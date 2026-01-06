Nothing’s Off the Table with Louis Ruggiero

From Her0in at 17 to 15 Years Sober | Johnny’s Redemption Story
1/06/2026 | 51 mins.
Johnny didn’t just party — he was headed straight for the grave. By his late teens, Johnny was deep into Xanax, OxyContin, heroin, alcohol, arrests, and jail — surrounded by addiction on all sides and watching friends overdose and die. At just 20 years old, he made a decision that saved his life. In this raw episode of Nothing’s Off the Table, Johnny shares: Growing up around addiction Selling drugs as a teenager Using Xanax and Oxy daily Nearly injecting heroin Watching friends overdose Going to jail before 21 Six months of inpatient rehab Staying sober for 15 YEARS Building a company, a family, and a life worth protecting This episode isn’t motivational fluff. It’s the reality of addiction — and the discipline required to stay sober when life gets harder, not easier. If you’re struggling, or love someone who is, this episode could save a life. 🔔 Real stories. Raw comebacks. Nothing’s off the table. I sit down with people who’ve faced it all: addiction, loss, redemption and came out stronger. These are unfiltered conversations about resilience, recovery, and finding purpose again. If you’re ready to take the first step in your recovery, reach out to Banyan Treatment Centers — the team I personally believe in. They’ve helped thousands of people rebuild their lives. 👉 Call: [(855) 773-1502] 🌐 Visit: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/?utm_source=louis_podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=banyan_partnership&utm_content=episode_read 🎙️ Hosted by Louis Ruggiero 📱 Instagram: @nothingsoffpod 📹 TikTok: @nothingsoffpod 🔗 Linktree: linktr.ee/nothingsoffthetable Today’s Guest 🎙️ Connect with our guest: 👉 Instagram: [@jrp.co](https://www.instagram.com/jrp.co) 👉 Website: [aug11.co](https://aug11.co) About the Show Hosted by Louis Ruggiero, a restaurateur, entrepreneur, and advocate for recovery, Nothing’s Off The Table is where real people share their real stories. From battling addiction to overcoming life’s toughest challenges, Louis and his guests uncover the moments that spark change and fuel unstoppable comebacks. Expect raw honesty, deep insights, and stories that hit home. Meet Louis Louis Ruggiero turned his life around after years of struggling with addiction, gambling, and substance abuse. Now, he’s on a mission to amplify voices — from celebrities to everyday survivors — sharing their journeys of grit, growth, and healing. #AddictionRecovery #WeDoRecover #NothingsofftheTable #LouisRuggiero #RecoverOutLoud #ComebackStories #BanyanTreatmentCenters #BanyanxLouis #BanyanRecovery #BanyanPodcastPartner #RecoveryIsPossible #AddictionRecovery #MentalHealthAwareness #RecoveryCommunity --- Disclaimer: The stories and views shared on Nothing’s Off The Table are personal experiences and not a substitute for professional advice. Please consult qualified professionals for guidance on personal matters. Copyright: © Nothing’s Off The Table with Louis Ruggiero. All rights reserved. Feel free to share or embed episodes with proper credit and a link to our official pages. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
He Overdosed in His Childhood Bedroom | Dan Brody on Addiction, Recovery & Sobriety
12/30/2025 | 1h 7 mins.
At 32 years old, Dan Brody was doing 10–15 oxy pills a day, hiding a full-blown addiction behind a successful career, relationships, and the illusion of having it all together. Then everything collapsed. Dan overdosed in his childhood bedroom. His mother found him barely breathing. Narcan saved his life. That moment became the line in the sand. In this raw, emotional, and brutally honest episode of Nothing's Off the Table, Dan walks through: • Growing up with a "good" life — and still becoming addicted • Losing his identity after sports ended • Party culture, opioids, Xanax, isolation, and denial • A broken engagement and walking out of rehab too early • The overdose that nearly killed him • The moment he realized it was either rehab… or death • What finally made sobriety stick • Building a life he's proud of — one day at a time Today, Dan is over 4.5 years sober and serves as SVP of Membership at The Maze, an alcohol-free private members club in NYC backed by world-class hospitality talent — proving that sobriety isn't small, boring, or limiting… it's expansive. This episode isn't just about addiction. It's about identity, fear, ego, redemption, and what happens when you stop running. If you're struggling — or love someone who is — this conversation could save a life. Today's Guest 🎙️ Connect with our guest: 👉 Instagram: [@djbrody] 👉 Website: (https://www.themazenyc.com/)
"I Spent Our Wedding Money Gambling" | Mordi’s Gambling Recovery Journey
12/23/2025 | 1h 10 mins.
