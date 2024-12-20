In the second of two episodes on the US tax policy outlook, Alex Brill joins Robert to talk about the political dynamics of tax legislation in 2025. They discuss how the reconciliation procedure will shape legislation, what issues could divide Republicans, and what role Donald Trump could play in negotiations.Alex Brill is a senior fellow at AEI where he studies federal tax policy and a former policy director and chief economist of the House Ways and Means Committee. Read his latest writing on the child tax credit, auto loan interest deductions, and taxing overtime income.
Tax Policy, Part 1: Kyle Pomerleau
In the first of two episodes on the US tax policy outlook, Kyle Pomerleau joins Robert to talk about the impending expiration of many provisions of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. They discuss what policies are at stake, from the individual rate cut to the child tax credit, and how Congress could balance cutting taxes with the US's deteriorating fiscal picture.Kyle Pomerleau is a senior fellow at AEI where he studies federal tax policy. Read his latest writing on the Congressional Budget Office, tariffs, and corporate tax reform.
Special Episode: Leader Mitch McConnell on His Career and Legacy
In this special episode recorded at AEI’s 2024 Annual Dinner, outgoing Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joins Robert to talk about his almost 40 years in Congress. They discuss the past and continuing importance of the Senate and the challenges facing the next Senate Republican Leader.Leader McConnell has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 1985 and has served as Leader since 2007. Watch the full remarks from the 2024 Annual Dinner here.
Frederick Kagan on the Future of the Ukraine War
As Americans head to the polls, Frederick Kagan joins Robert to talk about what the next administration can do to deliver victory in Ukraine. They discuss current conditions on the battlefield, the arrival of North Korean troops, and the global stakes of the conflict.Frederick Kagan is a senior fellow and director of the Critical Threats Project at AEI. Read his latest research on Taiwan, Ukraine, and China.
Hal Brands on American Grand Strategy
Hal Brands joins Robert to talk about the foreign policy challenges around the world facing the United States. They discuss the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, the future of the war in Ukraine, and the looming threat from China. Hal is a senior fellow at AEI where he studies US foreign policy and defense strategy. Read his latest pieces on Israel and Iran, China and Taiwan, and Ukraine.
