The best of all possible podcasts, Leibniz would say. Putting big ideas in dialogue with the everyday, Overthink offers accessible and fresh takes on philosophy...
Art and AI with Raphaël Millière
Art and AI with Raphaël Millière
Machine minds can work a paintbrush, but are they really making art? In episode 80 of Overthink, Ellie and David talk with guest Raphaël Millière, scholar and philosophy lecturer at Columbia University, on the aesthetic merits of computer-generated art. They discuss the thorny marriage of art and technology in everything from the early days of photography to YACHT's AI-assisted pop songs. Why do we expect art to express human emotions? Is prompt-engineering for AI models an art in itself? And, if 'great artists steal,' is DALL·E the greatest artist of us all?Works discussedAARONDALL·EDavid Bowie, OutsideR.G. Collingwood, The Principles of ArtRaphaël Millière, AI Art is Challenging the Boundaries of CurationObvious, The Portrait of Edmond de BelamyYACHT, Chain Tripping
6/20/2023
59:59
Intellectuals
Intellectuals
From Émile Zola to Edward Said, from Antonio Gramsci to… Joe Rogan? In episode 79 of Overthink, Ellie and David discuss the figure of the high-minded 'intellectual' and their role in today's mass-media landscape. Who are intellectuals, what do they do, and what are they for? Ellie and David ask whether intellectuals have a duty to participate in public debate, and whether they can truly partake in liberatory action in such a capacity.Works DiscussedJulien Benda, The Treason of IntellectualsChristoph Charles, Birth of the Intellectuals: 1880-1900Didier Eribon, Returning to ReimsAntonio Gramsci, The IntellectualsImmanuel Kant, What is Enlightenment?Mary McCarthy, The Groves of AcademiaEdward Said, Representations of the IntellectualÉmile Zola, J'accuse...!Armchair Expert PodcastBinchtopia PodcastSmartLess Podcast
6/6/2023
53:59
Boredom
Boredom
One must imagine Sisyphus…bored. Take a break from boredom and listen to episode 78 of Overthink as David and Ellie guide you through the fabulously idle realm of this "bestial, indefinable affliction." They discuss the peaceful highs and painful lows of their middle school summer slumps, the endless days of pandemic panic, and the sluggish mornings of monks during the Medieval period. What can boredom teach us about existence? Is Kierkegaard right that the masses are boring while the nobles bore themselves? Can 9-year-olds be existentially bored? Maybe all we need to overcome boredom is a little bit of fun, perhaps a holiday. Or is it?Works DiscussedFyodor Dostoyevsky, Notes from UndergroundAndreas Elpidorou, The Feeling of Boredom, Boredom and PovertyEvagrius, Of the Eight Capital SinsGustave Flaubert, Madame BovaryImmanuel Kant, Lectures on EthicsSøren Kierkegaard, Either/OrPascal, PenséesLars Svendsen, A Philosophy of BoredomMichel de Montaigne, Of SorrowThe Twilight Zone* In the episode, we misattributed the quote "The cure for boredom is curiosity" to Dorothy Parker. The quote belongs to Ellen Parr.
5/23/2023
58:03
Orgasm
Orgasm
Fireworks, a gushing waterfall, little death. The orgasm. In episode 77 of Overthink, Ellie and David discuss how phenomenology and psychoanalysis interpret the experience of orgasm. They talk about evolutionary theories of the orgasm, including the theory that the body can suck up..."higher quality sperm." They tackle what the orgasm gap says about the state of gender and sex in our society.Works DiscussedGeorge Bataille, ErotismSigmund Freud, "Instincts and Their Vicissitudes"Sigmund Freud, "Three Essays on the Theory of Sexuality"Sara Heinämaa, "The Phenomenology of Desire and Orgasm"Jacques Lacan, JouissanceElisabeth Lloyd, The Case of the Female Orgasm Bias in the Science of EvolutionEmily Nagoski, Come As You AreThomas Percy, "Walking in a Meadow Green"
5/9/2023
50:22
Bad Movies with Matthew Strohl
Bad Movies with Matthew Strohl
Guilty pleasures or cult classics, at the end of the day they're just bad movies. In episode 76 of Overthink, Ellie and David talk with Matthew Strohl about bad movies and why it's okay to love them. Strohl is a professor of philosophy at the University of Montana who specializes in aesthetics and ancient philosophy. He is the author of Why It's Okay to Love Bad Movies. Here, he talks with Ellie and David about what makes certain movies "bad" yet also somehow "good," and introduces us to two ways of relating to bad movies: bad movie ridicule vs bad movie love. What value do bad movies add to our lives and how can we develop community around the practice of watching bad movies?Works DiscussedDancin': It's On! (2015)Looking Glass (2018)Showgirls (1995)Matthew Strohl, Why It's Okay to Love Bad Movies
