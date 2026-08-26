Let’s talk birth prep—because labor might be unpredictable, but preparing for it doesn’t have to be. In this episode, I’m sharing the products, tools, and practices that have been game-changers in my third trimester. From childbirth education to creating a birth plan that actually reflects your values, we’re covering it all. I also break down why pelvic floor strength, core stability, and mobility are key for labor. Whether you’re weeks away from delivery or just starting to plan, this episode is packed with practical tips to help you feel informed, empowered, and ready.

In this episode, we talk about…

Some products and tools I’ve loved using and recommend for birth preparation

What preparation in terms of childbirth education might look like, including online courses, in-person courses and books I’ve learned a lot from

Creating a birth plan

Why Pelvic Floor, Core Strength & Mobility for Labor are important and how you can implement them into your routine

And other useful tools to prepare for childbirth

Resources:

Follow me at @taylorraeroman, everywhere

Full episode transcription and citations: https://taylorraeroman.com/on-the-outside-podcast

Keep In Touch:

Visit taylorraeroman.com

Instagram @taylorraeroman

TikTok @taylorraeroman

YouTube @taylorraeroman

ShopMy: https://shopmy.us/taylorraeroman

Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.com/shop/taylorraealmonte — includes my baby registry picks and postpartum favorites

Discount Codes:

Natural Cycles: Use code TAYLORRAE for 15% off an annual plan + free thermometer / natural-cycles.sjv.io/xLQLkx

Tinyhood: Use code TAYLORR20 for 20% off up to 12 months of membership / https://tinyhood.sjv.io/c/2688864/957205/12776.

Disclaimer: The information shared on On the Outside is for informational and educational purposes only. I am not a doctor, medical professional, or licensed healthcare provider. The content of this podcast is based on my personal experiences and research, but it should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare professional before making any decisions related to your pregnancy, health, or well-being. Every pregnancy is unique, and what works for one person may not be right for another.