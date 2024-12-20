Tax Policy, Part 2: Alex Brill

In the second of two episodes on the US tax policy outlook, Alex Brill joins Robert to talk about the political dynamics of tax legislation in 2025. They discuss how the reconciliation procedure will shape legislation, what issues could divide Republicans, and what role Donald Trump could play in negotiations.Alex Brill is a senior fellow at AEI where he studies federal tax policy and a former policy director and chief economist of the House Ways and Means Committee. Read his latest writing on the child tax credit, auto loan interest deductions, and taxing overtime income.