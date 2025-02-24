As Charlie investigates, he discovers Jamie’s interest in the occult and survives a suspicious car attack. With escalating tensions, he begins to suspect the theft and disappearance may be part of a larger, darker mystery.For updates follow us at www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor join the club and get goodies including the Case Files, early access and much much more at www.Patreon.com/inknpaws Content Warnings: Break-in and property damage, discussions of the occult, brief references to substance use, mild peril (near car attack)

Charlie faces mounting dangers, including targeted attacks, as he delves into the amulet’s history and Jamie’s disappearance. Local resistance grows as he learns more about the museum, Jamie’s life, and a sinister connection to occult practices.For updates follow us at www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor join the club and get goodies including the Case Files, early access and much much more at www.Patreon.com/inknpawsContent Warnings: Attempted vehicular assault, heightened suspense, continued references to the occult, mild violence

Charlie Pembroke’s investigation takes a dark turn as buried secrets come to light. A stolen artifact, a vanished friend, and a web of occult mysteries lead him deep into Fort Augustus’ past. With enemies closing in and the truth more dangerous than he ever imagined, Charlie must uncover the sinister forces at play — before it’s too late. The deeper he digs, the deadlier the consequences.For updates follow us at www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor join the club and get goodies including the Case Files, early access and much much more at www.Patreon.com/inknpawsEpisodes 4-6 of Pembroke Investigations — the past never stays buried for long

Charlie's investigation uncovers startling truths about the museum’s theft and Jamie’s involvement. He gains allies and enemies, with evidence pointing to deep-rooted local secrets tied to the occult and historical artifacts.For updates follow us at www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor join the club and get goodies including the Case Files, early access and much much more at www.Patreon.com/inknpawsContent Warnings: Discussion of historical violence, crime investigation themes, rising tension, minor references to religious practices

Charlie discovers a conspiracy linking the amulet theft, Jamie’s disappearance, and the Abbey’s restricted archives. He faces growing hostility from locals as hidden motives and dangerous secrets tied to Fort Augustus’ history begin to surface.For updates follow us at www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor join the club and get goodies including the Case Files, early access and much much more at www.Patreon.com/inknpawsContent Warnings: Intense suspense, implied conspiracy, occult references, religious imagery, mild psychological distress

About Pembroke Investigations

Pembroke Investigates follows Charlie Pembroke, a former cop turned private investigator, who is drawn to the small village of Fort Augustus to help his old university friend, Anna Forrester, after an ancient amulet is stolen from the local museum. What starts as a simple theft case quickly spirals into a dark mystery involving occult rituals linked to Aleister Crowley.As Charlie digs deeper, he uncovers a web of secrets involving the museum, the locals, and the mysterious disappearance of Jamie, a museum employee. Noah and Mora Thompson, innkeepers in town, along with Abbot Alaric, Brother Ambrose and Father Oswald, the residents of the 18th Century Abbey. While Grace Bennett, the local police officer, becomes Charlie’s ally in navigating the rising danger.Charlie’s investigation takes a dangerous turn and the case leaves the town in turmoil, with the true extent of the ancient powers hidden in Fort Augustus deepening in mystery.Featuring an incredible cast of voices including: Scott Lister, Hannah Hebblethwaite, Ross Low, ​Robert Willem Lister, Lizzie Pease, Evie Cowley , ​Ian Gibblet, Dan Zsolt and Rhapso Ren.Join us at our website: www.pembrokeinvestigations.comor on social media: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568478891012or support us on our Patreon: www.patreon.com/c/inknpaws