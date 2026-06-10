Pinch My Salt Podcast

Jack Johnson joins Pinch My Salt for a hilarious, deep, and surprisingly surf-core conversation about Kelly Slater, The Surfers band, Tom Curren, Rob Machado, Peter King, North Shore surf culture, Banana Pancakes, Thicker Than Water, Loose Change, Pipeline, Backdoor, Tamayo Perry, surf films, Hawaiian music, and the wild story of how Jack Johnson may have accidentally been left out of Kelly Slater’s surf supergroup.
In this episode, Sterling Spencer and Cousin Ryan sit down with Jack Johnson to talk about his early days as a surfer, filmmaker, musician, and North Shore kid before he became one of the most recognizable singer-songwriters in the world. Jack tells the story of playing bass in the original version of The Surfers with Kelly Slater singing, Tom Curren on drums, Rob Machado and Peter King on guitar, and how somehow he and Curren never got the call when the record happened.
The boys also get into Banana Pancakes, Jack’s surf movie roots, getting roasted by Saturday Night Live, refusing to wear a fedora, surfing with Kelly Slater, getting humbled at Pipeline, Hawaiian slack-key guitar, and why Jack Johnson’s music became the nervous-system regulator for an entire generation of surfers.
This is one of the most legendary Pinch My Salt episodes yet — part surf history, part comedy podcast, part therapy session, and part lost chapter of surf music lore.
Featuring: Jack Johnson, Sterling Spencer, Cousin Ryan, Kelly Slater stories, Tom Curren stories, Rob Machado stories, North Shore Hawaii, Pipeline, Backdoor, Thicker Than Water, Loose Change, Banana Pancakes, The Surfers band, Hawaiian music, surf comedy, surf podcast, and classic surf culture.
Drop a comment: Did Kelly Slater accidentally fire Jack Johnson from The Surfers?
Like, subscribe, and join the salty babies / pinchers.
#JackJohnson #KellySlater #PinchMySalt #SterlingSpencer #CousinRyan #SurfPodcast #SurfComedy #TheSurfers #TomCurren #RobMachado #PeterKing #BananaPancakes #NorthShore #Pipeline #Backdoor #SurfCulture #SurfMusic #ThickerThanWater #LooseChange #HawaiiSurf #SurfingPodcast #SurfLegends #TamayoPerry #JackJohnsonMusic #SurferMagazine
Jack Johnson podcast, Jack Johnson interview, Kelly Slater band, Kelly Slater The Surfers, Jack Johnson The Surfers, Jack Johnson Kelly Slater, Tom Curren Jack Johnson, Rob Machado Jack Johnson, Peter King surf, The Surfers band Kelly Slater, Pinch My Salt Jack Johnson, Sterling Spencer Jack Johnson, Cousin Ryan Jack Johnson, Banana Pancakes Jack Johnson, Jack Johnson surfing, Jack Johnson surf film, Thicker Than Water Jack Johnson, Loose Change surf movie, North Shore surf stories, Pipeline surf stories, Backdoor surf stories, Tamayo Perry Jack Johnson, Hawaiian music Jack Johnson, surf podcast, funny surf podcast, surf comedy podcast, surfer musician, Jack Johnson fedora, Jack Johnson SNL, Kelly Slater music