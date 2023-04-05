Every trading day, Numbers By Barron's breaks down the market's most important stories into three essential numbers. More
U.S. GDP Misses Economists’ Forecasts in First Quarter
U.S. gross domestic product rose 1.1% in the first quarter. A survey on retirement confidence sees the steepest year-over-over decline since 2008. Plus, Mastercard’s earnings report. Host: Katie Ferguson.
4/28/2023
Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Blocked in the U.K.
Microsoft will appeal a U.K. regulator’s decision to block its purchase of Activision. Norfolk Southern’s earnings report includes a charge for its recent train derailment in Ohio. Plus, the clouds clear for Boeing. Host: Katie Ferguson.
4/27/2023
A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Pause May Be On Its Way
The federal funds futures market is pricing in a roughly 70% chance that the central bank will pause rate increases in June. Plus, a look at home prices and Verizon’s earnings. Host: Katie Ferguson.
4/26/2023
Bed Bath & Beyond’s Closing Plans
Coca-Cola beats earnings and sales estimates amid price increases. Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy. Plus, Disney’s latest round of layoffs. Host: Katie Ferguson.
4/25/2023
Recession Fears On the Rise
The Conference Board’s Leading Economic Index declines for the twelfth month in a row. A preview of Amazon’s earnings this week. Plus, is a bargain store a bargain stock? Host: Katie Ferguson.
