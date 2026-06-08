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3 episodes
S1E3 - Witness Trees: Dr. Laurie Fox on Childhood Memories, Legacy Trees, and Living Landscapes05/19/2026 | 35 mins.In this episode of Stories of Trees, host Stacy Whittle speaks with Dr. Laurie Fox of Virginia Tech about a lifetime spent studying, protecting, and learning from trees. Laurie shares childhood memories of climbing trees with her sister, collecting leaf mold with her grandmother, and eventually building a career in horticulture and extension education.
The conversation explores the emotional and practical importance of trees in our neighborhoods, from stormwater protection and biodiversity to the deeply personal memories trees can hold. Laurie also discusses champion trees, historic “witness trees,” and the effort to preserve iconic specimens such as Virginia’s Emancipation Oak. At its heart, this episode is about connection—how trees quietly shape our communities, our histories, and our lives.
Topics Covered
Childhood experiences with trees.
Urban and community forestry.
Historic and champion trees.
The Emancipation Oak.
Tree preservation and replanting.
Environmental education and outreach.
S1E2 - Green Heart: Dr. Ray Yeager on Trees, Public Health, and the Future of Cities05/19/2026 | 31 mins.What if planting trees could improve public health at the neighborhood scale?
In this episode of Stories of Trees, host Stacy Whittle talks with Dr. Ray Yeager, a health geographer at the University of Louisville whose work explores the links between place, environment, and human health. Ray explains how urban trees affect everything from air quality and heat exposure to stress, inflammation, and long-term health outcomes.
The conversation centers on the groundbreaking Green Heart Project in Louisville, Kentucky, where researchers have planted thousands of trees across neighborhoods and are now studying how these changes affect residents over time. Ray also explains why the placement and design of urban tree plantings matter just as much as the trees themselves.
This episode offers a hopeful and science-driven look at how greener cities can create healthier communities.
Topics Covered
Health geography and environmental health.
The Green Heart Project.
Urban tree planting strategies.
Air pollution, noise, and heat reduction.
Trees and inflammation research.
Careers in science and sustainability.
- In the inaugural episode of Stories of Trees, host Stacy Whittle sits down with renowned social scientist Dr. Kathy Wolf to explore the profound relationship between trees, human health, and community wellbeing. Drawing from more than three decades of research, Kathy explains how nearby nature impacts us from “cradle to grave,” shaping everything from stress reduction and mental health to social connection and place attachment.
The conversation moves through urban forestry, stewardship, spirituality, and the cultural meanings we attach to trees around the world—from Japan’s sacred groves to survivor trees that carry the memory of historic events. Kathy also reflects on her own journey into urban forestry and why old, “gnarly” trees continue to fascinate her.
This episode is an invitation to slow down, notice the trees around us, and reconsider what it means to belong to a place.
Topics Covered
Nature and mental health
Urban forestry and stewardship
Place attachment and community identity
Spiritual and cultural relationships with trees
Survivor trees and environmental memory
The future of sustainable cities
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About Stories of Trees
Stories of Trees brings you closer to the people, science, and passion behind urban and community forestry. Each episode explores how trees shape our neighborhoods, health, economy, and culture — from the arborists climbing 80-foot oaks to the grandmothers nurturing backyard orchards.Hosted by the team at Corazón Latino, this podcast amplifies voices that promote Urban and Community Forestry across our nation.Podcast website
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