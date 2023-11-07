Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsKids & FamilyIs This Going To Cause An Argument
Listen to Is This Going To Cause An Argument in the App
Listen to Is This Going To Cause An Argument in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Is This Going To Cause An Argument

Podcast Is This Going To Cause An Argument
Marcus and Angel Tanksley
Marcus and Angel are a married couple of 10 years, who relationship revolves around honesty, humor, and arguments (sometimes). Their on-screen chemistry caused ...
More
Kids & FamilySociety & CultureRelationshipsComedy

Available Episodes

5 of 320
  • S9 Ep47: My Life Hot Flashed Before My Eyes | ITGTCAA EP 947
    Angel let's Marcus in on a new discovery...hot flashes. Angel and Marcus discuss the what ways in which they're not looking forward to getting older. Check Out Our Sponsors: MeUndies Hiya Health Turtle Beach Manscape Jenni Kiya Check out our Patreon for $5
    --------  
    1:24:54
  • S9 Ep46: Holiday Hustling | ITGTCAA EP 946
    Marcus and Angel gear up for the holidays and talk about gift guides they want to make and extra cash they can make at the same time.  Their youngest son Amar is a special guest for the episode. Check Out Our Sponsors: Betterhelp Uncommon Goods Factor Meals Jenni Kayne  PROMO: argue15 Join Our Patreon for $5
    --------  
    1:07:07
  • S9 Ep45: Perks of Being a Fan | ITGTCAA EP 945
    Marcus and Angel have a very special guest, Kai, on their podcast.  They discussed the difficulties of having siblings. Check Our Sponsors: Everyplate  PROMO: argue599 Ritual Shopify Equip Lume PROMO: argue Join Our Patreon for $5
    --------  
    1:29:50
  • S9 Ep44: Our Reaction to the Election | ITGTCAA EP 944
    Marcus and Angel share their thoughts on the results of the 2024 Presidential Election. Check Out Our Sponsors: Equip ZocDoc Branch Basics. PROMO: ARGUE Betterhelp Join Our Patreon for $5
    --------  
    1:18:01
  • S9 Ep43: Ready For This Election to Be Over | ITGTCAA EP 943
    Marcus and Angel are ready for the presidential election to be over with already but are excited to exercise their right to vote. Check Out Our Sponsors: UnCommon Goods Hiya Health Lume  PROMO: argue Join Our Patreon for $5
    --------  
    1:20:32

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About Is This Going To Cause An Argument

Marcus and Angel are a married couple of 10 years, who relationship revolves around honesty, humor, and arguments (sometimes). Their on-screen chemistry caused their YouTube subscribers to insist they start a podcast tackling the topics and issues that everyday people are dealing with. Is This Going To Cause An Argument is in its 3 season with over 15K plays just on SoundCloud.
Podcast website

Listen to Is This Going To Cause An Argument, 'Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:14:39 AM