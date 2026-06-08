In the inaugural episode of Stories of Trees, host Stacy Whittle sits down with renowned social scientist Dr. Kathy Wolf to explore the profound relationship between trees, human health, and community wellbeing. Drawing from more than three decades of research, Kathy explains how nearby nature impacts us from “cradle to grave,” shaping everything from stress reduction and mental health to social connection and place attachment.

The conversation moves through urban forestry, stewardship, spirituality, and the cultural meanings we attach to trees around the world—from Japan’s sacred groves to survivor trees that carry the memory of historic events. Kathy also reflects on her own journey into urban forestry and why old, “gnarly” trees continue to fascinate her.

This episode is an invitation to slow down, notice the trees around us, and reconsider what it means to belong to a place.



Topics Covered

Nature and mental health

Urban forestry and stewardship

Place attachment and community identity

Spiritual and cultural relationships with trees

Survivor trees and environmental memory

The future of sustainable cities