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1193 episodes
- Some encounters leave you questioning what might be hiding just beyond the next ridgeline.
A Washington researcher describes a logging road where a tree suddenly appeared across the path, strange markers led toward a hidden meadow, and wood knocks echoed through the forest. A lifelong hunter from Alberta shares enormous tracks, overwhelming odors, and a silent midnight shadow that lingered over a Boy Scout camp. In California, a dog trainer comes face to face with an enormous human-faced creature carrying a full-grown deer over its shoulder. An Illinois homeowner watches a towering figure stand over a neighbor's dog kennel while the entire neighborhood begins sharing similar stories. Then, a Texas family opens the door to years of astonishing encounters involving mysterious gifts, giant handprints, vocalizations, and repeated visits from what they believe is a family of Sasquatch living near their property.
These are firsthand accounts from people who never expected to become part of the Bigfoot conversation. Listen with an open mind, study the details, and decide for yourself what was waiting in the woods.
Resources:
Eric’s tiktok channel: https://www.tiktok.com/@erichjames77
📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64
🗣️ Share Your Story
Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?
Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!
🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube
🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube
💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!
📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)
👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share
🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist
🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters
💥 Support the Show & Get Perks
✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member
✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here
📱 Let’s Connect
Instagram: @bigfootsociety
Twitter: @bigfoot_society
TikTok: @bigfoot.society
🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)
These help support the show at no extra cost to you:
Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam
Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here
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Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More
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🎙️ Podcasting Tools:
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Descript: Sign Up
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☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here
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📬 Mailing Address:
Bigfoot Society
125 E 1st St. #233
Earlham, IA 50072
Part 2: Gentle Giant Reveals Herself to Sandi Russo in Davie County, North Carolina08/06/2026 | 50 mins.Sandi Russo returns for Part 2 to share the moment that changed everything. After years of strange activity around her off-grid property in Davie County, North Carolina, she finally comes face-to-face with a towering female Bigfoot. What she describes is one of the most detailed visual encounters ever shared on Bigfoot Society, from the creature's expression and appearance to the unforgettable moment their eyes met across the field.
Sandi also shares new accounts of interactions between the Bigfoot family, her dogs, neighboring witnesses, unexplained gifts, and additional encounters that continue to unfold around her property. This conversation offers a rare look into a long-term relationship built over years of trust and observation, making it one of the most remarkable habituation accounts featured on the show.
If you've ever wondered what happens after the first strange knock in the woods, this episode takes you deeper than almost any eyewitness interview we've released.
Resources:
Sandi’s books: https://a.co/d/07FJ7gN7
https://a.co/d/0384092i
Sandi’s website: https://sandirusso.com
Sandi’s Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@goingoffgridwithsandiandsteve
📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64
🗣️ Share Your Story
Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?
Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!
🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube
🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube
💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!
📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)
👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share
🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist
🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters
💥 Support the Show & Get Perks
✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member
✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here
📱 Let’s Connect
Instagram: @bigfootsociety
Twitter: @bigfoot_society
TikTok: @bigfoot.society
🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)
These help support the show at no extra cost to you:
Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam
Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here
Seed (Probiotics): Get Seed
Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More
LMNT (Electrolytes) Free Sample Pack with your first purchase! : Get LMNT
Organic and non-GMO groceries delivered for less
http://thrv.me/uarEhS
🎙️ Podcasting Tools:
Repurpose.io: Try It
Descript: Sign Up
Streamyard: Start Recording
Riverside.fm: Try Riverside
🎧 My Audio Interface: View on Amazon
☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here
🛍️ Grab Some Merch – Shop on Etsy
📬 Mailing Address:
Bigfoot Society
125 E 1st St. #233
Earlham, IA 50072
- Sandi Russo joins Bigfoot Society to share the beginning of one of the most extraordinary long-term encounter accounts ever featured on the show. After moving off-grid in Davie County, North Carolina, strange events quickly became part of everyday life—powerful huff vocalizations, mysterious structures, disappearing tools, heavy footsteps around camp, towering figures hidden among the trees, and repeated close encounters with what she believes is an entire Bigfoot family.
Resources:
Sandi’s books: https://a.co/d/07FJ7gN7
https://a.co/d/0384092i
Sandi’s website: https://sandirusso.com
Sandi’s Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@goingoffgridwithsandiandsteve
📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64
🗣️ Share Your Story
Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?
Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!
🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube
🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube
💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!
📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)
👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share
🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist
🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters
💥 Support the Show & Get Perks
✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member
✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here
📱 Let’s Connect
Instagram: @bigfootsociety
Twitter: @bigfoot_society
TikTok: @bigfoot.society
🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)
These help support the show at no extra cost to you:
Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam
Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here
Seed (Probiotics): Get Seed
Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More
LMNT (Electrolytes) Free Sample Pack with your first purchase! : Get LMNT
Organic and non-GMO groceries delivered for less
http://thrv.me/uarEhS
🎙️ Podcasting Tools:
Repurpose.io: Try It
Descript: Sign Up
Streamyard: Start Recording
Riverside.fm: Try Riverside
🎧 My Audio Interface: View on Amazon
☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here
🛍️ Grab Some Merch – Shop on Etsy
📬 Mailing Address:
Bigfoot Society
125 E 1st St. #233
Earlham, IA 50072
- Chris Reinhardt returns to Bigfoot Society with the complete story he's never told from beginning to end. After losing access to a longtime Connecticut habituation area, an unbelievable series of events unfolded around his own home in Winchester.
