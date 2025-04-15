Powered by RND
  • Developing and Testing Election Technology (with Jared Marcotte)
    Co-hosts John Fortier and Don Palmer are joined by Jared Marcotte, President of The Turnout.
    48:56
  • What Can States Do to Improve Voter Lists? (with Michael Watson)
    Co-hosts John Fortier and Don Palmer are joined by Michael Watson, Secretary of State of Mississippi and incoming president of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).
    40:40
  • Priorities for Election Administration Reform (with Brad Raffensperger)
    Co-hosts John Fortier and Don Palmer are joined by Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State of Georgia.Show Notes:Secretary Raffensperger Announces the “Georgia Plan” for Federal Election Reform
    33:01
  • The Electoral College and the Electoral Count Reform Act (with Richard H. Pildes)
    Co-hosts John Fortier and Don Palmer are joined by Richard H. Pildes, Sudler Family Professor of Constitutional Law at New York University School of Law.
    36:26
  • How Election Rules Affect Who Wins (with Eitan Hersh)
    Co-hosts John Fortier and Don Palmer are joined by Eitan Hersh, Professor of Political Science at Tufts University.Materials Discussed:"How Election Rules Affect Who Wins""How Did Absentee Voting Affect the 2020 U.S. Election?"
    39:32

AEI’s John Fortier and EAC Commissioner Don Palmer pull back the curtain of the Voting Booth to reveal the inner workings of elections. They are joined by Secretaries of State, local election officials, scholars, and lawyers to examine the issues leading the 2024 elections.