Mordi didn't just gamble — he destroyed his life in silence. In this raw episode of Nothing's Off the Table, Mordi shares how a single scratch-off turned into a full-blown obsession: sports betting, secret bookies, and a constant need for "one more" — until he drained $150,000 of wedding money meant to build a future with his new wife. What makes this conversation hit so hard isn't just the money. It's the mental prison gambling creates — the way it hijacks your thoughts, rewires your priorities, and convinces you you're "in control" while everything around you quietly collapses. Mordi opens up about how addiction didn't just take his bankroll… it took his presence, his relationships, his peace, and his ability to live in the moment. Inside this episode, Mordi and I talk about: * How gambling starts "small" — and why it escalates faster than most people realize * The hidden stigma around compulsive gambling that keeps people suffering in silence * The lies, manipulation, and isolation that come with protecting the addiction * The obsession: waking up thinking about bets, chasing losses, and never feeling settled * How gambling damages marriage and family — even when nobody "knows" what's happening * The moment the weight became unbearable, including thoughts of suicide * What finally broke the cycle, and why asking for help is not weakness — it's strength Mordi shares the turning point that changed everything: walking into Gamblers Anonymous on October 1, 2014, realizing he wasn't alone, and meeting people who spoke the exact thoughts he had been terrified to admit out loud. From there, he began rebuilding a life he truly believed was out of reach — one day at a time. This is the side of gambling you will never see in a sportsbook ad. No bonus bet. No "odds boost." No smiling influencer. Just the truth: the anxiety, the obsession, the shame, the damage… and the hope that recovery is possible. If you're struggling — or if someone you love is — please hear this: you're not alone, and you don't have to do this by yourself. This episode could be the moment things start to change. If you need help: reach out to me directly. And if you're ready to take a first step, consider finding a local or online Gamblers Anonymous meeting and simply showing up.
She Lost Everything to Addiction | Until ONE Moment Changed Riley Forever
12/16/2025 | 1h 2 mins.
In this powerful episode of Nothing's Off the Table, LJ sits down with Riley, one of the fastest-growing sober creators on TikTok and Instagram- a young woman who went from blackouts, arrests, interventions, and losing everything… to building a new life through recovery. Riley opens up about: Growing up in Louisville feeling "different" Blackouts starting at age 14 Getting suspended, arrested, kicked out of college, and losing control The moment her parents found her missing How treatment, sponsorship, and the 12 steps finally changed her life Getting sober young — and why it's NOT something to fear The spiritual shift that saved her The ripple effect recovery had on her entire family This episode is raw, emotional, unfiltered, and full of hope for anyone battling addiction or wondering where to start. If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction, you're not alone. Riley and LJ break down exactly what it feels like to hit bottom… and how to rebuild from absolutely nothing. Today's Guest 🎙️ Connect with our guest: 👉 Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/riwhey_orthehighway?igsh=MWs5Mzd0bmhlYWNiMw==) 👉 TikTok: (https://www.tiktok.com/@riwhey_orthehighway?_r=1&_t=ZT-928nkqmCrbZ)
He Survived Her0in, Meth Psychosis & Homeland Security | Mike Zallie’s Redemption Story
12/09/2025 | 55 mins.
This is one of the most intense, emotional, and unbelievable interviews ever on Nothing's Off the Table. Mike Zallie grew up in a loving Philly family… until the day his world shattered. At just 24 years old, he discovered his sister after she died by suicide — a moment that broke him and sent him into a 20-year spiral of addiction, crime, psychosis, and near death. In this raw conversation, Mike goes deep into: 13 years addicted to opiates and alcohol Shooting heroin, overdosing, and losing everything A 7-year meth run that led to full psychosis Being hunted by Homeland Security after being misidentified as Antifa Breaking into skyscrapers, hallucinating aliens, living on rooftops Daily suicidal thoughts and the moment he finally broke down How recovery, love, community, and art brought him back to life His mission today helping addicts in Kensington and beyond Today, Mike Zallie is 13 months sober, creating powerful art, rebuilding his family, speaking truth, and helping people who feel like there's no way out. This episode will shock you, break your heart, and inspire the hell out of you. If you know someone struggling — send this to them. Today's Guest 🎙️ Connect with our guest: 👉 Instagram: [@recklessoptimismz](https://www.instagram.com/recklessoptimismz?igsh=amYwdmJqOXFxeHp6) 👉 Instagram: [@vizion_gallery] (https://www.instagram.com/vizion_gallery?igsh=MWhheDl4aWoweG8wMA%3D%3D) 👉 Website: (https://recklessoptimismz.com) 👉Website: (https://www.recoverydonesimple.com)
Nothing’s Off the Table with Louis Ruggiero