A local Bigfoot sighting is followed by mysterious activity at hummingbird feeders, apparent gifting behavior, missing objects, disappearing wildlife, strange vocalizations in the woods, and encounters witnessed by both Chris and his wife. Chris also shares two extraordinary audio recordings captured near his former research area that have been analyzed by experienced investigators and are unlike known wildlife.
The conversation explores years of research in Northwest Connecticut, the history of the Winsted Wild Man, the mysterious recordings from "Larry's" habituation area, and Chris's continuing search for answers. Whether you're interested in eyewitness encounters, field research, historical reports, or the stranger side of the Bigfoot phenomenon, this episode offers a fascinating firsthand account from one of Connecticut's most active researchers.
Resources:
Untold Radio Channel Youtube:
https://www.youtube.com/@untoldradionetwork
Chris’s Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/@realamericanmonsters
Contact Chris here: realamericanmonsters@gmail.com
📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64
🗣️ Share Your Story
Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?
Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!
🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube
🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube
💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!
📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)
👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share
🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist
🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters
💥 Support the Show & Get Perks
✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member
✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here
📱 Let’s Connect
Instagram: @bigfootsociety
Twitter: @bigfoot_society
TikTok: @bigfoot.society
🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)
These help support the show at no extra cost to you:
Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam
Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here
Seed (Probiotics): Get Seed
Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More
LMNT (Electrolytes) Free Sample Pack with your first purchase! : Get LMNT
Organic and non-GMO groceries delivered for less
http://thrv.me/uarEhS
🎙️ Podcasting Tools:
Repurpose.io: Try It
Descript: Sign Up
Streamyard: Start Recording
Riverside.fm: Try Riverside
🎧 My Audio Interface: View on Amazon
☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here
🛍️ Grab Some Merch – Shop on Etsy
📬 Mailing Address:
Bigfoot Society
125 E 1st St. #233
Earlham, IA 50072
- A quiet mushroom hunt on the Oregon Coast. A terrifying scream in the forests above Discovery Bay. Four thunderous whoops outside a tent in the middle of the night near Port Townsend. In this unforgettable conversation, Austin Aretakis shares a series of firsthand encounters that changed the way he views the wilderness forever.
Austin recounts his earliest unexplained experience near Floras Lake before taking us deep into one of the closest Sasquatch encounters ever featured on Bigfoot Society. While camping alone near Fort Townsend Historical State Park, something massive approached his hidden campsite, circled his tent, responded with powerful vocalizations, and left behind physical evidence the following morning.
The conversation also explores strange vocalizations, possible mimicry, wilderness survival, natural farming, faith, and the lifelong impact these experiences have had on Austin's search for answers.
Locations featured include:
• Floras Lake, Oregon
• Port Orford, Oregon
• Rogue River, Oregon
• Discovery Bay, Washington
• Port Townsend, Washington
• Fort Townsend Historical State Park
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to hear something enormous moving through the darkness just outside your tent, this is an episode you won't want to miss.
📖 Follow Jeremiah's cancer health updates here:
https://www.caringbridge.org/site/569ef3d3-68be-11f1-8790-97fdfd2bbc64
🗣️ Share Your Story
Had a Bigfoot encounter or strange experience?
Send it to bigfootsociety@gmail.com – your story might be featured on the show!
🎥 Watch & Subscribe on YouTube
🔴 Subscribe here → Bigfoot Society YouTube
💬 Leave a comment & let us know your thoughts!
📞 Leave a voicemail with your story → Speakpipe (Use multiple voicemails if needed)
👥 Share this episode → Watch & Share
🎧 More episodes → Podcast Playlist
🌲 Recommended: New Jersey Bigfoot Encounters
💥 Support the Show & Get Perks
✅ Join the community on Supercast – Become a Member
✅ Listen ad-free & early on YouTube – Join Here
📱 Let’s Connect
Instagram: @bigfootsociety
Twitter: @bigfoot_society
TikTok: @bigfoot.society
🧰 Tools & Partners I Use (Affiliate Links)
These help support the show at no extra cost to you:
Beam (Better Sleep): Try Beam
Wildgrain (Better Bread): Join Here
Seed (Probiotics): Get Seed
Medi-Share (Healthcare): Learn More
LMNT (Electrolytes) Free Sample Pack with your first purchase! : Get LMNT
Organic and non-GMO groceries delivered for less
http://thrv.me/uarEhS
🎙️ Podcasting Tools:
Repurpose.io: Try It
Descript: Sign Up
Streamyard: Start Recording
Riverside.fm: Try Riverside
🎧 My Audio Interface: View on Amazon
☕ Buy Me a Coffee – Support Here
🛍️ Grab Some Merch – Shop on Etsy
📬 Mailing Address:
Bigfoot Society
125 E 1st St. #233
Earlham, IA 50072
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About Bigfoot Society
Welcome to “Bigfoot Society,” the podcast where host Jeremiah Byron delves into the captivating world of Bigfoot encounters. Through intimate interviews, Jeremiah aims to empower witnesses by providing them with a platform to share their experiences. By doing so, he offers a sense of relief and control, allowing them to take ownership of their stories. Join us as we explore these extraordinary encounters, unveiling the mysteries surrounding Bigfoot and its impact on the lives of those who have encountered this elusive creature.If you have had a Bigfoot encounter please share it with us and start the conversation by sending an email to "bigfootsociety@gmail.com".Podcast website
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