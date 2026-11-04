Join us for the very first episode of the Party Line Show! An interactive adventure packed with multiple guests, off-the-cuff interviews, crowd engagement, and of course media deconstruction.

Hosts: Mimi Smith-Dvorak, John S. Dvorak, Brennan Lawton, and Dana Brunetti

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Thank you to our producers on episode 1 of the Party Line Show:

Blake Luther

Brent Stricker

Anwanur Gielow

Lord Marco D Magnanimous, Viscount

Sir Patrick Coble

Sclazin' Hotsauce