, intelligent, and watchful of humans.Ronnie's experience taking different individuals to the encounter site and their varying reactions.The intriguing connection between Bigfoot encounters and the presence of other wildlife in the area.Ronnie's observations on the possible social structure and behaviors of Bigfoot families.The challenges of researching Bigfoot in areas prone to wildfires and other natural disasters.The importance of discretion and respect for these creatures when discussing encounter locations.Tune in to this enthralling episode of the Bigfoot Society Podcast for an unforgettable exploration of the enigmatic world of Bigfoot in the forests of Oregon. Whether you're a believer, a skeptic, or simply curious, this insider's tale will open your eyes to the incredible possibilities hidden within our natural world.
4/24/2023
1:00:41
Arizona Bigfoot Mysteries: Sightings Explored with Brenda Harris
Join us on this captivating episode of the Bigfoot Society Podcast as we delve into the enigmatic world of Bigfoot sightings and encounters in Arizona. Our special guest, Brenda, a dedicated Bigfoot researcher, shares her personal experiences and insights from investigating numerous reports throughout the state. With her unique expertise, Brenda provides an in-depth look at the physical characteristics, behavior patterns, and habitats of these elusive creatures. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the intriguing phenomenon of Bigfoot in the American Southwest!In this episode, you'll learn:The significance of Arizona's unique landscape in Bigfoot encountersThe physical characteristics of Bigfoot found in Arizona and how they compare to those from other statesThe varying levels of aggressiveness displayed by Bigfoot in different regionsThe importance of being prepared and vigilant when venturing into Bigfoot territoryThe roles of local communities and Native American tribes in Bigfoot sightings and investigationsThe challenges and methods of conducting Bigfoot research, including tracking and interviewing witnessesThe potential reasons for Bigfoot's increasing proximity to human settlementsThe importance of respecting the creatures' privacy and maintaining a cautious approachThe consequences of publicizing Bigfoot evidence and encountersNotable Bigfoot encounters in Arizona and neighboring states, including attempted abductions and alleged shootingsTune in to the Bigfoot Society Podcast to uncover the mysteries of Bigfoot encounters in Arizona and expand your knowledge of this fascinating phenomenon!
Get ready for an enthralling episode of the Bigfoot Society podcast as we welcome Megan Moonchild, hailing from the remote wilderness of Alberta, Canada. Delve into Megan's rich Cree heritage and discover how it intertwines with her extraordinary encounters with the legendary Sasquatch on her grandfather's farm. This exclusive, in-depth conversation brings you closer to the elusive world of Bigfoot like never before. Don't miss this opportunity to explore these incredible tales and the intriguing connection between Sasquatch and indigenous cultures. Subscribe to the Bigfoot Society podcast today to stay updated on all things Bigfoot!
