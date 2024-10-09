Imperfect Paradise: Lions, Coyotes, & Bears: Part 3 Redux - The Bear Nuisance
This episode first aired on August 7, 2024. The first deadly black bear attack in California's history was confirmed recently in a small mountain town in Northern California. While wildlife officials say fatal bear attacks are rare, this recent death and growing encounters between bears and people underscore how high the stakes are as wild and urban worlds merge. LAist climate reporter Erin Stone takes a deeper look at bears through the lens of the mountain town of Sierra Madre, where she lives. Just 25 minutes from downtown L.A., the residents of Sierra Madre increasingly come face-to-face with black bears. Erin looks at the history of bears in the U.S., how black bears ended up in Southern California, and how Sierra Madre is choosing to respond to the black bears living in its community.
Imperfect Paradise: Lions, Coyotes, & Bears: Part 2 Redux - The Coyote Villain
This episode first aired on July 31, 2024. If the mountain lion is thought of as a celebrity, then, many would think of the coyote as a villain. LAist Correspondent Emily Guerin looks into why we vilify coyotes, what scientists actually know about them, and how they've adapted and thrived in some of the most urban parts of Southern California. Emily also explores the historic and cultural baggage that may inform people's attitudes about coyotes. CONTENT ADVISORY: This episode includes details about a deadly coyote attack of a toddler.
Imperfect Paradise: Lions, Coyotes, & Bears Part 1 Redux - The Mountain Lion Celebrity
This episode first aired on July 24, 2024. One of Hollywood's recent celebrities wasn't a person, but a feline. The famed mountain lion made headlines in Los Angeles and nationwide. He became a household name for making his home in Griffith Park, right in the middle of L.A. But the overwhelming support for P-22 wasn't enough to save him. LAist Correspondent Jill Replogle looks into P-22's stardom, people's obsession with him, and what his story says about our ability to coexist with wildlife in a rapidly changing, increasingly urban world.
Imperfect Paradise: Hollywood’s flopping, send in the clowns
A surprising performance art has taken off in Los Angeles – clowning – against the backdrop of an entertainment industry that has barely recovered after a lengthy strike. Imperfect Paradise host Antonia Cereijido and producer Victoria Alejandro look into the rise of clown culture in L.A., how Hollywood actors, writers and other creators found their way to it, and ask why this art form is resonating now.
Imperfect Paradise: Too young to vote, but not to care: 3 high schoolers watch the election
In what is one of the most consequential elections in modern US history, many high schoolers had to leave it to other adults to choose the next President, Donald Trump, which will directly impact their futures. Imperfect Paradise host Antonia, LAist K-12 Senior Reporter Mariana Dale, and LAist Studios producer Monica Bushman follow three Los Angeles high school students – progressive Lucia, moderate Joseph, conservative Alexander, who are closely monitoring the elections and have clear political views. Antonia, Mariana, and Monica explore how the high schoolers think about civic duty and their role during an election when they're old enough to understand what's at stake, but too young to vote.
