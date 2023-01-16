Hear from Indigenous conservation heroes from around the world, on how they are honoring the traditions of protecting the planet, and get actionable tips on how... More
Exploring Personal Values to Kickstart a Green Career
🎤 Exploring Personal Values to Kickstart a Green Career
Are you ready to dive into the world of green careers and unleash your passion for sustainability? Join Brooke Wheeler-Nez, an Environmental Educator and I on a special episode of Indigenous Earth Community Podcast, where we soak up the energy of Florida's Kelly Park in Rock Springs, while chatting about exploring your personal values to kickstart a sustainable career.
In this episode, we discuss:
The importance of uncovering personal values and passions for a fulfilling career.
How neuroscience and the subconscious mind play a role in our career choices.
Actionable tips for finding your path and kickstarting your green career.
Don't miss this exciting conversation with Brooke, and discover your own path to a sustainable and purpose-driven life. Let the soothing sounds of nature and water inspire your journey, and don't forget to catch Part 2 for even more insights and advice.
Happy Earth Month!
Connect with Brooke Wheeler-Nez, Diné (Kinyaa'áanii, Ta'neeszahnii)
www.linkedin.com/in/brooke-nez-wheeler-9417b964/
“Instead of seeking happiness in your career, you should ask the question, what is going to make me fulfilled?" – Brooke Wheeler-Nez
🌎
Welcome to Indigenous Earth Community Podcast.
Where we celebrate Indigenous heroes from around the world, and learn from them on how to honor the traditions of protecting the planet. We discuss actionable tips on how to connect to our beautiful planet while lessening our daily impact.
🌏
Connect with us: Indigenous Earth
Hosted by Frank Oscar Weaver
Please help amplify Indigenous voices by sharing this episode with a friend! 💚
🌻
We would love to hear from you!
https://www.indigenousearth.org/contact/
✌️
4/10/2023
10:18
Indigenous Knowledge Meets Western Science with Susan (Sue) Bell Chiblow
🎤 Indigenous Knowledge Meets Western Science with Susan (Sue) Bell Chiblow
🌳In this inspiring and thought-provoking episode, we're joined by Susan (Sue) Chiblow, an assistant professor at the University of Guelph in their new Bachelor's of Science in Indigenous Knowledge program. Susan shares her unique journey growing up on a reservation and how her deep connection to nature and traditional indigenous practices shaped her life and career.
Susan discusses the challenges and opportunities in working with indigenous knowledge and Western science side by side, as well as her experience working with traditional ecological knowledge elders, participating in water ceremonies, and the unique responsibilities that Anishinaabe women have with water and the natural world.
We delve into the importance of never forgetting one's heritage and the role of ceremony in guiding one's life and purpose. Susan also shares advice for non-indigenous listeners who seek to find their own life's purpose and the challenges faced when trying to bridge the gap between Western science and indigenous traditional practices and knowledge.
Susan give us the #WaterlessChallenge encouraging individuals and families to understand the source of their water and develop a deeper appreciation for this essential resource. Participants are challenged to:
Find out where their water comes from, whether it's from an underground river system, a lake, or elsewhere.
Raise awareness by creatively sharing the story of their water source, for example, by painting a water fountain or engaging in conversations with family and neighbors.
Go a day without water, which means no coffee, cooking without water, not flushing the toilet, not brushing teeth or showering, to truly understand the reliance on water.
Join us for this enlightening conversation and gain insights into the incredible potential that lies in the fusion of indigenous and Western sciences. Don't forget to leave a review and share this episode with a friend!
Connect with Susan (Sue) Bell Chiblow:
https://susanchiblow.com/
"When you're trying to figure out where your water comes from, that's a great conversation to engage family, neighbors, and children in understanding."
-Susan (Sue) Bell Chiblow
🌎
3/20/2023
28:54
Using Music to Fight Plastic Pollution with Togbe Ghana
🎤 Using Music to Fight Plastic Pollution with Togbe Ghana
Togbe Ghana is an Ewe activist, musician and entrepreneur on a mission to beat plastic pollution in Ghana. He founded Let's Go Clean the Beach Ghana and uses his music to spread awareness about the harm of plastic waste on our planet.
