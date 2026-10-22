In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, OSI Center Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Veltri explains the evolution and role the Center has undergone.

In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 5th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Laura DeJong, talks about the region's role through the years.

In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, 8th Field Investigations Region Commander, Col. Seth Miller, chats about the region's role through the years.

In this episode, commemorating OSI's 75th Anniversary Year, Office of Special Projects Executive Director, Mr. Lee Russ, chats about the integral role of PJ in the Special Access Programs arena.

In this episode commemorating the command's 75th Anniversary Year, Office of Procurement Fraud Investigations Director, Mr. Jason Hein, educates listeners on the PF role within OSI.

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About OSI Today

About OSI Today

About OSI Today