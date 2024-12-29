Playing On Air: Short Audio Plays

DISNEY/FUKIJAWA BY Lloyd Suh

It’s 1942. WWIl is raging. Mr. Walt Disney is in New York to discuss another propaganda film requested by the US government to boost the wartime effort. At the moment, though, he is in a meeting with a former illustrator from his early days. It’s Gyo Fujikawa. Disney/Fujikawa comes from the mind of 2023 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Lloyd Suh (The Far Country, Franklinland). Directed by Ralph Peña (Among the Dead, ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME), this audio premiere features the talents of Michi Barall (Peer Gynt and The Norwegian Hapa Band) and PoA veteran Steven Boyer (Hand to God, “Trial & Error”). Stay tuned after the performance for a conversation among the playwright, actors, and Playing on Air’s founder, Claudia Catania. Please be sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn or visit us at www.playingonair.org, where you’ll find our complete collection of audio plays.