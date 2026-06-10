Did Marshall Alberga date the same woman as Kelly Slater? In this episode of the Pinch My Salt Podcast, professional surfer Sterling Spencer and Cousin Ryan sit down with Florida surf legend Marshall Alberga for one of our wildest surf conversations yet. Marshall tells the story of beating 11-time world champion Kelly Slater in a man-on-man surf contest at Cocoa Beach, the awkward handshake that followed, and why things between Marshall and Kelly may have remained weird for nearly 20 years.



The crew also talks about Kelly Slater’s competitive mindset, East Coast surfing, Florida surf culture, the Sean Slater Invitational, Cocoa Beach surf contests, and what it was like growing up inside the professional surf industry. Then the conversation moves to Hawaii’s North Shore, Pipeline, Jamie O’Brien, surf houses, pro surfer groupies, wild North Shore parties, accidental drug deals, getting shot with a pellet gun, and the unwritten rules of surviving Hawaii as a young surfer.



Before the podcast, Sterling, Ryan, and Marshall take a spontaneous Florida surf trip to chase a powerful East Coast swell. They battle nonstop current, short-period waves, sunburn, exhaustion, long beach walks, and the reality of trying to surf when you are no longer 18 years old.



Marshall also opens up about his history with Sterling Spencer and how their friendship helped Sterling recover after his traumatic brain injury. During Sterling’s recovery in Hawaii, Marshall helped him paddle out, surf again, regain his strength, and rediscover why surfing was supposed to be fun. Their friendship eventually helped inspire the comedy videos and surf content that led to the creation of Pinch My Salt.



This episode dives into the rise and fall of the early-2000s surf industry, surf sponsorships, Billabong, Lost Surfboards, No Fear, NSSA contests, East Coast Surfing Magazine, magazine surfers, professional surfing contracts, trust-fund surfers, social media surfing, YouTube surf careers, Nathan Florence, Jamie O’Brien, and why so many retired professional surfers eventually become real estate agents.



The guys discuss the pressure young surfers faced when brands promised they could become the next Kelly Slater. Surf companies sponsored hundreds of kids, placed stickers on their boards, dangled the dream of becoming a professional surfer, and often moved on when the next younger athlete arrived. Marshall explains why so many talented surfers struggled after their professional careers ended and why he believes kids should learn to love surfing before worrying about sponsors, contests, money, fame, or becoming a surf legend.



They also break down the difference between surfing on the East Coast, the Gulf Coast, California, and Hawaii. Is Florida too comfortable for professional surfers? Do fishing, Southern food, small-wave contests, local fame, and comfortable hometowns stop East Coast surfers from chasing their full potential? Why does Hawaii create such a different level of commitment, fear, discipline, and work ethic?



From Kelly Slater rivalry stories and Jamie O’Brien’s Pipeline house to surf industry politics, Hawaiian culture, accidental crime, old-school surf sponsorships, surf contest psychology, brain injury recovery, friendship, family, healing, and rediscovering the aloha spirit, this episode covers every side of surfing.



Featuring:



Kelly Slater

Marshall Alberga

Sterling Spencer

Cousin Ryan

Jamie O’Brien

Nathan Florence

CJ Hobgood

Damien Hobgood

Shay Lopez

Makua Rothman

Andy Irons

Sunny Garcia

Pete Mendia

Oliver Kurtz

Evan Geiselman

Freddy Patacchia

Derek Ho

North Shore surfing

Pipeline surfing

Cocoa Beach surfing

Florida surf culture

East Coast surfing

Professional surfing

Surf industry stories

Surf podcast comedy



Let us know in the comments: Do you believe Marshall and Kelly Slater are really Eskimo brothers? Was beating Kelly Slater the greatest moment of Marshall’s competitive surfing career? And which professional surfer story should we investigate next?



Show Marshall some love in the comments, subscribe to Pinch My Salt, tickle the like button, and help us reach 100,000 subscribers.



You know the rules.



#KellySlater #Surfing #JamieOBrien #Pipeline #NorthShore #SurfPodcast #PinchMySalt