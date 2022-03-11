No Ego, hosted by thought leader Cy Wakeman, will give you the tools you need as a leader to to ditch the drama, end entitlement, and drive big results in your ... More
Mindfulness Belongs in the Workplace
Do you ever assume that mindfulness is what we do outside of the workplace to try and deal with the stress inside the workplace? That practices like meditation and gratitude are personal and that work is well all about achieving results? Then join me for a great paradigm-shifting conversation with Eric Holesapple, successful developer and entrepreneur and author of Profit with Presence and hear about how he has used mindfulness to transform his life and business and helps others to do the same. For more about Eric and his practices visit Livinginthegap.org.
3/9/2023
35:47
Helping Hope Make a Comeback in Healthcare
In this episode, Cy Wakeman is joined by Tad Worku, songwriter, singer, Nurse Practitioner, ER / Trauma nurse, and Mission Coach at Inland Empire Health Plan, who not only shares his story of finding the intersection of purpose, gifts, and passion but also provides strategies for keeping the focus on humanity of our patients in order to keep hope alive and love always remaining. AND - at the end - Tad gives us all a special gift - he performs one of his songs live, heart touching and a wonderful example of how Tad has combined his love of service with his award winning musical talents. Tadworku.com for more information on Tad’s incredible story and his availability to speak and perform at your organization.
11/17/2022
1:11:56
Overcoming Burnout and Thriving at Work-Life Control with Brave Boundaries
Bestselling Author Dr. Sasha Shillcutt joins Cy in this episode to offer guidance and practical tools to help us all set boundaries to protect our physical and mental health and to live an empowered and peaceful life. This episode is full of great content as both Cy and Sasha share their personal and professional expertise on how we can overcome burnout and take back control of our time and our life by learning to set clear work-life boundaries.
11/10/2022
43:42
Closing the Confidence Gap - Own Who You Are, Trust Yourself and Take Your Next Brave Step
Kelli Thompson, Women’s Leadership Coach and Speaker joins Cy on this episode to talk all things confidence. Her new book: Closing the Confidence Gap is hitting bookshelves on November 1st. Kelli and Cy talk about ways to close the confidence gap that will boost your peace, your potential and maybe even your paycheck. They also chat about their takes on imposter syndrome, quiet quitting and the difference between ego and confidence. This episode will help you.
11/3/2022
1:00:27
Finding Genius in the Collective - Healthcare Edition
If there is one thing we have learned in recent times, it's that we do not have to do it alone! Resiliency is not about being the toughest in the room, it's about finding the genius in the collective. In this interview, Cy talks with social workers Lori Gunther and Melissa Gehl, co-owners of Synova, whose mission is to create rewarding programs for Nurse Leaders. Listen in for tips to help hope make a comeback, lead a revolution of recovery, and succeed in spite of the facts. You will also learn about the new RBLNP program to help develop and retain your healthcare leaders!
