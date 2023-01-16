A Blessing from a Nahuatl Medicine Man and a Special New Year’s Message

Hello! I want to wish you a Happy New Year! As we start this new spin around the sun, I wanted to share some updates with you, and most importantly, thank you for being a part of our journey. On a recent trip to the Yucatan Peninsula I meet a Nahuatl medicine man. When I told him about our podcast, he was so inspired that he wanted to send a special blessing to our audience. Before I share that special blessing with you, let me first tell you about some of the amazing accomplishments we had in the past year: In 2020, I set a goal for our podcast to reach the top 10 nature podcasts on Apple, and I'm thrilled to announce that we made it all the way to the top 5! Thank you to everyone who shared the podcast with friends and family. Our podcast was reviewed by Commons Sense Media, who said that the podcast "can facilitate great conversations between parents and children about how they can protect the planet and be more conscious of the environment." We'll be adding the review to our show notes, so be sure to check it out here: https://www.commonsensemedia.org/podcast-reviews/indigenous-earth-community-podcast We were also highlighted as a top pick for Native American Heritage Month on Apple Podcasts, which helped us reach even more listeners. Thanks Apple! We had some incredible guest, and I am grateful for them for coming in with good energy to promote the protection of our planet. As we embark on a new year, I have a couple of goals that I want to share with you. I want to create some special episodes where we go more in-depth on topics like climate change adaptation, environmental justice, and traditional ecological knowledge. If you have a particular topic that you're interested in, please let me know about it here: https://www.indigenousearth.org/contact/ I'm excited to announce that I'm working on writing an indigenous earth book aimed for our youth. The goal is to showcase indigenous cultures and provide actionable tips for protecting the earth. I want you to be a part of this journey with me, so stay tuned for updates on the book's progress. Thank you again for your attention, and hope you enjoy the blessing from the Nahuatl medicine man. Happy New Year! 🌏 Connect with us: Indigenous Earth Hosted by Frank Oscar Weaver Please help amplify Indigenous voices by sharing this episode with a friend! 💚 🌻