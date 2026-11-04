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1 episodes
- Join us for the very first episode of the Party Line Show! An interactive adventure packed with multiple guests, off-the-cuff interviews, crowd engagement, and of course media deconstruction.
Hosts: Mimi Smith-Dvorak, John S. Dvorak, Brennan Lawton, and Dana Brunetti
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Thank you to our producers on episode 1 of the Party Line Show:
Blake Luther
Brent Stricker
Anwanur Gielow
Lord Marco D Magnanimous, Viscount
Sir Patrick Coble
Sclazin' Hotsauce
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About Party Line Show
Party Line Show: a guest centric ensemble variety show, multiple hosts, unexpected interviews, crowd engagement, and, of course, media deconstruction.Podcast website
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Party Line Show
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