Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Numbers by Barron's in the App
Listen to Numbers by Barron's in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Numbers by Barron's

Numbers by Barron's

Podcast Numbers by Barron's
Podcast Numbers by Barron's

Numbers by Barron's

Barron's
add
Every trading day, Numbers By Barron's breaks down the market's most important stories into three essential numbers. More
BusinessInvesting
Every trading day, Numbers By Barron's breaks down the market's most important stories into three essential numbers. More

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • U.S. GDP Misses Economists’ Forecasts in First Quarter
    U.S. gross domestic product rose 1.1% in the first quarter. A survey on retirement confidence sees the steepest year-over-over decline since 2008. Plus, Mastercard’s earnings report. Host: Katie Ferguson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/28/2023
    3:27
  • Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Blocked in the U.K.
    Microsoft will appeal a U.K. regulator’s decision to block its purchase of Activision. Norfolk Southern’s earnings report includes a charge for its recent train derailment in Ohio. Plus, the clouds clear for Boeing. Host: Katie Ferguson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/27/2023
    3:27
  • A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Pause May Be On Its Way
    The federal funds futures market is pricing in a roughly 70% chance that the central bank will pause rate increases in June. Plus, a look at home prices and Verizon’s earnings. Host: Katie Ferguson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    3:22
  • Bed Bath & Beyond’s Closing Plans
    Coca-Cola beats earnings and sales estimates amid price increases. Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy. Plus, Disney’s latest round of layoffs. Host: Katie Ferguson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    3:00
  • Recession Fears On the Rise
    The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index declines for the twelfth month in a row. A preview of Amazon’s earnings this week. Plus, is a bargain store a bargain stock? Host: Katie Ferguson. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/24/2023
    3:03

More Business podcasts

About Numbers by Barron's

Every trading day, Numbers By Barron's breaks down the market's most important stories into three essential numbers.
Podcast website

Listen to Numbers by Barron's, Farm Small Farm Smart Daily and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Numbers by Barron's

Numbers by Barron's

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Numbers by Barron's: Podcasts in Family