In this episode, you will learn the following: Using Music as a Tool for Change - How Togbe Ghana is Using Music to Create Awareness and Bring About Change
Connect and Support Togbe Ghana:
https://www.instagram.com/letsgocleanthebeachghana/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/cape-coast-beach-clean-up-and-musicians
""Love for nature and love for mama earth is the driving force behind my mission to beat plastic pollution."" -Togbe Ghana
🌎
2/17/2023
21:11
Following the Ancestors’ Call: Brooke Wheeler-Nez’s Education Journey
🎤 Episode 35 - Following the Ancestors' Call: Brooke Wheeler-Nez’s Education Journey
In this episode of Indigenous Earth, we have Brooke Wheeler-Nez, an Environmental Educator with the Bureau of Land management. Diné (Kinyaa'áanii, Ta'neeszahnii)
In this episode, Brook will share her personal experience so it can guide you to:
1. Acknowledge your heritage and culture.
2. Listen to the voices of encouragement and support from those around you.
3. Take the necessary steps to further your education.
4. Pursue interests that you are passionate about.
5. Take risks and be open to new opportunities.
6. Make sure your career path aligns with your values and goals.
7. Find a way to give back to your community.
Brooke gives a lot of tactical advice in this episode, and you can connect with her on LinkedIn as she post a lot of great information and resources:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/brooke-nez-wheeler-9417b964/
"Get an education. That is the only way you're going to help your people, because that's a huge value of mine that we were brought up to do is just to go back and help our communities and to also uplift myself, but also uplift my child" - Brooke Wheeler-Nez
🌎
1/16/2023
53:00
A Blessing from a Nahuatl Medicine Man and a Special New Year’s Message
Hello! I want to wish you a Happy New Year! As we start this new spin around the sun, I wanted to share some updates with you, and most importantly, thank you for being a part of our journey.
On a recent trip to the Yucatan Peninsula I meet a Nahuatl medicine man. When I told him about our podcast, he was so inspired that he wanted to send a special blessing to our audience. Before I share that special blessing with you, let me first tell you about some of the amazing accomplishments we had in the past year:
In 2020, I set a goal for our podcast to reach the top 10 nature podcasts on Apple, and I'm thrilled to announce that we made it all the way to the top 5! Thank you to everyone who shared the podcast with friends and family.
Our podcast was reviewed by Commons Sense Media, who said that the podcast "can facilitate great conversations between parents and children about how they can protect the planet and be more conscious of the environment." We'll be adding the review to our show notes, so be sure to check it out here: https://www.commonsensemedia.org/podcast-reviews/indigenous-earth-community-podcast
We were also highlighted as a top pick for Native American Heritage Month on Apple Podcasts, which helped us reach even more listeners. Thanks Apple!
We had some incredible guest, and I am grateful for them for coming in with good energy to promote the protection of our planet.
As we embark on a new year, I have a couple of goals that I want to share with you.
I want to create some special episodes where we go more in-depth on topics like climate change adaptation, environmental justice, and traditional ecological knowledge. If you have a particular topic that you're interested in, please let me know about it here: https://www.indigenousearth.org/contact/
I'm excited to announce that I'm working on writing an indigenous earth book aimed for our youth. The goal is to showcase indigenous cultures and provide actionable tips for protecting the earth. I want you to be a part of this journey with me, so stay tuned for updates on the book's progress.
Thank you again for your attention, and hope you enjoy the blessing from the Nahuatl medicine man.
Happy New Year!
🌏
Connect with us: Indigenous Earth
Hosted by Frank Oscar Weaver
Please help amplify Indigenous voices by sharing this episode with a friend! 💚
🌻
Hear from Indigenous conservation heroes from around the world, on how they are honoring the traditions of protecting the planet, and get actionable tips on how to connect to our beautiful earth, while softening our ecological footprint!