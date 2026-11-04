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Party Line Show

Party Line Show
ComedyNews
Party Line Show
Latest episode

1 episodes

  • Party Line Show

    First Time Caller

    11/02/2026 | 2h 30 mins.
    Join us for the very first episode of the Party Line Show! An interactive adventure packed with multiple guests, off-the-cuff interviews, crowd engagement, and of course media deconstruction.
    Hosts: Mimi Smith-Dvorak, John S. Dvorak, Brennan Lawton, and Dana Brunetti
    -----

    Thank you to our producers on episode 1 of the Party Line Show:
    Blake Luther
    Brent Stricker
    Anwanur Gielow
    Lord Marco D Magnanimous, Viscount
    Sir Patrick Coble
    Sclazin' Hotsauce
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About Party Line Show
Party Line Show: a guest centric ensemble variety show, multiple hosts, unexpected interviews, crowd engagement, and, of course, media deconstruction.
Podcast website
ComedyNews

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