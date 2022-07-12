Please, Go On with James Hohmann

Washington Post columnist James Hohmann chats with the voices behind the viewpoints. Hohmann sits down each week with the author of a compelling or unexpected g...
What if George Conway were Trump’s defense lawyer?
Ruth Marcus is a Post Opinions columnist and one of the nation’s foremost experts on the Supreme Court and the legal system. George Conway is a lawyer and one of Donald Trump’s leading conservative critics. They sat down Thursday to talk about the Department of Justice’s latest indictment of Trump, what it means, and where the country goes from here.
8/3/2023
25:38
Was the NATO summit a diplomatic train wreck?
The team at Washington Post Opinions is using this space to bring you occasional conversations reacting to the biggest stories we're talking about. As we continue to share discussions, we’d love to know what you think and what you’re craving to hear. In the run-up to this year’s annual NATO summit in Vilinius, Lithuania, all eyes were on what prospects the alliance would give Ukraine on becoming a member. No one expected that Ukraine would be given full membership while the war was still going on. But some kind of clear signal was expected. It did not come. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, upon learning of the final language of the NATO leaders’ communiqué, tweeted angrily that it’s “unprecedented and absurd” not to set a time frame for Ukraine’s NATO membership. Members of the U.S. delegation were “furious” with Zelensky’s outburst, and in a private meeting reportedly urged him to cool down and embrace what the security aid he was being promised.Assignment editor Damir Marusic and columnists Max Boot and Josh Rogin discuss all this drama, and what implications it has for the future of the war in Ukraine.
7/13/2023
19:56
What we’re talking about: SCOTUS on affirmative action
The team at Washington Post Opinions is using this space to bring you occasional conversations reacting to the biggest stories we're talking about. As we continue to share discussions, we’d love to know what you think and what you’re craving to hear. We wanted to quickly react to today’s news and hope you find the conversation useful and thought-provoking.The U.S. Supreme Court striking down affirmative action in college admissions is a huge development for law, education and politics. It’s also, if you’re a Black person who attended a school that considers race in admissions, something of a personal story. So Post Opinions columnists Christine Emba (Princeton) and Perry Bacon Jr. (Yale) discussed the ruling, its implications for potential students and graduates of elite colleges, how it fits into America’s legacy racial history and the “reckoning” of the last few years; and their own personal experiences as Ivy League students and alums.
6/29/2023
23:08
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann chats with the voices behind the viewpoints. Hohmann sits down each week with the author of a compelling or unexpected guest column for The Post’s Opinions section. Together, they unpack arguments that are shaping the public conversation about issues of importance. “Please, Go On” features marquee names, as well as everyday people with original perspectives. New episodes released Fridays.