Nothing’s Off the Table with Louis Ruggiero

Mordi didn't just gamble — he destroyed his life in silence. In this raw episode of Nothing's Off the Table, Mordi shares how a single scratch-off turned into a full-blown obsession: sports betting, secret bookies, and a constant need for "one more" — until he drained $150,000 of wedding money meant to build a future with his new wife. What makes this conversation hit so hard isn't just the money. It's the mental prison gambling creates — the way it hijacks your thoughts, rewires your priorities, and convinces you you're "in control" while everything around you quietly collapses. Mordi opens up about how addiction didn't just take his bankroll… it took his presence, his relationships, his peace, and his ability to live in the moment. Inside this episode, Mordi and I talk about: * How gambling starts "small" — and why it escalates faster than most people realize * The hidden stigma around compulsive gambling that keeps people suffering in silence * The lies, manipulation, and isolation that come with protecting the addiction * The obsession: waking up thinking about bets, chasing losses, and never feeling settled * How gambling damages marriage and family — even when nobody "knows" what's happening * The moment the weight became unbearable, including thoughts of suicide * What finally broke the cycle, and why asking for help is not weakness — it's strength Mordi shares the turning point that changed everything: walking into Gamblers Anonymous on October 1, 2014, realizing he wasn't alone, and meeting people who spoke the exact thoughts he had been terrified to admit out loud. From there, he began rebuilding a life he truly believed was out of reach — one day at a time. This is the side of gambling you will never see in a sportsbook ad. No bonus bet. No "odds boost." No smiling influencer. Just the truth: the anxiety, the obsession, the shame, the damage… and the hope that recovery is possible. If you're struggling — or if someone you love is — please hear this: you're not alone, and you don't have to do this by yourself. This episode could be the moment things start to change. If you need help: reach out to me directly. And if you're ready to take a first step, consider finding a local or online Gamblers Anonymous meeting and simply showing up. 🔔 Real stories. Raw comebacks. Nothing's off the table. I sit down with people who've faced it all: addiction, loss, redemption and came out stronger. These are unfiltered conversations about resilience, recovery, and finding purpose again. If you're ready to take the first step in your recovery, reach out to Banyan Treatment Centers — the team I personally believe in. They've helped thousands of people rebuild their lives. 👉 Call: [(855) 773-1502] 🌐 Visit: https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/?utm_source=louis_podcast&utm_medium=influencer&utm_campaign=banyan_partnership&utm_content=episode_read