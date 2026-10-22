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OSI Today

Office of Special Investigations
Government
OSI Today
Latest episode

61 episodes

  • OSI Today

    OSI Today 33

    05/30/2023 | 23 mins.
    In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, Office of Procurement Fraud Investigations Director, Mr. Jason Hein, educates listeners on the PF role within OSI.
  • OSI Today

    OSI Today 32

    05/12/2023 | 19 mins.
    In this episode, commemorating OSI's 75th Anniversary Year, Office of Special Projects Executive Director, Mr. Lee Russ, chats about the integral role of PJ in the Special Access Programs arena.
  • OSI Today

    OSI Today 31

    04/24/2023 | 17 mins.
    In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 8th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Seth Miller, chats about the region's role through the years.
  • OSI Today

    OSI Today 30

    04/21/2023 | 19 mins.
    In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 5th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Laura DeJong, talks about the region's role through the years.
  • OSI Today

    OSI Today 29

    04/14/2023 | 20 mins.
    In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, OSI Center Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Veltri explains the evolution and role the Center has undergone.
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About OSI Today
Defend the Nation, Serve Justice, Protect the integrity of the Department of the Air Force, Find the Truth.
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