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47 episodes
[FROM THE "ON THE OUTSIDE" ARCHIVES]: S2E10: Postpartum Recovery: All That Happens to Your Body During Pregnancy & What Happens After Birth (#45)06/02/2025 | 29 mins.There’s so much focus on pregnancy and birth—but what about after? In this episode, I’m breaking down the physical changes that happen to your body during pregnancy, what actually happens immediately after birth, and the basics of postpartum healing. I’m also sharing key stats, what no one really tells you about recovery, and how to start preparing for postpartum beyond just the physical—because your emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being matter, too.
In this episode, we talk about…
Some info and stats on postpartum and postpartum depression
Changes that happen to your body during pregnancy
What happens to your body during pregnancy and immediately after
The basics for postpartum physical healing
What happens during postpartum, beyond the physical
Resources:
Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere
Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast
Keep In Touch:
Visit taylorraeroman.com
Instagram @taylorraeroman
TikTok @taylorraeroman
YouTube @taylorraeroman
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites
Discount Codes:
Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx
Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.
Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.
[FROM THE "ON THE OUTSIDE" ARCHIVES]: S2E9: The Ultimate Pregnancy Checklist: Organizing for Baby's Arrival (#44)05/26/2025 | 27 mins.Feeling overwhelmed by all the to-dos? In this episode, I’m sharing the top things to remember each trimester, how to stay organized, and the tools that have helped me manage all the tasks that come with preparing for parenthood.
In this episode, we talk about…
Top things to remember to do each trimester
How to stay organized
Tools for managing all of the tasks that come with becoming a parent
Resources:
Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere
Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast
Keep In Touch:
Visit taylorraeroman.com
Instagram @taylorraeroman
TikTok @taylorraeroman
YouTube @taylorraeroman
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites
Discount Codes:
Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx
Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.
Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.
[FROM THE "ON THE OUTSIDE" ARCHIVES]: S2E8: Doulas: Finding One and Why You Need One (#43)05/19/2025 | 24 mins.If you’ve ever wondered what a doula actually does—or whether you really need one—this episode is for you. I’m breaking down what doulas do, why having one can make a huge difference in your birth experience, and why Black women and other marginalized birthing people may especially benefit from this kind of support. Whether you’re already pregnant or just planning ahead, this is essential info for an empowered, supported birth.
In this episode, we talk about…
What is a doula, and what do they do
Why you might want a doula, including why Black women & marginalized folks might especially want one
How to find a doula, including free & subsidized doula programs in the U.S. and the average cost of a doula
My personal experience with my doula
Resources:
Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere
Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast
Keep In Touch:
Visit taylorraeroman.com
Instagram @taylorraeroman
TikTok @taylorraeroman
YouTube @taylorraeroman
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites
Discount Codes:
Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx
Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.
Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.
[FROM THE "ON THE OUTSIDE" ARCHIVES]: S2E7: Birth Prep & Delivery: Essential Tips for a Smooth Experience (#42)05/12/2025 | 36 mins.Let’s talk birth prep—because labor might be unpredictable, but preparing for it doesn’t have to be. In this episode, I’m sharing the products, tools, and practices that have been game-changers in my third trimester. From childbirth education to creating a birth plan that actually reflects your values, we’re covering it all. I also break down why pelvic floor strength, core stability, and mobility are key for labor. Whether you’re weeks away from delivery or just starting to plan, this episode is packed with practical tips to help you feel informed, empowered, and ready.
In this episode, we talk about…
Some products and tools I’ve loved using and recommend for birth preparation
What preparation in terms of childbirth education might look like, including online courses, in-person courses and books I’ve learned a lot from
Creating a birth plan
Why Pelvic Floor, Core Strength & Mobility for Labor are important and how you can implement them into your routine
And other useful tools to prepare for childbirth
Resources:
Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere
Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast
Keep In Touch:
Visit taylorraeroman.com
Instagram @taylorraeroman
TikTok @taylorraeroman
YouTube @taylorraeroman
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites
Discount Codes:
Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx
Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.
Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.
[FROM THE "ON THE OUTSIDE" ARCHIVES]: S2E6: My Pregnancy Update at 32 Weeks (#41)05/05/2025 | 37 mins.In this solo episode, I’m sharing all the updates from week 32 of pregnancy—what’s feeling good, what’s feeling not so good, and how I’m mentally, physically, and emotionally preparing for birth. From baby kicks to birth plans to third-trimester cravings, come along as I keep it real about this wild, beautiful journey.
Resources:
Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere
Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast
Keep In Touch:
Visit taylorraeroman.com
Instagram @taylorraeroman
TikTok @taylorraeroman
YouTube @taylorraeroman
ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites
Discount Codes:
Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx
Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.
Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.
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About Since I Became a Mother
Since I Became a Mother is a podcast about the things motherhood changes, the things no one warns you about, and where we figure out who we are becoming, together. Hosted by Taylor Rae Roman, the show creates an honest and supportive space for new mothers navigating the emotional, physical, and practical realities of early motherhood. Season One explores some of motherhood’s toughest and most consuming questions: baby sleep, feeding, caretaking, mental health, changing relationships, finding yourself, and building a community that understands what you are experiencing. "Before I was a mother, I barely noticed mothers, and now, they're all I see." I see you.Podcast website
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