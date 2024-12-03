The Danger of Doing Too Much for Your Kids

In this episode, Mark Gregston and Wayne Shepherd discuss why helping kids develop independence is essential — and how doing too much for them can backfire. When parents constantly step in, it can foster a self-centered mindset, where kids expect others to handle everything for them. Mark and Wayne explore how well-meaning provision can unintentionally become enabling, stifling growth and resilience. Through relatable examples, they offer practical strategies to empower your children, encourage their independence and guide them toward self-sufficiency.