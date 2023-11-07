S9 Ep47: My Life Hot Flashed Before My Eyes | ITGTCAA EP 947
Angel let's Marcus in on a new discovery...hot flashes. Angel and Marcus discuss the what ways in which they're not looking forward to getting older.
--------
1:24:54
S9 Ep46: Holiday Hustling | ITGTCAA EP 946
Marcus and Angel gear up for the holidays and talk about gift guides they want to make and extra cash they can make at the same time. Their youngest son Amar is a special guest for the episode.
--------
1:07:07
S9 Ep45: Perks of Being a Fan | ITGTCAA EP 945
Marcus and Angel have a very special guest, Kai, on their podcast. They discussed the difficulties of having siblings.
--------
1:29:50
S9 Ep44: Our Reaction to the Election | ITGTCAA EP 944
Marcus and Angel share their thoughts on the results of the 2024 Presidential Election.
--------
1:18:01
S9 Ep43: Ready For This Election to Be Over | ITGTCAA EP 943
Marcus and Angel are ready for the presidential election to be over with already but are excited to exercise their right to vote.
Marcus and Angel are a married couple of 10 years, who relationship revolves around honesty, humor, and arguments (sometimes). Their on-screen chemistry caused their YouTube subscribers to insist they start a podcast tackling the topics and issues that everyday people are dealing with. Is This Going To Cause An Argument is in its 3 season with over 15K plays just on SoundCloud.