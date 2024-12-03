When Teens Challenge Your Values: A Parent’s Guide
In this episode, Mark Gregston and Wayne Shepherd explore how parents can respond thoughtfully when teens push against their values, reframing these moments as opportunities for growth. They share practical steps for building strong relationships, approaching challenges with hope and trusting God's guidance. With reassurance that truth will prevail, Mark also answers a listener's question, offering real-world examples of navigating these pivotal moments with care.Learn more about Heartlight Ministries at heartlightministries.org.
--------
15:29
The Power of Intentional Time with Your Teen
In this episode, Mark Gregston shares why consistent, one-on-one time with your teen is crucial. These moments foster trust, improve communication and create a safe space for them to open up. Mark offers practical strategies, "rules of engagement" and four key insights to help you make the most of this time — free from opinions, criticism or unsolicited advice. Learn how to build a stronger, more meaningful relationship with your teen.For more, check out Mark's family devotional bundle at parentingtodaysteens.org/product/family-devotional-bundle
--------
25:01
Teen Stories: Cracks in the Armor
It's hard to ask for help at any age. Sometimes, it seems easier to just put on a brave face and keep others at arm's length — but as the teens in today's episode share, that only hurts more in the long run. Today, Mark and Courtney talk with two young ladies at Heartlight who reflect on their family conflicts and struggles with substance use. Ryan opens up about the pain of unresolved trauma and the facade of perfection she maintained. Her journey shows the courage it takes to confront one's vulnerabilities and find a healthier, more authentic self. Tune in!To learn more about the Heartlight residential program, go to heartlightministries.org
--------
25:06
The Danger of Doing Too Much for Your Kids
In this episode, Mark Gregston and Wayne Shepherd discuss why helping kids develop independence is essential — and how doing too much for them can backfire. When parents constantly step in, it can foster a self-centered mindset, where kids expect others to handle everything for them. Mark and Wayne explore how well-meaning provision can unintentionally become enabling, stifling growth and resilience. Through relatable examples, they offer practical strategies to empower your children, encourage their independence and guide them toward self-sufficiency.Looking for inspiration for your family? Check out Mark's heartfelt devotional, Daily Hope for Families, at dailyhopeforfamilies.com.
--------
14:21
I Mustache Mark a Question: Managing Mental Health
In today's episode, Mark Gregston discusses some of the most pressing questions from parents just like you. He dives into a range of topics, including how to handle a 17-year-old son with high-functioning autism and ADHD who is struggling with alcohol use, understanding when it's time to involve psychiatry for a child displaying disruptive behavior and strategies to support a depressed teen who refuses counseling. Mark also discusses ways to help a 25-year-old daughter dealing with severe depression and provides advice for a single mom whose son's behavior changed dramatically after a painful rejection from his father. Tune in as he explores these complex and heartfelt questions, offering wisdom, actionable strategies and the reassurance that you're not alone on this parenting journey!Have a question for Mark? Submit it here: markgregston.com
The Parenting Today's Teens Podcast is a daily resource for parents raising teenagers. Hosted by Mark Gregston, a renowned parenting expert with over 45 years of experience, this podcast provides practical, expert advice for navigating the challenges of parenting teens. Whether you're struggling with defiance, emotional issues, or just want to understand your teen better, Mark’s guidance is raw, real, and always hopeful.Some episodes are co-hosted by Courtney LaFleur, LPC (Licensed Professional Counselor) and on-staff counselor at Heartlight, adding professional counseling insights to the conversation. Together, Mark and Courtney provide expert tips and real-life solutions to help you build stronger relationships with your teen and navigate the complexities of today’s adolescent culture.If you’re looking for guidance on how to connect with your teen, improve family dynamics, and raise a confident, well-adjusted teen, this podcast is for you.For more parenting tools and expert advice, visit www.ParentingTodaysTeens.org.Parenting Today's Teens is part of the Christian Parenting Podcast Network. For more information, visit www.ChristianParenting.org.