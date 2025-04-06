Powered by RND
Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History
Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History
Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History

U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command
Government
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 7 - "The Writing's On The Wall"
    Sean Kief and Susan Thompson kick-off the second season of Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History celebrating the Army's 250th Birthday with an examination of the only pre-Revolutionary War building located within the Edgewood Area of Aberdeen Proving Ground - the Presbury House- its construction and history, and its association with the early American Methodism movement.
    38:14
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 6 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.3"
    Episode 6 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 3” – The final episode of Season 1 of Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Hidden History wraps up the discussion of the Plumb Point housing area, and reviews the development of the military landscape over time, and its evolution from working center of APG to officers housing and now location of the Living Legacy Forest, honoring Gold Star Soldiers and their families.
    30:00
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 5 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.2"
    Episode 5 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 2” – Special Guest Lucas Taylor, spouse of MG (Ret.) Randy Taylor, joins Sean Kief and Susan Thompson to discuss his two-year occupancy of Quarters One, the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
    43:01
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 4 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.1"
    The History of Plumb Point and Quarters One is emblematic of the effects the establishment of Aberdeen Proving Ground had on the landscapes, people, and industries of Harford County. Long held tracts and family names familiar in Harford County would give way to the urgent needs of a country bracing for entrance into World War I.
    27:20
  • Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 2 - "Peaches and Punches at Poole's pt.2"
    The history of Poole's island and APG, is the history of America. Poole's Island is representative of American revolution, art, agriculture and its early dependance on enslaved labor, maritime navigation and tragedy, sporting and leisure, and military use, all on an island just over 200 acres in size. Poole's Island is located off the southern coast of the Edgewood Area of APG.
About Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History

The APG Hidden History podcast provides a fun and engaging review of APG’s historic sites that no longer exist, are not available for public access, or are lesser-known aspects of APG’s history and historic properties, to provide information regarding some of the hidden stories behind APG's history.
Government

