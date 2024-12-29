Playing On Air: Short Audio Plays

When Dee–a forty-something from Rockford, Illinois–visits Harvard’s namesake statue, she discovers a legacy student, hiding from his parents in the bushes. What could this recently suspended nerd have in common with a Midwestern working-class divorcee? Parents! College! Rules and regulations! Gay or not gay. Gay meanies. What’s a poor little rich boy to do? A Sticky Memento is a world premiere written by Ken Urban (A Guide for the Homesick) and directed by Knud Adams (Primary Trust, English). The two-hander stars Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen). Stay tuned after the performance for a conversation among the playwright, actors, and Playing on Air’s founder, Claudia Catania. Please be sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn or visit us at www.playingonair.org, where you’ll find our complete collection of audio plays.
33:38
SHEILA: A YEAR IN THE LIFE OF by Kirsten Greenidge
It's not easy living with a zealot. Or being at the local supermarket where he prowls. Suppose you like bacon? Suppose disposable diapers? There is interference in the air. Sheila: A Year In The Life Of is a world-premiere James Stevenson commission from Playwright Laureate of Boston Kirsten Greenidge (Milk Like Sugar). Melia Bensussen (Artistic Director of Hartford Stage) directs a terrific ensemble of Seret Scott, Postell Pringle, Nikkole Salter, Brittany Allen, Mary Bacon, Marchánt Davis, and Lee Wilkof.
37:42
CRISIS PLANNING by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb
What's with these birthdays that end in a zero? How is it that a mere multiple of ten can wield such power? A touch of wit and love language can help. Crisis Planning is a world premiere James Stevenson commission from Bay Area-playwright Peter Sinn Nachtrieb (The Making of a Great Moment). Directed by Jason Eagan (Founding Artistic Director of Ars Nova), the play features Andrew Garman (The Holdovers, "The Gilded Age") and PoA legend April Matthis (Mary Jane, The Piano Lesson).
32:46
DISNEY/FUKIJAWA BY Lloyd Suh
It's 1942. WWIl is raging. Mr. Walt Disney is in New York to discuss another propaganda film requested by the US government to boost the wartime effort. At the moment, though, he is in a meeting with a former illustrator from his early days. It's Gyo Fujikawa. Disney/Fujikawa comes from the mind of 2023 Pulitzer Prize Finalist Lloyd Suh (The Far Country, Franklinland). Directed by Ralph Peña (Among the Dead, ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME), this audio premiere features the talents of Michi Barall (Peer Gynt and The Norwegian Hapa Band) and PoA veteran Steven Boyer (Hand to God, "Trial & Error").
44:05
REVERIE by John Patrick Shanley
A woman (Carol Kane) is drawn into a neighborhood church by the sound of music beautifully sung. A marriage is taking place within. Do beautiful music and ceremony make a marriage? Reverie, a world premiere written and directed by Oscar, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright John Patrick Shanley (Doubt, Brooklyn Laundry, Danny and the Deep Blue Sea), showcases the talents of Carol Kane (The Princess Bride, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") and Scarlett Strallen (Cole Porter's The New Yorkers, She Loves Me).
Hear short, contemporary stage plays with first-rate casts. Playing on Air brings together award winners and emerging young talent, and each play is followed by a conversation with the playwrights and cast. Tune in for great American plays with great American actors, hosted and produced by Claudia Catania.