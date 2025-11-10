Ep 30: Gut Basics for Women 50+
Gut Health 101 for Midlife (and the Famous “Fart Walk”)
Your gut is more than digestion, it’s a whole-body powerhouse. In this candid, funny, and science-informed convo, we break down what the gut microbiome is, why it matters in midlife and menopause, and how small daily habits (hello, 10-minute “fart walk” 🚶♀️) can calm bloat, boost mood, and support immunity.
What we cover
What the gut microbiome actually is (bacteria, viruses, fungi) and why it’s often called a “virtual organ”
How menopause shifts the microbiome (less diversity) and what that means for weight, bone health, and brain fog
The gut–immune connection (about 70% of immune cells live in/near the gut) and why that matters for inflammation and infections
The gut–brain axis: why anxiety, mood, and GI symptoms often travel together
Food fundamentals: fiber, fermented foods, and “colorful plates” vs. ultra-processed choices
Lifestyle levers that move the needle: sleep, stress, movement, and mindful medication use
Real-life symptoms to track (bloat, irregularity, reflux, brain fog) and when to loop in your provider
Probiotics & fermented foods, helpful, but not cure-alls (food first, supplements if needed)
Myths we bust: “All bacteria are bad,” and “A fancy poop test will tell me everything”
Quick stats we mention
~70% of the immune system is connected to the gut
~30–40% of adults experience functional bowel issues at some point
Up to 91% of women report gut changes during menopause
Improving microbiome diversity can lower inflammation markers
Simple habits to start today
Aim for 25–30g of fiber/day (fruits, veggies, beans, whole grains, nuts/seeds)
Add fermented foods (yogurt with live cultures, kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut)
Take an easy 10-minute post-meal walk (a.k.a. the “fart walk” 💨)
Prioritize sleep, manage stress, move your body regularly
Chat with your provider about medications that may impact gut balance
Timestamps
00:00 Kickoff & what the gut microbiome is
02:40 How common are gut issues? (and why we don’t talk about poop)
04:10 Menopause & the microbiome—what changes and why it matters
05:45 Gut–immune connection (barrier, inflammation, infections)
06:45 Gut–brain axis, mood, anxiety & midlife symptoms
08:10 Diet 101: fiber diversity, fermented foods, and processed pitfalls
10:00 Midlife gut symptoms—bloat, constipation, reflux, metabolic shifts
11:30 Lifestyle levers: sleep, stress, exercise, meds
13:00 Signs your gut needs attention (+ journaling ideas)
15:20 Practical, doable first steps (and the “fart walk”)
17:40 Probiotics vs. food-first approach—what labels to look for
19:20 Hormones, gut motility, and brain fog connections
21:10 Myth-busting & being an informed consumer
23:10 Fiber-rich foods we love (and a few we don’t)
28:00 Final stats, takeaways, and a gentle pep talk
Resources & Notes
Always consult your healthcare provider for personalized guidance, especially with new symptoms, supplements, or medication changes.
Look for “live & active cultures” on yogurt labels; true fermented foods typically require refrigeration.
